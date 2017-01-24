Apple: Can Services Save The Day?

I recently read an interesting article containing excerpts from last week's Macquarie note to clients regarding Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The research firm believes the technology giant's services business will help to drive a 400 basis point increase in the company's gross margins over the next five years. If the analyst's scenario plays out, we'll be seeing nice revenue and earnings per share growth over the next five years. This analyst obviously disagrees with those who believe Apple's best days are behind it.

Before we take a look at the analyst's note, let's first look at where Apple's gross margins have been. As seen in the chart below, the company has averaged around 40% gross margins over the past seven fiscal years. The past four years haven't been as strong, as that is partially due to some lower-priced product diversification as well as a stronger dollar.

(Source: Apple 10-K filings)

Of course, gross margins are only one piece of the puzzle. As I've cautioned investors with BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY), this figure is meaningless if virtually all of your spending comes on the operating side. Luckily for Apple, operating expenses, while on the rise in recent years, are not as much as the cost of products/services. In the past seven fiscal years, the company has averaged around 30% for its operating margins.

That gets me back to Macquarie's note. First, the analyst is assuming no growth from hardware after the next iPhone upgrade cycle. Roughly 75% of the growth in gross margin dollars in the next five years comes from services, with nearly 100% of that coming after the iPhone 8. Here are the key assumptions, followed by the firm's corresponding chart:

Services gross rev CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 17% through FY2021. (We take into account a declining take-rate driven by the subscription discount.)

App Store CAGR of 28%.

Apple Care grows in line with hardware (2.6% CAGR)

All other services revs grow at 10%/year.

There are a couple of interesting items here. First, the analyst basically believes services revenue will more than double over the next five years, a compound annual growth rate of 17%. That puts Apple services as a $50 billion-plus revenue driver by fiscal 2021. As a point of emphasis, the company recorded less than $44 billion in total revenues from the Mac and iPad in fiscal 2016.

By 2021, the analyst's calculations basically show the services segment being 20% of Apple's total business. Additionally, the math puts its total revenue at more than $266 billion. That's decent growth from the current street expectation of $227.68 billion in fiscal 2017 and $244 billion in fiscal 2018. Adding $30 billion in gross profit could be huge to the bottom line.

Even if the company increases operating expenses by 10% a year going forward, we would see more than $75 billion in operating income by fiscal 2021. Assuming no other income items and a roughly current 26% tax rate, that's more than $10 in EPS by then at the current share count. If tax rates come down and, say, Apple has a 20% rate by then as well as a continued buyback down to 4.5 billion shares, earnings per share would approach $13.50. That's 50% earnings per share growth from this year's current estimate.

Macquarie sees strong growth in the company's services segment driving a big jump in gross margins over the next five years. While some may see this as aggressive, don't forget that it includes almost no improvement from hardware gross margin dollars. Even if we assume operating expenses grow as well to support the business, Apple seems destined for double-digit earnings per share without any tax rate changes.

The end result: Macquarie increased its price target on Apple shares from $133 to $148, more than 23% upside from current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.