Gold Bugs Should Be Happy: The Price Of Gold Is Less Manipulated Now

If I am right, it should much harder to keep gold prices artificially suppressed.

According to the COT report, four largest gold futures players have been cutting their short bets. In other words, now the price of gold is less vulnerable to manipulation.

In a number of my previous articles I discussed the data disclosed by the Commitments of Traders reports (COT reports). In this article I would like to look at another set of data delivered by these reports. Each week the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission discloses the so-called "Concentration Ratios". Let me refer to the appropriate definition:

"The report shows the percents of open interest held by the largest four and eight reportable traders, without regard to whether they are classified as commercial or non-commercial…The "Net Position" ratios are computed after offsetting each trader's equal long and short positions. A reportable trader with relatively large, balanced long and short positions in a single market, therefore, may be among the four and eight largest traders in both the gross long and gross short categories, but will probably not be included among the four and eight largest traders on a net basis"

In my opinion, the concentration ratios deliver very interesting information on the nature of gold and silver markets.

Gold

It is common knowledge that the short side of the gold futures markets is dominated by a few large players. What is more, it is JP Morgan that is perceived as the largest player falling into this category. What is interesting, according to the last COMEX report (January 20, 2017), JP Morgan was holding 1.1M ounces of gold in the COMEX vaults. This amount of yellow metal accounted for 12.2% of total COMEX holdings and was relatively stable in the past.

On the other hand, there were times when the joint short position held by four largest gold futures players accounted for 48% of all contracts traded on the COMEX. In other words, due to their enormous financial strength, the largest four players hold a much higher short position in gold futures than their physical holdings of gold. For example, most recently (as of January 20, 2017):

The open interest in gold futures was standing at 467.9 thousand contracts, which was attributable to 46.8M ounces of gold

There were 9.0M ounces of gold in the COMEX vaults, of which just 1.5M ounces were classified as "Registered ounces" (this category comprises the physical metal that, theoretically, may be delivered to any entity taking part in the game called "gold futures")

The largest four players were holding a net short position in gold futures attributable to 11.5M ounces of gold

The graph below illustrates this situation:

Using different wording, bullion held in the COMEX vaults could cover only 3.2% (1.5M ounces / 46.M ounces) of theoretical demand for the total gold in the game (paper gold). It is not much but it is nothing special. Generally, gold held in the COMEX vaults constitutes only a fraction of gold traded daily in the form of gold futures.

The problem is that there is always a risk that a large group of players may demand a physical delivery of gold.

Who carries this risk? The answer is simple - the risk is carried by the short side of the trade and the highest portion of this risk is carried by four largest players. Now these players hold a net short position of 114.6 thousand contracts. It means that the size of their short bet is 11.5M ounces of gold (the contract unit is 100 ounces of gold). Taking into account that there are only 1.5M ounces in the COMEX vaults available to cover the physical demand (registered category), the size of the bet is very high (11.5:1.5).

Further, the four largest players hold a net short position that accounts for 24.5% of total amount of contracts (in other words - 24.5% of the total open interest). The chart below shows the way this position was changing over time:

As the chart shows, one fundamental change is visible - the four largest players in gold futures have radically reduced the size of their bet. Between 2008 and middle 2010 they were holding net short positions standing at around 40% of the total open interest (the horizontal line marked in violet). Then the size of the bet started to go down. The minimum of 20% was reached in April 2013. Since late 2013 the size of the short bet has been fluctuating around 27% of the total open interest (the horizontal line marked in blue).

Now, in my opinion, the takeaway from this discussion is as follows:

Since 2008 the big players have been scaling down their short bets on gold

I believe it is a positive message for gold bugs. For many years the public was fed with the theory that the gold futures market was totally controlled by a few big players, JP Morgan included. However, the truth is that these large entities are gradually losing their strength. Now the gold futures market is more dispersed than in the past. In other words, this market is less dominated by the mythical big powers. If I am right and this trend is sustainable, the risk of gold price manipulation is now substantially lower.

Silver

Now, let me look at the silver market. Is the risk of manipulation lower at this market as well? The chart below shows net short positions held by four largest players, starting from 2008:

Well, there is a similar pattern (to the gold futures). Between 2008 and middle 2010 the four largest players held net short positions standing at around 44% of the total open interest (the horizontal line marked in violet). Then the size of the bet started to go down and since late 2012 it has been fluctuating around 29% of the total open interest (the horizontal line marked in blue). However, most recently the big players started to increase their net short positions again. As of January 17, 2017 their bet was standing at 37% of total open interest.

In my opinion, the silver market is different from the gold market. As I discussed in my previous articles (here and here), the silver market is cornered by iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), the largest world's silver ETF, and two other entities.

As of January 20, 2017 SLV was holding 338.4M ounces of silver. This amount accounts for 38.1% of total annual world mine production of silver (estimated at 887.4M ounces in 2016). Then, the Shanghai Futures Exchange and the COMEX were holding 243.0M ounces of silver (62.9M and 180.1M, respectively), which accounted for 27.4% of total production. To remind my readers, in the seventies the (in) famous Hunt brothers had cornered the silver market with their holdings accounting for 40% of total annual production of silver. Now the single SLV may be considered as an entity cornering the silver market (together with SFE and COMEX the market is additionally suppressed).

The pattern delivered by four largest COMEX players confirms the cornered nature of the silver market. Due to some reasons (for example, silver, apart from being an investment vehicle, is also an industrial metal), this market may be still considered as controlled by large players. It means that it may be vulnerable to price manipulation.

GLD inflows

Last but not least. Between November 10, 2016 and January 12, 2017 the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) was reporting the outflows of gold from its vaults. Simply put, investors were reducing their gold holdings in GLD. However, since January 13, 2017 this trend was stopped. Since that day 133.4 thousand ounces of gold were added to GLD vaults:

Well, it is not much but if it is the first sign of a trend reversal, my long-expected pattern (GLD reporting gold inflows) could emerge.

