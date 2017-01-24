Walter Investment Management: Multiple Positive Factors Should Drive Value Realization In 2017

Introduction

I first wrote about Walter Investment Management (NYSEMKT:WAC) back when the company was trading for ~$4/share, and since then the share price seems to have take a round trip.

Despite high volatility and a falling share price over the past few weeks, I continue to believe that WAC is a high-conviction buy after careful analysis. The company's large portfolio of Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSRs) should be imminently revalued at higher levels over the next few quarters due to rising mortgage rates, which should create much better optics and enhance book value significantly. Moreover, WAC continues to improve its capital structure and cost of funds with the recent divestment of its mortgage insurance business, and by buying back convertible bonds trading significantly below par. These efforts should pay off with lower interest expenses and greater credit-worthiness, enabling for a lower cost of capital in the long-run. Also, management (with three activists on the board), has controlled expenses by reducing headcount and resolving various legal disputes, which should lead to higher profit margins in a rising rate environment.

Whilst bears have argued that lower originations should impact WAC significantly, the anticipated fall in mortgage originations due to higher interest rates should be largely (if not completely) offset by higher fair value and lower portfolio runoff on its MSRs. Furthermore, originations data from December and early January show originations volume growing at a healthy pace, indicating the rise in rates has not had the anticipated negative impact. Also, WAC's shift towards servicing a higher portion of private-label mortgage securities (compared to GSE MBS) should increase the servicing fee margin and drive higher revenue, providing an additional offset to any potential declines in originations as rates continue to rise. These multiple drivers should lead to the realization of WAC's true intrinsic value in the next two years.

Business Overview

Most of this section is covered in my previous write-up, but I'll go through WAC's business model in more depth to provide greater clarity on revenue and cost drivers.

WAC is primarily an originator and servicer of mortgages, which it securitizes through GSE programs under Fannie (OTCQB:FNMA) and Ginnie Mae. There are subtle but significant differences in securities generated through each agency, but the general idea is that WAC originates and sells agency MBS products whilst retaining servicing rights as a recurring cash flow. Due to the highly regulated nature of GSE products, there are clear guidelines as to the servicing fee that WAC is allowed to charge, and this is typically lower than servicing fee for private-label MBS of similar credit ratings.

In terms of originations, WAC's Ditech has consistently been one of the top 10 originators in the US, and also has a large reverse mortgage operation. However, the function of the origination arm has shifted in recent years with a larger focus on recapturing and retaining accounts that were seeking to refinance their mortgages due to rock-bottom interest rates.

(Source: Author's Work)

As seen above, there has been a large wave of refinancings in the past three years due to the decline in the 30-year mortgage rate and availability of cheap borrowing options. As a result, WAC's MSR portfolio experienced significant fair-value declines and higher portfolio run-off. All mortgage servicers have been hurt by this, but WAC took a significantly larger blow due to higher leverage, a larger servicing arm relative to other segments, and its particular accounting method - which recognizes a fair-value adjustment on its MSR portfolio as a reduction in revenue. This is highly peculiar as both Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) and Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) do not use this accounting practice.

Hence, WAC not only stumbled into a tough period for mortgage servicers in bad shape, the optics of the business became particularly poor as revenue declined significantly with costs remaining steady, leading to large losses registered every quarter.

Turnaround Imminent With Higher Mortgage Rates

As mortgage rates take a turn higher, WAC's MSR portfolio faces an imminent upward revaluation, which means the company can divest parts of the portfolio at higher prices if management chooses to deleverage further. Moreover, I project portfolio run-off to be far lower than the abysmal rates in the past few years as refinancings decline. Just one month after the Fed raised rates, the 30-year mortgage has spiked and refinancings declined by a seasonally-adjusted 4% in December, and this trend has carried on into the first week of January. From historical data, we know that mortgage refinancing is particularly sensitive to a change in rates (far more than new mortgage applications). This effect has been exacerbated by the ZIRP era, where consumers rushed to refinance their homes by taking advantage of historical lows in mortgage rates. Therefore, we expect a swift reduction in WAC's mortgage portfolio run-off, which has been astoundingly high in the past few years.

(Source: Author's Work)

This allows management to refocus resources on new originations and growing the total UPB instead of buying MSRs from third-parties to grow the portfolio. Moreover, given that origination activity is robust despite recent rate increases, I believe the segment will continue to produce a steady source of cash flow.

Improvements In Capital Structure

WAC recently sold its mortgage insurance business, which has been declining severely since GSEs placed restrictions on commissions for lender-placed insurance on their mortgage servicers. Management divested the business to Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) at $125M, a much higher price tag than the original $100M that was indicated a few quarters ago. Furthermore, management skilfully negotiated an earn-out deal with a potential $25M in additional cash payments if the segment performs well (depending on how much insurance it can generate off Ditech's new originations and existing client base).

This sale gave it additional liquidity to reduce leverage and improve the capital structure. One of the most immediate steps I anticipate is a step-up in the debt repurchase program. Management has been aggressively repurchasing its 4.5% Convertible Notes ($47.5M of principal balance in Q3 alone) which mature in November 2019. These notes are trading at a low price of ~68 cents on the dollar, and reducing the remaining balance will enable the elimination of ~$10.9M in annual interest expense. This also removes the risk of dilution if WAC's shares mount a significant recovery in the next few years. At the current price range of 68 cents to 70 cents on the dollar, WAC could retire almost the entire remaining balance of its converts with roughly $165M.

The beneficial feature for WAC's capital structure during a rate hike environment is that interest expenses will not be affected for the next year or so, given that its 2013 Term Loan (balance of $1.5B) already has a LIBOR floor of 1%. Therefore, interest expenses from corporate debt should be contained in the interim period, which means WAC experiences a medium period of higher revenues with subdued interest expenses. Also, given that credit quality is improving due to the broad economic recovery, WAC has recorded lower servicing advance liabilities due to lower delinquency rates, thus reducing its loan balance and the interest rate incurred on these borrowings. We expect this trend to drive larger cost savings.

Transformation To Sub-Servicer

Since two years ago when Baker Street Capital bought a huge stake in WAC and won a board seat, the narrative of WAC transforming into a sub-servicer has been pushed forward. Thus far, progress has been satisfactory as WAC's subservicing mix is at around ~45% after the recent sale of MSRs to NRZ. Management has also indicated on the previous few earnings calls that it is actively looking for flow agreements to offload MSRs on new originations and retain subservicing rights.

As mentioned in the previous write-up, becoming a pure-play subservicer allows WAC to deleverage its balance sheet significantly as it would eliminate the need for servicing advances (which fall to the new owner of the MSRs). This would significantly reduce the high interest expenses that are preventing WAC from becoming profitable, and allow more predictability in earnings as it would be shielded from fluctuations in MSR value. This asset-light model was first proposed in Baker Street's presentation, and since then, management has been executing towards this goal.

As MSRs become more valuable due to rising mortgage rates and less prepayments, it becomes much easier for WAC to find willing buyers at higher prices, allow it to recapitalize and recognize larger cash gains.

However, management gave a small hint that it may not pursue MSR sales aggressively going forward.

In addition, as communicated last quarter we have a flow agreement in place with New Residential and we continue to work through the final arrangements to begin sowing of GSE product on a flow basis. We are also presenting other flow opportunities with subservicing retained, while we don't have any immediate plans to further reduce our investment in MSRs currently held on the balance sheet, additional box sales may be considered as we look to establish new flow and subservicing relationships. WAC Q3 Earnings Call

I think management and the board realize that MSR values are about to rise sharply due to the fall in refinancing as mortgage rates rise. In that context, they may decide to hold their portfolio until prices appreciate significantly. Now that WAC is no longer facing imminent liquidity issues, there is no rush to offload MSRs to the highest bidder. Management wants to establish new relationships with whomever it decides to sell the MSRs to in order to ensure the recurring cash flows from subservicing will be retained for a long time.

In that context, I think the timeline for a full transformation is likely to be pushed back. However, this is an encouraging sign as management wants to seek better deals as we enter a sellers' market for MSRs. The crucial aspect to watch is whether management can find an optimal time to offload its portfolio and subsequently deleverage its debt. Hopefully, this process occurs before interest rates normalize completely as WAC still faces a high cost of capital on its debt.

The True Economics Of WAC's Business

When we distil WAC's operations down to basic elements, it essentially involves making money from collecting and processing payments, and foreclosing on delinquent loans. Revenues are recurring and a function of how the Unpaid Balance (UPB) in its portfolio moves. Since portfolio run-off relies heavily on factors influenced indirectly by interest rates, the segment has cyclicality, particularly after the Fed ushered in the ZIRP era post-2008. For the originations segment, revenues largely track overall originations volume in the mortgage market.

Expenses are largely steady and most operating costs incurred are on manpower (lead generation, phone calls, mortgage underwriting, securitization) and technology (portfolio tracking, payment processing, etc). Management has been trying to reduce costs by automating larger parts of the servicing process, and this should significantly reduce costs as a percentage of adjusted revenue over time. In addition, it is responsible for servicing advances when defaults happen and during the foreclosure process, which is in line with laws concerning agency-conforming MBS securities.

Hence, as it currently is, WAC functions as both a service and temporarily liquidity provider. Revenues are largely high quality and expenses are stable with room to decline. Barriers for new servicers to enter are high, since obtaining GSE approval is a long and bureaucratic process with many new hurdles imposed after 2008.

When we strip away changes in MSR values and goodwill impairments (mostly related to its insurance business), WAC is largely a profitable company.

(Source: Author's Work)

The culprit for WAC's poor financial results is almost exclusively the impairment of MSR values due to the ZIRP interest rate environment. Surprisingly, the market does not seem to realize that this factor is about to be removed entirely as interest rates normalize. Even if we assume rate normalization will be much slower than expected, the rise in MSR prices is not a prerequisite for a higher share price. WAC simply needs the prepayment rates to rise slightly for the profitability of the business will become obvious.

Moreover, now that WAC has unloaded its insurance business, we anticipate a fall in labour needs and G&A expenses should fall accordingly. Also, management indicated that the subservicing deal with NRZ should result in $75M in cost savings that will be realized going forward. There has already been significant progress made in terms of reducing salaries and benefits, which came in $33M lower for the nine months ended 2016Q3, compared to the same period last year. Currently, G&A expenses remain elevated due to its transition to the MSP platform and the streamlining of processes. However, we expect expenses to fall quickly in the next few quarters as management reports it has completed the transitioning of 60% of its loan accounts to the platform.

Hence, given that WAC is already profitable on an adjusted basis, the efforts taken to reduce expenses will enhance the company's intrinsic value. Furthermore, profitability should become very apparent once prepayment rates stop rising due to higher mortgage rates, and is unlikely to be eroded by new competitors given the high regulatory hurdle for new rivals to enter. Even if rate normalization is impeded or slowed, WAC has sufficient liquidity to survive a prolonged stagnation given that the company continues to generate positive operating cash flow.

Valuation

On an adjusted basis, WAC would have recorded $120M in operating profit in the first nine months of 2016. Applying any reasonable multiple on this figure leads to an extremely large upside, even after making allowances for a large margin of safety. The crucial aspect is for the market to recognize WAC's profitability, and that will most likely come once MSR value stabilizes.

As a percentage of adjusted revenue, SG&A costs have been fairly steady over the past few years.

This makes modeling fairly easy, as management has indicated that recent transactions will reduce costs by over $75M. Going forward, we model this into the scenario and assume salaries and benefits are steady over time between 33% and 36%, and G&A expenses between 31% and 35%. Assuming management buys back $17M of converts in the fourth quarter holding MSR fair values constant (reasonable since mortgage rates have risen, which means prepayments should fall), we arrive at a 2017 operating profit of between $90M and $110M. If this back-of-envelope calculation is anywhere near WAC's true intrinsic value, the equity is trading at extremely depressed prices.

Alternatively, another way to profit from WAC's recovery is to buy the 7.785% bonds expiring in 2021. The yield to maturity at current prices hovers between 12% and 13%, which significantly exaggerates its credit risk given that it now has $300M of unencumbered cash and has multiple tailwinds over the next year.

Risks To Thesis

Despite a compelling bull case, there are sizeable risks to the thesis. One of the largest long-term unknowns is the Trump Administration's plan to privatize GSEs. Steve Mnuchin (the new Treasury Secretary) has mentioned it as a top priority, and his background as a banker (and involvement in subprime lending companies in the past) suggests this may become a reality in the next four years. Given that WAC securitizes and sells almost all its loans through GSE programmes, there is potential for significant disruption in the mortgage market as GSEs are closely involved in everything from mortgage insurance, underwriting, securitization and setting policies that deal with servicers. This is a risk that needs to be explored further, and I think more visibility will emerge once the administration clarifies its policy on GSEs.

At the same time, current rules in the mortgage market are more likely to be relaxed, as seen by the reversal in the FHA mortgage cut that was implemented in the Obama era. Regulations in the mortgage market could be relaxed further, but until policy becomes clearer, it is difficult to model this quantitatively.

Another area of concern is WAC's subservicing agreement with New Residential (NYSE:NRZ), who now owns ~$67B of MSRs for which WAC (Ditech) provides subservicing. According to the scarce disclosures, the agreement is slated to last for an initial term of one year, with one-year renewals thereafter. Hence, this exposes WAC to significant revenue risk if NRZ decides to switch subservicers to Nationstar Mortgage, as Fortress (NYSE:FIG) has a large stake in both companies. Furthermore, NSM is already performing a large amount of subservicing and servicing for NRZ's portfolio.

On the other hand, there are legitimate reasons to believe that the risk of NRZ switching subservicers is low. First, GSE rules make it difficult to change subservicers given that it requires an approval process, during which the servicer must continue to fulfil all obligations in a timely manner. This poses a significant operational hurdle because the logistics of migrating customer records, prior servicing policies, and other information from one platform to another would take significant time and effort. This is particularly true if the migration is external. Hence, on a cost-benefit calculus, it may not make sense for NRZ to move more subservicing to NSM given that the current weighted rate that it pays to WAC under the agreement is set at 7.7 basis points. Hence, any cost savings are likely to be minimal and the serious risk of disruption could leave NRZ liable for legal and regulatory challenges.

Moreover, the fact that WAC and NSM signed a flow agreement shows that the companies have a shared interest that is best fulfilled by cooperation - NSM benefits by gaining a steady supply of MSRs and is able to grow profitably due to a low cost of capital, and WAC benefits from transitioning to a pure-play subservicing model. The dynamics governing this relationship are likely to persist, and hence the risk of termination is reasonably low at this point.

Conclusion

WAC has multiple catalysts that are likely to materialize in 2017: lower portfolio run-off, decreasing expenses, deleveraging to a more efficient capital structure, and the transformation to an asset-light subservicer. Moreover, risks are likely to be mitigated because origination volume is less sensitive to interest rates at these levels compared to the sensitivity of MSR values. Hence, the company has tremendous potential for appreciation in the next year as positive drivers materialize. Although there are risks present, the huge margin of safety more than compensates for these unknowns.

