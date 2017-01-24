Natural Gas: Trading On Coattails

Every trader must find his niche and define his edge. When trading natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) that can mean any number of things. Some forecast storage, some track weather patterns, some use technicals. Not many successful traders specialize in all three as there is often conflicting data. Too much information creates 'analysis paralysis' and if you wait for everything to line up perfectly, you'll be waiting a long time (and you'll probably wait so long the opportunity will pass you by).

As regular readers may know I specialize in analyzing technicals and use a basic fundamental approach. A price chart reveals how market participants regard storage patterns, weather and every other variable you could possibly think of. Put all the information in one side, filter it through the participants, and out the other end you get price.

Of course most participants don't know what comes next any more than you or I, but we can see how they seem to be positioning themselves in anticipation of news or a technical reversal. This gives us just enough edge to be on the right side of the next move.

An example of this can be seen in my last article, 'Natural Gas Traps The Bulls' from January 8th. I covered my short, not because I thought I knew what was going to happen next, but because it looked like the odds for more downside were low,

..the bid at last week's lows wasn't exactly strong, but it does look like a cycle of selling finished at the $3.13 gap fill...... I would therefore expect positive catalysts to produce a decent bounce, while negative catalysts should struggle to push price below the $3.13 low for any sustained time. At least in the next week or two.

The article concluded with,

lower prices are due after a correctional bounce back to the $3.5 area.

I wasn't 100% correct as prices dropped in the next session, but we soon saw a 'correctional bounce back to the $3.5 area.'

Believe it or not, you can actually see cycles of buying, selling and re-balancing on the charts. A correctional move is choppy and contra-trend. It is driven by indecision and covering of positions and looks like the one shown above.

The Next Move

The move back down from $3.5 looks quite similar to the move up. This signals the corrective phase is persisting. In other words, the odds of a sustained move lower are low and short term traders can play a range:

I am long nat gas futures Feb contract at $3.15, which is a measured move from the $3.5 high. There is the possibility of a stop run below $3.1 but I am prepared for this and will add on any failed low (i.e. a move below $3.1 which reverses and closes above $3.1 again). The target is back towards $3.5 for around 10%.

This may or may not tally in with your interpretation of the storage forecast and the weather. From what I gather they are short term bearish, but not massively so. It seems the market is prepared and positioned accordingly. Therefore only surprisingly bearish data will lead to a sustained move down.

Once price gets back towards $3.5 the probabilities shift in favor of the bears again, especially if the rally looks correctional. This winter season seems to be dominated by short term players while the higher time frames responsible for the 2016 rally take a well deserved break.

Long Term

Longer term I remain very bullish, but the range bound sideways action I predicted in November looks set to continue. I am patiently waiting to go long under $3 for a long term hold into the end of 2017, even early 2018. The target will be around $4.6 based on the size of the initial recovery from the 2016 lows.

Conclusions

I primarily use technical analysis to find an edge. It allows me to see what participants are doing in real time and how they are positioning themselves. At the moment it seems as if short term traders dominate and a break lower is unlikely. I expect a move higher toward $3.5 over the next week or two.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade futures