Diamond Offshore - Semisubmersible Ocean Monarch Bags 6-Month Contract With BHP Billiton

This article is an update of my preceding article on Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) published on November 2, 2016.

Investment Thesis:

Diamond Offshore is amongst the main offshore drillers worldwide, and as well as the rest of its peers, struggles with a daunting situation with a contract backlog continuously melting away thereby affecting future revenues.

Despite a recent increase in oil prices, now well above $50 a barrel, the offshore drillers are still waiting for signs of recovery in term of contracts and utilization rate. These "green shoots" are an important part of the recovery process and it is the subject of this article.

Commentary:

On January 23, 2017, offshoreEnergyToday announced the following:

Drilling contractor Diamond Offshore has reportedly been awarded a contract with the Australian energy company BHP Billiton for the semi-submersible drilling rig Ocean Monarch. According to data from VesselsValue, BHP Billiton has hired Diamond Offshore's semi-sub rig for a six-month contract starting April 1 until September 30, 2017. No details are available regarding the rig's dayrate. Prior to this contract, the semi-sub worked for Quadrant Energy on its drilling program offshore Australia, including Roc-2 and Phoenix appraisal well, under a $410,000 dayrate. The ultra deepwater rig, of an Enhanced Victory Class, was built in 1974 and upgraded in 2008. Offshore Energy Today has reached out to BHP Billiton and Diamond Offshore seeking confirmation and further details about the rig's contract. We are yet to receive any response.

Unfortunately, Diamond offshore last fleet status report was released in September 2016.

If you want to read my article about the September FSR, please click here.

However, I have been able to update the FSR and I am able to indicate a backlog estimated as of 01/23/2017.

The semi-submersible Ocean Monarch day rate is unknown but we may estimate the day rate based on the previous contract. The Ocean Monarch last day rate was $350k/d with Quadrant/Apache in Australia for a short term contract.

I use also the Seabreeze day rate (10/2016) as a control.

Based on the table above a $260k/d seems adequate.

Which means the Ocean Monarch day rate should be between $260k/d to $350k/d or approximately $300k/d or a backlog of $54 million. The Semi-submersible Ocean Monarch is an old rig built in 1974 and upgraded in 2008.

Also, the situation of the Semi-submersible Ocean GreatWhite is still unknown. I have commented on this subject recently. If you want to access my article, please click here.

The actual backlog estimated based on the above assumption is approximately $3.65 billion.

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) We are a leading global resources company with a petroleum segment (conventional and unconventional) including exploration activities in the United States, Australia and Trinidad and Tobago.

For the ones here who want to know better BHP Billiton Petroleum segment. Please look at the recent October 2016 company presentation. click here.

The two main areas in offshore Australia operated by BHP are:

Pyrenees Macedon

Courtesy BHP

Conclusion:

This new contract is coming at the right time to restore some confidence in the company's ability to succeed. The recent news was not good, with BP (NYSE:BP) trashing the Great Australian Bight project and the termination of the Ocean Valor by Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and the subsequent filing of an injunction against the Brazilian company.

DO business model present some ambivalence. The company has $1.98 billion in long-term debt, which is excellent, and a comfortable liquidity position at over $1 billion.

However, DO has an definitive aging fleet (beside the black series) that may be a solid handicap to compete in 2017 in this terrible market.

We can see a new descending triangle pattern forming since mid-December with a potential support around $16.25. This is a bearish continuation pattern.

However, the stock is highly sensitive to the oil prices, and will move in direct correlation with them. If oil prices can firm up and trade above $60 a barrel a cautious accumulation of the stock could be justified between $16 and $16.50.

