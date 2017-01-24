StoneMor Partners Could Be Writing Its Own Eulogy

Competition from other companies with more resources and manpower in the same industry might spell doom for STON.

STON's track record does not offer much hope for new or existing investors, thanks to financial misreporting that led to a crippling class action suit filed in late 2016.

Investment Thesis

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:STON) had a rather rough end of 2016, with its share price plunging more than 45% to trade at $13.74. The company ushered in the New Year surrounded by litigants, and it will take a while before the stock recovers and regains the trust of investors.

StoneMor Partners L.P. is an American corporation in the deathcare industry with operations in the mainland United States, Puerto Rico, and Hawaii. It covers 422 locations, including 317 cemeteries and 105 funeral homes. STON has more than 100 years of experience in the provision of products and services accompanying funeral rites to families in their hour of need. The company has a web of affiliates and partners through which it operates and maintains cemeteries and funeral homes throughout the region.

STON's approach to income generation is 3-pronged. First, through its nation-wide sales force, the company employs at-need sales strategies that seek to identify funeral services and products a family might need immediately at a time of death. Second, there is the after-sales strategy, which primarily focuses on providing services and products to families in anticipation of future need. The third approach is channeling profits to a trust fund managed by Cambridge Associates in order to take advantage of a wide array of investment opportunities.

STON's direct competitors are Carriage Services (NYSE: CSV) Inc., Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI), Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SNFCA) and Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW).

The Deathcare Industry: An Overview

The deathcare industry is often shied away from, and understandably so. However, for the thick-skinned investor after the extra buck, there is nothing like a murky undertaking. And truth be told, there are big bucks to be made from this sector. Consider this statistic: A high-end funeral package in the U.S. can set you back from $4,000 to $8,000. For this eye-watering price-tag, you get a memorable experience while sending your loved one away. You may opt for a "multi-sensory experience room" — a room modified with computer graphics to recreate a desired surrounding, which may range from a sunset a beach or a beautiful lakeside.

But perhaps the most glaring shift in traditional funeral rites is the gradual disappearance of the casket. According to estimates, U.S. casket imports will have dropped by more than half between 2000 and 2020. On the other hand, the number of deaths is poised to keep growing steadily, from 2.7 million in 2016 to 3.6 million in 2036. So why does the death rate vary indirectly with the number of casket imports? All this points to the growing popularity of cremation.

Most people born after the 1980s have shown a strong aversion to traditional funeral arrangements that seem to focus on elaborate ceremonies. To them, it is far much better to exit "in style" — in this case to have their ashes preserved in a custom-made urn in the living room.

Funeral homes are bearing the brunt of this shift. The number of funeral service providers has shrunk by 12% to 19,350.

What's Next for StoneMor?

Prior to the last quarter of 2016, STON had a rather impressive trajectory. The quarterly dividend payout was on a steady upward climb, with the highest reaching $0.66. However, towards Q3 of 2016, the company management warned investors against relying on the financial reports declared between 2013 and Q2 of 2016. This was followed by a decision to cut the quarterly cash distribution by half to $0.33. This news prompted a panic sell-off of the company's shares, sending the price plummeting by 45% to $13.74 in heavy trading volume.

An investigation indicated that STON had deliberately reported false figures to create the illusion of profits. STON was also accused of issuing dilutive stock to new investors to pay off old investors, resulting in a class action lawsuit that is still ongoing.

In Q2 2016, the earnings call showed a dismal performance by the national sales force in pre-need sales. Larry Miller attributed this to a high turnover coupled with low closing rate per appointment. They engaged the services of a national consulting firm to help in restructuring the workforce. However, the increased need for accountability led to an exodus of salespeople, and hence the remaining staff was overwhelmed by high customer demand. In Q3, the company was still grappling with high costs associated with staff recruitment and training, as well as the time needed for induction.

STON has an ROA (TTM) of -2.01%, and a ROE of -18.84%. The P/E ratio is not applicable as the earnings are negative. The dividend payout ratio is at -257%, an all-time low for the corporate.

In Q3 of 2016, STON posted a distributable cash flow of $11 million, which was a $3 million decrease from the previous third quarter. This was as a result of a decrease of $6 million in cemetery margin and a $2 million decrease in funeral margin. However, these losses were partially offset by $2 million in growth of the investment fund.

Conclusion

The future does not seem so bright for STON. One perennial problem it faces is the falling death rate, which has seen a decrease of 4% to 6%. The company has also entered investors' bad books by manipulating financial records, leading to a slash of expected dividends by 50%. This loss of investor confidence weighs heavily on the besieged company, which already has enough problems of its own, including a dwindling workforce. Despite diversification of services, which include venturing into funeral insurance, STON's 2017 performance is on the balance. With the stock price at $11.14, it is going to be a tough call for the company. I recommend a sell on this stock, probably until the company weathers the current woes and moves back to prosperity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.