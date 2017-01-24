U.S. And China Actually Agree On Something: Currency

If so the dollar could see weakness after years of strength.

We think they could be moving to a strong yuan policy copying the years of the US policy.

Chinese officials were reported to call for the globalization reigns at Davos.

In the nationalistic move in the US, China called to take the globalization reigns. We think that will show up in the currencies.

China Wants A Leading Role

The Wall Street Journal reported that a top Chinese official said,

"If it's necessary for China to play the role of leader, then China must take on this responsibility."

But what exactly does that mean? China is already at the forefront of negotiating massive trade deals with many countries and regions.

They already recently qualified to be an IMF reserve currency.

What changes by taking on global leadership?

Yuan To Be Leading Currency

Based on many of the Chinese government actions the call for leadership could likely most show itself in its currency (NYSEARCA:CYB).

China has been battling to support its currency through many different methods.

The US for years however had been a global market leader with a strong-dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) policy. Global investment could flock to the US knowing that over time their investments would go up along with the currency valuation.

China probably has their eyes set on such a goal for a strong yuan policy.

Recent Moves In China Suggest Desire For Strong Yuan

The following are some clear moves suggesting China wants their currency stronger.

Source: Trading Economics

*China's foreign exchange reserves have been dropping to support their currency. As capital leaves the country it pressures their currency lower. China has been trying to offset this move by releasing and selling their foreign currency assets. That reverses the downward pressure from Chinese money buying foreign assets.

*Recently China put clamps on citizens' ability to buy bitcoin (Pending:COIN). That move spiraled bitcoin lower recently. We'd expect further tightening in this direction.

*China just reportedly told its banks to issue more dollar-denominated debt. The goal of the move would be to keep money onshore yet give investors the ability to diversify.

*China set a $50,000 annual quota limiting buying foreign currency per family.

All these moves are to stabilize the currency. The hope to stabilize the currency would build confidence in dealing with China.

If China were to allow their currency to drop, trading with the country would be cheaper but investments would take a hit.

If they want to open their doors to investment and take that leadership they'll want to support their currency, which appears to be what they are in the midst of doing.

Meanwhile The US Calls For Lower Dollar

Recently President Donald Trump told The Wall Street Journal:

"Our dollar is too strong."

President Trump's pick for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin just said,

"An excessively strong dollar may have negative short-term implications on the economy."

Mr. Mnuchin is likely echoing President Trump's call that the dollar is too strong.

US policy had been to target a stronger currency. The recent calls by the US administration look to reverse that.

China And The US May Agree On Something

As it turns out The US and China may agree. China wants a strong currency while the US wants a weak currency.

This could work out for both parties. The US will get a lower dollar which will help their exports and China will have a higher yuan which will help investors think about investing in China.

Yuan Moving Up, Dollar Moving Down

If these two world powers actually agree on this move this could drive a multi-year move for the two currencies.

That's what's happened of late.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Here's the yuan moving up. Based on our levels we think it just broke out. In any case it's clearly moving up.

The dollar is going the other way.

Source: Interactive Brokers

The dollar has been moving down. We think it broke a short term support but has much further to go before it confirms a longer term downtrend.

That said the fundamental news from two major global powers seem to be calling for the same thing. We should listen.

Stock Market Consequences

Markets (NYSEARCA:SPY) don't like change. The first impact a weak dollar policy would be for the stock market is volatility. It brings into question investing in the US. Foreign investors are at risk to having a deteriorating currency translation.

A lower dollar will make imports more expensive. That will spark inflation in the US which is already close to Fed targets. That would lead to Fed rate hikes. That could slow the economy.

The dropping dollar will make exports cheaper which over time should help the economy. That ultimately can help the market longer term.

Conclusion

China and the US seem to agree on something. China's call to be the global leader probably has a lot to do with their currency. If so both countries, the US and China are calling for a weaker dollar. This could be the beginning of a longer term "weak-dollar" call. That could be a risk for markets as they digest this change.

