InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/23/17: HRTX, MCC, GLV, OPK

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/23/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are at a seasonal low point due to companies closing trading windows to their insiders until quarterly earnings are released. As a result, the dollar values of trades featured in our Daily Round Up articles (particularly the purchases) will likely be lower than usual through January, before picking up again early February.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN);

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC);

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX);

Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV), and;

Clough Gl Eq Fd (NYSEMKT:GLQ).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Solitron Devices (OTCQB:SODI);

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK), and;

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC);

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS);

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY);

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI);

Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS), and;

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Cn (NYSE:CP).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE);

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and;

Bancfirst (NASDAQ:BANF).

Insider Purchases

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

