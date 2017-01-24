GoPro: High Holiday Sales Or High Holiday Fails?

With the all-important fourth quarter, holiday earnings season being reported by GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shortly, it is time to balance the scales of expectations. It is well documented GoPro had a lot of ups and downs during the quarter so it's a matter of figuring out if sales out did the fails.

The biggest story to come out of the quarter was the Karma drone being recalled, customers refunded and subsequently given a complimentary HERO5 Black. Another major misstep was the slow ramp to production of the HERO5 Black due to some kind of product flaw discovered right before production.

Internally the company planned to rein in costs next year which it communicated to us during the third quarter conference call. This means a load of one time charges and other expenses will diminish whatever bottom line was expected during the fourth quarter.

On the other side of the PR coin the HERO5 Black is arguably one of the best action cameras on the market and has been given rave reviews, citing its excellent features - so much so I didn't know which review to link to, they almost all cite 9/10 ratings or equivalent.

Therefore, it's not like GoPro released a poor camera product (or drone for that matter) the problems have been a production issue which caused the camera to get a slow move to store shelves and a battery that lost connection in flight. Each positive had its negative, and this is the basis for expectations - did the negatives outweigh the positives or was the company able to overcome before the New Year rang in?

The driving factor for all of this is simple: did the company sell "a lot" of HERO5 cameras? Since no other product was relevant during the fourth quarter, everything squarely rests on one product line and its two products.

Since the HERO5 lineup was the first refresh in two years, it's expected there was - and possibly still is - pent up demand for a new camera. Having owned each major camera since the HERO3, now including the HERO5, I can attest to one major advantage between the 5 and the previous iterations: user friendliness. This is something GoPro needed in order to expand beyond the circle of consumers who don't have much of a choice due to the risk of destroying a non-purpose built device. The issue which arises becomes: was this apparent enough? Maybe it was and sales broke out this past quarter or maybe it has become apparent now after the quarter and momentum will carry forward or still maybe it didn't become apparent and GoPro lost sales to those would be first time owners.

It can be argued sales versus fails is not even the topic at hand as a good product will sell itself while the only numbers relevant to keep GoPro afloat today are revenue figures. This would be true if management didn't head to production and discover something very late in the cycle. The problem is a good product with high demand (which seemed to be the case based on reviews and channel checks) can't produce sales if there is no product to sell, or at least very little of it to sell. Being supply constraint can be a good thing if a company is at peak production and still can't keep up. It's another thing when supply is constrained by missteps when peak production isn't even a thought yet.

However, if the company managed to get to peak production quickly - meaning early in the quarter - the market demand may have been satisfied and this would produce sales within the company's guidance of $600-650M. Karma should be irrelevant in this number because it is apparent the company planned on releasing 2,500-3,000 drones from the time of the third quarter conference call so Karma's $2-3M in revenue was not a player in the guidance. It is clear the HERO5 lineup would carry the quarter from before the holidays.

What gives this idea a foundation is the lack of earnings warning from management as we're now inside two weeks till earnings. Sure last quarter didn't have a warning provided even though it disappointed but the fourth quarter has always been the most important for the company since it has reported earnings as a public company. Last year's warning for Q4 was a 17% miss from management's original guidance. Using this as a threshold, GoPro won't report 2016 fourth quarter revenue below $520M. Its ability to be at or near guidance is more likely than what some are expecting.

Because revenue is the biggest factor going into this earnings, sales of the HERO5 is the focus as Karma wasn't a player from the start. I give management credit on this front for having a strategy far before the holiday quarter and not making guidance dependent upon its success. If Karma took off (no pun intended, ah well, maybe it is) then it would have been a bonus to sales and guidance would be exceeded, all else being equal.

If GoPro meets guidance on the revenue front the stock will have its downward pressure reversed and we could see a lift in the stock price. What is critical for the stock price to remain at a higher level is the guidance GoPro gives for the full year of 2017. Is a new product (HERO6) in the works already? Is it advanced enough to continue selling an action camera as the company's sole livelihood? Those questions will shroud the stock until plans are clear.

What we do know is the company must cut costs to remain afloat and have cash to continue operating. For now, though, this fourth quarter could be the final nail in the coffin or the breath that gives the company life to make it another holiday season. I'm leaning more toward a second life but not because management made it easy.

As far as my strategy, as someone who still holds shares in the red, I plan on making an earnings options play based on a move in either direction (with puts as insurance). This way I can recoup some losses as I wait for the stock to make a move higher, if it does.

