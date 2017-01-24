Apple Making America Great Again?

Welcome to the Flat-panel issue of M&A Daily.

Apple

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) are looking to partner on a new American factory capable of large-scale production of flat-panel TVs. The companies' combined investment could reach about $7 billion. Some of the expense could be offset by an incentive package from the new facility's home state. Pennsylvania is currently in the lead. Such a plant could create 50,000 new jobs or as President Trump might call it, "100,000 new jobs".

AT&T

Trump weighed in again on the AT&T (NYSE:T) acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) saying that,

I have been on the record in the past of saying it's too big and we have to keep competition. So, but other than that, I haven't, you know, I haven't seen any of the facts, yet. I'm sure that will be presented to me and to the people within government.

So in short he lacks the facts but opposes the deal. The $11.22 arb spread offers a 12% IRR if the deal closes by year-end.

Multi Packaging

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is buying Multi Packaging (NYSE:MPSX) in a $1.4 billion cash deal. MPSX holders get $18 per share. The buyer is working with PJT (NYSE:PJT) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ); the target is working with Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

Metaldyne

HSR expired for the American Axle (NYSE:AXL) acquisition of Metaldyne (NYSE:MPG).

EarthLink

The definitive proxy has been filed for the Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) acquisition of EarthLink (NASDAQ:ELNK). Shareholders vote February 24.

Mentor

The Siemens (OTC:SMQFY) acquisition of Mentor (NASDAQ:MENT) was notified to the EU. Phase I expires February 27.

du Pont

The ACCC delayed its February 2 decision date for the du Pont (NYSE:DD) merger with Dow (NYSE:DOW). du Pont expects the deal to close in the first half of this year.

Time

Time (NYSE:TIME) is buying ad tech startup Adelphic in order to better compete with Google (GOOG/GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Yahoo!

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) continues to work with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) on integration planning for the sale of its core business. They expect the deal to close in the second quarter. More to come in future editions of M&A Daily…

