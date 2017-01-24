Don't Trust The Government With Oil Next Year - Only This Year

However, once you get beyond the year in question, their methodology becomes inaccurate and you are actually better off relying on randomness.

What I found is that the government is actually surprisingly accurate in predicting oil prices over the course of a year (far from perfect though).

In this piece I decided to look at the government's assessment of where the price of oil should be this year and next.

A few days ago, the EIA (Energy Information Administration) released a report stating where they see energy prices going this year and next. Seeing as how this is such an interesting topic that has a large bearing on the fortunes of long and short oil market participants, I figured that it would be a wise idea to look not only at their expectations but to also give my thoughts on their numbers. In what follows, I will look over this data and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

The EIA doesn't expect much

2016 was not that great a year for long-oriented oil investors. Yes, prices did recover from below $27 per barrel at one point, climbing to close the year out at around $53 per barrel after OPEC and certain non-OPEC nations agreed to cut production, but with global inventories hundreds of millions of barrels above where they should be, it may be a challenge to see prices move too much higher unless demand is stronger than expected or supply data changes in a more favorable light than what has been anticipated.

*Taken from the EIA

The EIA reflects this assessment in its Short-Term Energy Outlook, concluding, as you can see in the image above, that if their data is accurate, prices will likely average $52 per barrel this year and will move up to only $55 per barrel in 2018. This compares favorably to the $43 average per barrel seen last year but isn't exactly what I would call a home run. Of course, if this were all there was to talk about, I wouldn't have written this piece because the matter would have been pretty straight forward.

How accurate is the EIA?

You see, after looking at these price estimates provided by the organization, I asked myself the question of what kind of track record the EIA has posted in the past in regards to oil price expectations. After all, if their numbers have a high degree of accuracy, then it's safe to say the next two years will be pretty humdrum but my conclusion in this regard is a bit... different.

To begin with, allow me to explain my methodology. Each month, the EIA releases its Short-Term Energy Outlook. In it, the organization lays out a wide array of data, including what kind of oil prices are realistic based on their forecasts. For the purpose of this analysis, I decided to take the January price forecast provided by the EIA both for the year in question and the subsequent year. I then looked at how the data actually ended up for each year from that point and compared them side-by-side.

Doing this, I was able to create the following graph below, which shows the EIA's expectations for oil prices each year compared to what the end result truly was. As an example, in January of 2014 the EIA stated that oil prices in 2014 would average $93.33 per barrel and the actual number calculated by the organization at the end of the year came out to $93.17 per barrel. That's pretty accurate if I do say so myself. In fact, 2014 wasn't the only accurate year; most of them were pretty close. The worst year for the EIA's estimate was 2009 when they predicted that prices would average $43.25 per barrel but they actually came out to $61.95 per barrel, a difference of $18.70. Over a period of ten years, ending in 2015, their average error was -$3.91 per barrel which is, in my opinion, quite a bit better than most anybody else could manage.

*Created by Author

Looking at this data, it's clear that the EIA has a pretty nice track record in the short run, but what about a bit longer than that? To see if their estimates are still correct, I looked at their forecast for the following year each year and compared those results to what actually happened. So, in 2014 the EIA said that oil prices would likely be $89.58 per barrel in 2015 but the actual price came out to $48.66. The end result of my work can be seen in the graph below.

*Created by Author

What this data shows is that, while the organization's estimates a year out have a pretty good track record, the same cannot be said (at least not to the same extent) more than one year into the future. Sure, some of the years look pretty close, but with a maximum understatement of $35.09 per barrel at one point and a maximum overstatement of $40.92 per barrel, the uncertainty more than one year into the future is extreme.

To put this into perspective, I performed a fun little exercise of my own. In an Excel file (technically Numbers), I created a column for each year and plotted out a full 365 days for said years. I then took the price of oil in the January report provided by the EIA and told the program to create a random number for the price of oil for each day throughout the year and to then average it out for every year. The one constraint I put was that I forced the program to keep the random number between 0.5 times price of the January report and 1.5 times its price. After all, expecting oil to go for $0 per barrel or $1 billion per barrel is not realistic and I felt a range of 50% from the base would be appropriate.

*Created by Author

After calculating these numbers, I was able to create the graph above. This is a recreation of the prior graph but also incorporates my random number into the mix to see who is more accurate two years out, the EIA or completely random numbers. In the image below, I put percentage errors calculated from both into a chart in order to make the data easier to look at. My conclusion was that there weren't major differences between what I calculated at random and what the EIA figured in their own estimates. In fact, if you average out the percentage errors to get a basic idea of what we're looking at, the EIA's error was, on average (using an arithmetic average), about 9.2% compared to the random number, which came out to about 5.3%.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

The EIA put out a report a few days ago detailing their thoughts for the oil market moving forward and that's a great thing. I'd rather see more data than less and I'm glad they are putting everything they can think of into the open. What's more, their one-year estimates actually seem to be pretty accurate but, beyond that, their results are lackluster at best. For investors who rely on this data to figure out what the future for the price of oil may look like in 2018, it may be better to pick some random number between 50% of the current year's oil price and 150% of it than to rely on their analysis. In all fairness, the first graph they provided does give a range but a range isn't all that useful, especially one as large as the one they gave.

