It's Time To Buy Into Russia

For the past couple of years, the Russian economy has been in absolute shambles. The drastic slide in oil prices took a big toll on Russia, as evident by the equity market's performance. For context, energy makes up about fifty percent of the RTS index, which is the Russian index that is denominated in dollars. The ruble weakened significantly against the dollar as well. However, things seem to be turning around for Russia.

2016 proved to be a fantastic year for Russian equities, with markets there up roughly forty percent. Investors showed their excitement for the country during the end of 2016, when a record number of inflows into Russian stock funds was recorded. During the week of December 14th, $451mm of cash was put into Russian equity markets. That was the largest inflow of investments into the country since 2011.

There's plenty to be excited about for Russian equities. For starters, the election of President Trump could see an improvement in U.S.-Russian relations. He has repeatedly praised Vladimir Putin and has voiced his approval for the leader of the Kremlin. Additionally, President Trump has nominated Rex Tillerson, the former CEO of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), for the Secretary of State position. Mr. Tillerson has very close ties with Putin, as he negotiated a deal with Russia to help develop Russian oil reserves. This paints a fairly rosy picture regarding U.S. relationships with the Kremlin.

As previously stated, a significant portion of the RTS is comprised of Oil & Gas companies. Thus, it comes as no surprise that a rebound in oil prices has been quite the boon for Russian markets. In time when OPEC members are cutting production, Russia has dethroned Saudi Arabia as China's top oil supplier. The country has increased their supply of oil to China by 24% in the past year; Saudi Arabian supplies remained flat on the year. While Saudi must carry a large share of the supply cut, Russia is attempting to expand its export capabilities via its East Siberian-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline.

A drastic fall in oil prices has mired the country's economy in a recession. Nonetheless, Russia's economy has proven resilient despite low oil prices, sanctions, and a steep devaluation of their currency. For 2016, the economy slid only 0.8%, fairing much better than most had anticipated. For 2017, the IMF predict that the Russian economy will return back to growth, reaching one percent. One of the overarching explanations for the prediction goes back to their advantage in oil exports. Should Russia continue to exploit the OPEC production cuts, it could make its mark as a global leader in oil exports, providing a significant boost to the economy.

One of the better ways to gain exposure to Russian equities is through the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX). As illustrated from the chart above, the ETF has pulled back slightly at the start of 2017. However, this proves to be an excellent buying opportunity. The confirmation of Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State could act as a catalyst for Russian equities to continue their tremendous rally into 2017.

