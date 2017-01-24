Hill-Rom Holdings: Market Has No Faith In Management

Adjusted EBITDA should grow 15% annually over the next two years. Importantly, this will be "cleaner" EBITDA as the balance between GAAP and non-GAAP closes.

Healthcare, especially of late, is an ever-changing and evolving business, and a lot of investor focus has been concentrated on identifying trends within the sector. Those who are successful in front-running and predicting these trends have found easy alpha, particularly within medical supplies and equipment companies.

In many ways, it often all comes back to bed count. Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) used to present as a quite literal way to play bed count: the beds themselves. 80% of fiscal 2014 revenue was generated from the sales and rentals of North American and International Patient Support Systems, which generate a substantial portion of their revenues from specialty hospital bed frames, such as intensive care and surgical beds. Product lines range from low to high acuity needs, and each order is customizable to ensure the design aligns with the needs of the hospital, given the designated end use. This build-to-order approach helps ensure patient recovery and helps avoid injury (e.g., falls), all of which are in a hospital's best interest.

However, Hill-Rom Holdings had (and continues to have) a problem. In general, community hospitals are increasingly shrinking bed capacity as patient care shifts more to clinics and in-home settings. Outpatient care continues to get more prevalent as technology advances, reducing the need for higher-margin overnight beds. Not helping things, capital expenditures on what hospitals still view as discretionary spending, like beds, is often the first to go.

The last thing any business wants is an ever-shrinking pie of customers, particularly in a business that isn't necessarily characterized by high barriers to entry. When things look bad, they often can get worse, and the situation did, in fact, get worse starting over the past several years. Hospitals began to begin to consolidate, and what once looked like a steady bottom in domestic bed count began to weaken again as a result.

As the hospitals merged, they gained size, which in turn gave them negotiating power over suppliers. In fact, this negotiating power over medical suppliers, which often generate margins many times higher than hospitals themselves, was often a key selling point of consolidation. As a result, hospitals have begun taking advantage of GPO agreements or large joint contracts to squeeze out savings where they can. In large part due to shrinking gross and operating margins as average selling prices collapsed, Hill-Rom Holdings saw net income fall 50% from $121 million to $61 million between fiscal 2012 and fiscal 2014. That isn't a situation that any shareholder wants to see.

The Welch Allyn Acquisition and the Margin Story

With the core business showing signs of impairment, management had three choices: acquire, innovate, or roll-over. Broadly, the choice appears to have been to acquire. In June 2015, Hill-Rom announced the acquisition of Welch Allyn, which was a leading manufacturer of point-of-care diagnostics and testing equipment. This was, by all accounts, a win-win. Hill-Rom needed an accretive acquisition that would diversify the revenue stream while boosting consolidated gross and operating margins, and Welch Allyn was it.

Welch Allyn provided a broad suite of SKUs, from home hypertension products to defibrillators and ICU patient monitoring systems. While certainly not high-growth or overtly game-changing, the continued electronification of hospitals is a solid long-term trend. The Welch Allyn name is well known in the medical supplies space, and many of the core products that doctors count on for patient treatment are supplied by the company. Anyone who sets foot in a hospital would have a hard time not bumping into one of the brand's products quite quickly.

The acquisition, at $1.63 billion in cash and ~$450 million worth of Hill-Rom stock, looks to have been at the right price. 13-14x EBITDA, pre-synergies, was a fair valuation compared to other deals in the space, particularly given the mid- to high-single digit organic growth that Welch Allyn continues to generate. That near-80% reliance on patient support systems that encumbered legacy Hill-Rom? The number has fallen to roughly just half of fiscal 2016 revenues. Overall, the integration continues to go well. Barring some weakness in fiscal Q4 (Middle East, Africa impacts in surgical and patient support systems), management has stated it has started to see some excellent channel sell-through on Welch Allyn products utilizing already established Hill-Rom relationships. In my opinion, the future looks bright, and management remains firm on its consolidated mid-single digit growth expectations (high single digits for Welch Allyn).

With that said, revenues will be pressured in fiscal 2017 and 2018; but that will largely be a good thing. Portfolio optimization is becoming a focus here, and management is focused on jettisoning lower-growth and lower-margin product lines via asset sales or just straight closure. In total, management has targeted $75 million in revenue to cut, primarily in the second half and mainly in Europe. Margin contribution of these businesses is basically nil, and there will likely be some more fat to trim come fiscal 2018.

These moves make a lot of sense, and focusing on a smaller suite of products should drive efficiencies. Part of the reason why Hill-Rom trades so cheaply (11.5x EV/EBITDA) compared to peers is the margin profile. Within this sector, investors continue to desire niche, high-margin companies, such as West Pharmaceutical (NYSE:WST) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD). If management can manage to grow at the pro forma growth target (3-5%), while improving margins in both the legacy Hill-Rom and within Welch Allyn (as it already has), multiple expansion will come, along with higher consolidated earnings. The fruits of all of these initiatives are already showing (the chart below excludes restructuring/integration charges):

Obviously, EBITDA (which excludes the ongoing interest costs of the acquisition) has increased, but key is the turnaround in margins that can be seen above. Intriguingly, Hill-Rom Holdings' equity is trading at the same price as when the deal was originally announced. That is despite management executing on its guidance and the company meeting or exceeding sell-side expectations ($3.38/share non-GAAP in fiscal 2016). Certainly the company deserves some credit for execution over the past year since the deal closed?

Despite a cautious guide towards preliminary Q1 2017 results ($0.76/share), management has stuck to its 2017 guidance of $3.78/share in adjusted earnings, meaning Hill-Rom trades at just 14x price/earnings - a substantial discount to what you'll find in most of the medical equipment sector and to the company itself historically. Cash flow is also solid: Hill-Rom booked $249 million in adjusted free cash flow in fiscal 2016 (excluding working capital), or a 6.5% cash flow yield. Investors should expect that cash generation to be dedicated towards delevering the balance sheet, which is on the high side (net debt/EBITDA of 4.3x at the end of fiscal 2016). While a substantial portion of this debt is variable rate ($1,441 million), nearly half of this is covered by interest rate swaps to fixed rates. As EBITDA rises and leverage falls, management should easily fall below its 3x net debt/EBITDA target by the end of 2018.

It is really a shame investors continue to doubt the company on its ability to execute in the medium term. Given the target of 17% in adjusted operating margin by 2018, it has the potential for $534 million in adjusted EBITDA even if revenue doesn't budge an inch from 2016 levels. EBITDA creeps up towards $600 million if Hill-Rom hits on its revenue targets. It would be extremely unusual for a company within this sector to trade off that valuation.

Assuming the company posts $575 million in adjusted EBITDA and trades at a 12.5x multiple, a $7.2 billion valuation is more than justifiable by the end of fiscal 2018. That justifies 17% annualized returns through the next two years, which looks substantially better than what you can find across most of the healthcare space. Overall, Hill-Rom Holdings is a solid medium-term buy, provided investors keep a close eye on management's execution on margin improvement initiatives.

