First Insights On Offshore Drilling Fate In 2017

The reports and the subsequent earnings calls show that shale remains the top priority for oil producers in the lower oil price environment.

The earnings season is well under way. Although none of the offshore drilling companies reported its fourth-quarter results yet, we have other ways to evaluate the state of the offshore drilling market.

The first insight during this earnings season is given by huge service firms - Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Halliburton (NYSE: HAL), which have just reported their quarterly results and held their conference calls.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger reported a decent quarter, earning $0.27 per share on a non-GAAP basis and increasing its quarterly revenue by 1% sequentially. The bright part of the report for Schlumberger was the increase in hydraulic fracturing activity in the Middle East and in North America land.

Judging by the report itself and the subsequent earnings call, Schlumberger is very upbeat on the perspectives of the North American shale. Here's what the company had to say on the topic: "As the upcycle begins, growth in E&P investments will be led by the North America land operators who appear to remain unconstrained by years of negative free cash flow as external funding seems more readily available and the pursuit of shorter-term equity value takes precedence over a full cycle return". Schlumberger also added that E&P spending surveys indicated that 2017 North America E&P budgets will increase by around 30% led by the Permian basin.

As became usual in the past few years, the short cycle is almost a synonym to shale and full cycle represents projects with big upfront costs like deepwater drilling.

Speaking about the deepwater drilling, Schlumberger indicated the following: "Activity levels in key market segments such as exploration and deepwater are at record lows and although we do not expect a dramatic short term recovery, the trends can only be positive from this point on".

This sounds optimistic but the only catalyst presented is that there is nowhere to fall further. This is of course a catalyst by itself, but, given the fact that time is playing against many offshore drillers, it is not particularly reassuring.

During the earnings call, Schlumberger sounded moderately optimistic about the perspectives for its product pricing. Schlumberger sells its services to the oil industry and its prices are reflected in the total cost of producing a barrel of oil. The slower the pricing inflation, the more time the shale industry in the U.S. will have to ramp up production without constraint.

As highlighted by Schlumberger (and hardly a discovery for those who follow the industry), shale competes with offshore drilling for the scarce capital spending dollars. In the short term, any win for the shale industry is a loss for the offshore drilling industry.

Halliburton

The quarterly report and the earnings call showed that Halliburton's view mimics the one of Schlumberger: "The North America market appears to have rounded the corner and is on the upswing, the international downswing is still playing out".

Speaking about the potential for price increases in North America, Halliburton stated that prices started to increase but slowly. Judging by Halliburton and Schlumberger remarks, shale producers have time before any significant pricing increases might occur.

Halliburton also laid out its views on the offshore drilling perspectives: "Now there has been a lot of debate as to what commodity price will reactivate the higher cost basins such as the deepwater complex. It is clearly higher than the price that we are seeing today".

Just like Schlumberger, Halliburton tries to position itself to profit from the upcoming increase in the North America shale activity. Perhaps, the current oil price is sufficient enough to bring some activity to the deepwater space in the longer run, but in the short-term deepwater is definitely losing to shale at $55 oil.

Takeaway

I continue to believe that the optimism in the offshore drilling shares after the OPEC/non-OPEC deal was excessive. Fundamentals won't be changing that quickly. In fact, offshore drilling is now taking a back seat to shale as evidenced by Schlumberger and Halliburton reports.

We will have more data to process during this earnings season, including the upcoming reports by oil majors and the reports of the offshore drilling companies themselves. However, first news is not particularly encouraging.

Ultra-deepwater companies with high debt burdens face a next-to-impossible task to survive as there are no signs of deepwater recovery in the near term. Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) and Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) fit into this category. Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) is another driller who needs higher oil prices and more contracts in the short-term, but its position is better due to the lower debt load. Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) awaits restructuring and news from the fundamental front do not enhance its negotiating position, which is reflected in recent trading action in the company's shares.

It's too early to say that the worst is behind for the offshore drilling industry, so strength of the balance sheet and access to capital markets is the key differentiating factor found in the usual suspects: Rowan (NYSE:RDC), Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), Ensco (NYSE:ESV), Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.