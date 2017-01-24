Square: Back To Resistance

The market appears confused on a lot of the metrics surrounding Square making the mobile payments provider one to buy on dips.

Pac Crest analyst oddly suggested the business model was under appreciated despite the huge run in the stock.

After a stock has made a significant run, investors should re-evaluate any position. Such is the case of Square (NYSE:SQ) where my previous investment thesis was to load up some $5 lower.

The mobile payments stock has made a massive run from $8.50 back last June to nearly $15 now. The stock now approaches the all-time highs for the limited time since going public at the end of 2015 potentially setting off some warning signs.

About two weeks ago, Pac Crest listed Square as a top idea in the payments area. Analyst Josh Beck suggested the small and medium business software opportunity is under appreciated.

My research suggests that isn't exactly the case now that the stock is up at $15. The prime issue being that investors don't always correctly factor in the outstanding share count.

For Q3, Square listed an outstanding share count of only 344 million shares. The actual fully diluted share count is closer to 450 million outstanding shares. At $15, the stock is actually worth around $6.75 billion.

The company guided towards full-year 2016 adjusted revenues at up to $680 million. My previous estimate was that a 35% growth rate in 2017 will push revenues over $900 million. For Q3, revenues grew at 51% suggesting 35% might is conservative.

Square would trade at 7.5x those estimates sales numbers for 2017. A 30% growth rate in 2018 places the adjusted revenue target at $1.17 billion. The stock trades at roughly 5.8x those '18 revenue targets.

Unlike Pac Crest, the market seems to fully value the potential of Square. Especially considering the mobile payments provider isn't even profitable according to the market.

Even on this measure, the market is again oddly using GAAP measures to assess profitability. For Q3, the non-GAPP net income would amount to around $4 million when excluding the massive $36 million in stock-based compensation expenses.

The below table highlights the EBITDA calculation showing that the primary difference between the reported loss and positive EBITDA is stock-based compensation.

This revelation doesn't alter the valuation metrics that are off the charts if using the guidance for $20 million in 2016 EBITDA. Though the non-GAAP profit does provide cushion for the stock on the downside as the cash balance is up to $530 million from the positive EBITDA and proceeds from employee stock options.

The key investor takeaway is that Square is likely trapped below $15 for most of 2017. As the company improves EBITDA in 2017 and shows sustainable high growth, the stock eventually becomes a buy, especially on any dips back to levels below $12.

