Starbucks Is A Buy Regardless Of Earnings

Come Thursday, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report its first quarter earnings.

I had initially gotten into Starbucks at a price of $54 last September, and we have since seen a rise to $57.77 at the time of writing:

Along with solid performance in terms of earnings and free cash flow metrics, I had previously commended Starbucks on its clever combination of social marketing and technology designed to further attract customers, and this has been successful through initiatives such as the Pokemon GO promotions, along with use of big data initiatives to further personalize advertising and company offerings. The company has achieved significant success in these areas, that the company will now be expanding into the Italian market this year - a move which would have previously been unanticipated given that Italy already has a highly successful domestic coffee market.

With the upcoming departure of former CEO Howard Schultz in April, all eyes will be on Thursday's financial release to see how the company is so far faring with new CEO Kevin Johnson about to take over the helm.

From a financial standpoint, the valuation of Starbucks continues to look very attractive on a three-year basis. We see that both EPS and free cash flow per share has continued to rise over the last three years, while both the P/E and P/FCF ratios are trading near three-year lows:

Earnings

Free Cash Flow

On this basis, I would continue to be long Starbucks irrespective of what first quarter financials look like. In any event, the market does have significant expectations looking towards Thursday. For instance, Starbucks has seen its consolidated operating income increase 27% to $1.2 billion, while net revenues grew by 11% to over $21 billion. Moreover, with over 2,000 net new stores having been opened in fiscal 2016, last year was reported by the company as being among the most profitable years in the company's 24-year history.

In this regard, investors will likely be watching intently to see if such figures can be sustained in 2017, and Q1 will likely serve as a significant telling point in this regard. Currently, the analyst EPS estimate for Starbucks stands at $0.52 for the first quarter, compared to the Q4 EPS of $0.56 achieved by Starbucks last year, and the $0.46 EPS achieved by Starbucks in Q1 2016. Therefore, should we see Starbucks miss estimates below $0.52, then it is likely that we could see Starbucks take a hit in terms of share price in the short-term. The company has not missed earnings estimates since Q1 2014. Additionally, we could still see price head lower even with an earnings beat as profit-taking potentially ensues.

However, irrespective of Thursday's results, I still see the long-term prospects for Starbucks being very strong. In this regard, should we see a dip from a price of $57 (whether Starbucks beats or misses the earnings estimate), then I would see this as a significant buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.