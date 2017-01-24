Endo: Experiencing The Emotional State Of Capitulation. Now What?

By the time the turnaround is complete, the opportunity to buy Endo at 3 times earnings will have passed.

Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP) is the biggest detractor of performance in my portfolio and has caused me significant bleeding in $ terms. My average $ cost is 23.72 and the reasons I initiated the position are detailed in an earlier SA article that the interested reader can refer to. Things would have been even worse if I had not opportunistically sold nearly half of my position at a 30% gain. The opportunity arose when the stock temporarily climbed just before the Q3 results where company re-affirmed their 2016 guidance. As of today, the stock closed at 12.34. This reflects a whopping 87% decline since the closing price of 94.46 recorded on 6 April 2015.

Why has the Endo stock performed so poorly and is the turnaround story still intact? With the company currently trading at only 3 times adjusted current year earnings is Endo a value trap or a value opportunity poised to reward the 'strike while others are fearful" investor?

Endo has been the Worst Performing S&P Stock of 2016 for a reason (or rather a number of them)

Let's make no bones about it. Endo's stock performance lately has been horrendous and this is down to a number of reasons that I will quickly summarize below:

Their "Valeant Type" growth Model is formally dead leaving them with a lot of debt: Through a series of acquisitions and divestitures, the company transformed itself from a diversified healthcare company into a pure play specialty pharmaceutical company. Wall Street loved it and the stock rose 300% to $94. By acquiring new companies, Endo tried to leverage scale and create efficiencies. Domiciled in Ireland, Endo has lower tax rates than other US-based pharmaceutical companies and are able to use offshore cash for US needs without paying incremental US taxes. This was a key catalyst in an M&A Strategy which resulted in $8.7 billion worth of debt. This business model is now demonized by politicians, regulators and the investor community that have punished the company. The euphoria has now turned into doubts about the company's solvency and debt sustainability.

Their branded pain drugs are in secular decline: It is easy to forget that as early as 2012, Endo's Lidoderm pain patch constituted approximately 30% of total revenue. Today none of these opioid pain products represents more than 10% of the company's revenue. Nevertheless Lidoderm, Voltaren Gel, Opana and other testosterone products are in secular decline. This is down to competition from the introduction of generics and market declines due to declining prescriptions of opioid medications. For the first 9 months of 2016, revenues of their specialty pain portfolio declined by 20%.

Their generic drugs suffer from price erosion, in particular their legacy Qualitest business. During rosier times for the sector (Sept 2015), Endo paid $8 billion for Par Pharma, transforming Endo into the 4 th largest player in US generics with a market share of approximately 5%. Since then, the continued consolidation of customers - drug wholesalers and retailers - has put tremendous pricing pressure on the generic drug industry. The four large consortiums in the US currently represent 90% of the buying and selling in US generics. As these payors merge their buying power, they have looked to renegotiate prices downward, especially on commoditized products where there are multiple suppliers. Unlike Par where the price erosion was more modest (around 10%), Endo's Qualitest Portfolio consisted of easier to make commoditized products that were hit particularly hard.

Conduct and Litigation Issues: The Company is facing significant cash outflows due to litigation payments that constrain free cash flows (mesh liability, testosterone products, lawsuit from US Federal Trade Commission, ongoing investigations into sales and marketing practices). The Justice Department is also reportedly mulling antitrust charges against Endo and several other generic drug makers for alleged price fixing.

"Burying the evidence" effect: When Valeant with its acquisitive and debt fueled model became the darling of Wall Street, Endo was also in fashion ending up in many portfolios of "respectable" fund managers. Explaining to your investors and investing committees how you managed to pick the worst S&P stock of 2016 and more importantly why you should still stick to it is a uncomfortable discussion that can cost you your well paid job. Burying the evidence (a.k.a window dressing ) is a convenient way to get away with unfortunate stock picks . Out of sight out of mind, no questions asked. By baptizing it as "tax loss selling" you may even easily get away from it unscathed. While I can't empirically prove it, I'm pretty confident that Endo's depressed stock price have a lot to do with this Wall Street practice of investment professionals.

Yet the turnaround story hasn't changed. In fact it has recently got better.

Endo's valuation has reached a multi-year low. Such a price point was last seen after the company drastically revised their 2016 guidance. Yet Endo's financial position and prospects are now in much better shape, with the turnaround looking more credible than before. The turnaround story hasn't changed. In fact it recently got better and this is something that I want to exploit; hence I have now tripled my Endo Position buying more shares at $ 12.34. What is the cause of my optimism?

The change of guard in Endo's senior management:

Back in September of 2016, the former CEO responsible for Endo's acquisitive strategy was forced out by the Board. Rajiv De Silva was a former Novartis and Valeant Pharmaceuticals executive that had worked with Valeant's demonised ex CEO J. Michael Pearson at both McKinsey & Co. and Valeant. When Endo's acquisitive model was officially dead, De Silva's deal making was no longer of use the Board (consisting of TPG representatives). What they now needed was a seasoned professional that could focus on operational execution. They happily passed the baton to Paul Cambanelli, the former CEO of Par, responsible for the Generics Segment. After all, he was the golden boy that led the successful turnaround of Par, making TPG billions of dollars in the meantime (TPG took Par private in 2012 for $2.4 billion and sold it to Endo for $8bn). Cambanelli has the track record to turn Endo around and his actions since September instill a lot of confidence that he is on the right path. On 05/10/2016 after his CEO appointment, Campanelli bought 13,000 shares at $15.53 spending $201,890 of his own cash. His Par COO comrade has now been appointed as an Endo moving to a more unified / centralized model allowing complete visibility and synergies between the different segments branded/generic/international. Given the challenges in the pain / opioid market, Belbuca, has now also been returned to its developer BDSI. Laying off a sales force of 375 people working on the pain segment is a tough decision, yet one that can save Endo money with a view to redeploying these resources to Xiaflex and the rest of the branded business that have better growth prospects. A strategic review of the company as a whole is under way and I would expect these divestures of non-core assets to continue.

Endo is not Valeant. The company is, and will remain, solvent.

Due to the similarities in their business model many investors tend to put Endo in the same risk bucket as Valeant. Yet Endo's financial position is much stronger than Valeant's. This is also reflected in the Agency Ratings with Endo being a B1 credit while Valeant is a B3 credit. For someone that understands credit risk this two-notch difference is very significant in terms of their default probabilities as these probabilities rise exponentially.

The business is also showing signs of stabilization with the financial guidance reaffirmed. In 2016, Endo will have paid down approximately $330 million of their debt and will exit the year with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio in the high 4 times range. The company's liquidity position is also strong. Below you will find the key financial measures for 2016 that were recently re-affirmed in JPM's Healthcare Conference.

Xiaflex is on track to become a billion-dollar franchise for Endo.

Endo paid 29x times trailing EBITDA for Auxilium (responsible for Xiaflex) yet this may well be their most astute buy. Xiaflex is an injectable drug for treating Peyronie's Disease (PD) and Dupuytrens Contracture (DC). Xiaflex has generated $134m in sales for the first 9 months of 2016 (55%/45% between PD/DC) and management expects continued low double digit growth going forward. These projections are supported by the fact that 85%-90% of the Peyronie's disease and 65%-70% of the Dupuytren Contracture Population are still untreated. The intellectual property is also well protected going out until late into the next decade.

Perhaps more importantly, back in November Xiaflex met both its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 2b trial for Cellulite. After a meeting with the FDA scheduled for February the company is aiming to commence phase 3 trials in June of this year. To put the opportunity into perspective, cellulite affects 85%-98% of the 157 million women in the US and less than 10% of the male population.

First to File Generic Zetia and Seroquel are near-term catalysts that will boost 2017 earnings, helping to offset price erosion in other segments.

On November 1 Endo successfully launched generic Seroquel. Generic Zetia was launched on December 12. These first to file launches give Endo 180 day exclusivity for two blockbuster drugs that will meaningfully boost Endo's financial results in 2017 helping it offset the declines in the rest of the generic business.

Vasostrict has yet to face competition from other generics.

Endo is a well-diversified company, not overly reliant on any particular drug. The biggest contributor in terms of revenues is Vasostrict (a $300+ mn drug) that represents close to 8-9% of the total revenues. As of today, there's been no update to the FDA's Paragraph IV website. The lack of competition allows Endo to take reasonable price increases, supporting their financial performance.

Repeal of the Affordable Care Act is insignificant to Endo.

Repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) should not have a material impact on Endo's Business. While fewer people will now be covered by health insurers, volumes should not materially decline.

The impact of the Department Of Justice Investigation is likely overstated.

As discussed earlier, the Justice Department is reportedly mulling antitrust charges against Endo and several other generic drug makers for alleged price fixing. Below is the CEO's response to the analyst that enquired on this, provided me with enough comfort that Endo have not done anything wrong:

So this is a subpoena that we received over two years ago, and I think it's safe to say that, that we believe that we've cooperated with the DOJ, and that in essence there's no new information. And as it pertains specifically to Par, it was a focus around two products, and one product of which we do not even sell. So from that standpoint, we're feeling reasonably confident in our position, at least that's what we believe. And to be specific, the issue deals with a product called doxycycline hyclate; it's a product we do not even sell. There may be some confusion at the DOJ, but we sell a product that was called doxycycline monohydrate. And then the second product is a product called Digoxin, and in essence what occurred there, Par came into an already established market with two generic competitors plus the brand. We were the fourth entrant to an established market, and we never took our price - there was never a price increase with respect to Digoxin. So I think that's probably a statement of fact here by Par. And that's our position.

Endo is about to turn the corner on mesh liability, freeing cash flows for 2018 and beyond.

Endo have accrued $1.2 billion from mesh liabilities in the balance sheet. They have about $300 million in restricted cash, leaving about $900 million of liability still to be serviced. $300 million will be paid in Q4, with the remaining balance getting paid in 2017 fairly evenly over the first three quarters.

Summary and Conclusion

In summary, Endo's valuation has reached a multi-year low causing excruciating pain to many investors including myself. Such a price point was last seen after the company drastically revised their 2016 guidance. Yet Endo's financial position and prospects are now in much better shape, with the turnaround looking more credible than before. The turnaround story hasn't changed. In fact it has got better and this is something that I want to exploit; hence I have now tripled my Endo Position buying more shares at $12.34.

The next key date for Endo will be 28 th February 2017 when the company provides 2017 guidance and an update of their strategic review. At 3 times current earnings, the market is clearly discounting a lot of bad news. Based on my homework, I prefer to take a contrarian view. At 3 times current earnings I don't want need the company to grow fast to generate extraordinary returns. Merely to steady the ship and keep the turnaround story intact. With the smartest guy in Generics in charge, the odds look excellent.

