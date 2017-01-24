Pacific Drilling: Expect Restructuring By June 30, 2017

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) has just provided important information regarding amendments to its credit facilities. The facilities in play are the $500 million revolving credit facility and $1 billion senior secured credit facility. Here are the amendments:

1. Leverage ratio covenant is waived for fiscal quarters ending March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017.

2. Maximum net debt per vessel test level is $400 million for fiscal quarters ending March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017.

3. Amendment to the senior secured credit facility waives the loan to value covenant on the next valuation date, June 30, 2017.

4. Amendment to the revolving credit facility restricts the company's ability to grant additional liens, to refinance certain existing indebtedness and to change certain terms of existing debt during the waiver period.

Previously, Pacific Drilling stated that it was seeking amendments or waivers of the leverage ratio financial covenants in the revolving credit facility and senior secured credit facility, so achieved amendments are not surprising at all. In the end of 2016, the company decided to draw the remaining $215 million from the credit facility, a move that typically precedes restructuring.

Now that amendments are granted, Pacific Drilling has 5 months to reach a restructuring deal with its creditors. Pacific Drilling repaid $25 million under the revolving credit facility and applied $31.7 million of cash collateral against the next principal payments due under the senior secured credit facility in May 2017.

The company also made a $76 million prepayment to the senior secured credit facility. Thus, roughly $133 million has been already spent to prepare for restructuring talks. The company must enter into restructuring with sufficient cash on hand to ensure the viability of the business.

Strategic problems remain the same - there's no backlog and no work. After Pacific Santa Ana finishes its contract with Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on January 31, the company will have only 2 rigs working. We did not see drillships contracted in 2017.

In the end of 2016, Pacific Drilling itself got a contract from Hyperdynamics for Pacific Bora. However, parties agreed to substitute Pacific Bora with Pacific Scirocco. One-well contracts with options for additional wells is the maximum drillships can count on in the current oil price environment.

As I'm writing this, Brent oil (NYSEARCA:BNO) is stuck around $55 while WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) wobbles under $53. The $55 whereabouts look like a current ceiling for oil prices until we see that OPEC/non-OPEC cuts eat through inventories while North American production fails to improve in the short-term.

Assuming short-time frame (Pacific Drilling does not have much time anyway), it is safe to state that $55 oil is not sufficient enough to change the miserable ultra-deepwater landscape.

With that in mind, Pacific Drilling together with its creditors will have to find a viable construction for the company. I continue to expect that lenders will have to take significant haircuts and assume ownership (at least partially) of Pacific Drilling, as the company's deepwater fleet will have trouble finding work in the current oil price environment and the debt load is just too big. In all likelihood, current shareholders won't get anything in the upcoming restructuring.

I expect that Pacific Drilling should be able to carve out the scheme of restructuring by June 30, 2017. Further details will perhaps be provided when the company reports its fourth-quarter results. In the meantime, Pacific Drilling remain a low float play for day and swing traders, although I believe that the shares might be too risky even for short-term players.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.