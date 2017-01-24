HSBC: Enjoy The Ride While It Lasts

From building capital to returning it

In 2015, HSBC's (NYSE:HSBC) dividends and their sustainability were a key area of market debate. A low interest rate environment, economic challenges in China and deteriorating fundamentals were the main headwinds for the group's dividend. However, on August 5th 2016, HSBC surprised investors with the announcement a $2.5bn share buyback. The buyback reassured shareholders of the group's ability to maintain the dividend. We believe the announcement marked a new era for the bank as it demonstrates that HSBC has effectively switched from building capital to returning it.

As a result, the group's capital position has become a cornerstone of HSBC's investment story. The CET1 ratio has significantly improved since 2015, thanks to RWA rationalization and the sale of the Brazilian unit. In addition, as the chart below shows, HSBC's CET1 increased by 180bps in Q3, with most of this boost was due to the change in how Bank of England treats HSBC's stake in Bank of Communications (OTC:BKFCF) (OTCPK:BCMXY).

HSBC: CET1 ratio

Given a CET1 target of 12-13%, HBSC has built a 90-190bps capital surplus. As such, despite the fact that HSBC's payout ratio has exceeded 100%, the company's dividends are well supported by its strong capital position.

Further capital releases could come from the US unit

According to our estimates, there could be up to $7bn of surplus capital in the US business and we expect it to be returned to shareholders in a buyback in 2017. The company's 10-Q filings show that HSBC USA holding company had a CET1 ratio of 17.4% as at Q316. Given that each 1% reduction in the CET1 ratio of the US unit would allow around $1.5bn of capital to be repatriated, HSBC could release up to $7bn, while leaving the US unit with a still very conservative 12-13% CET1 ratio.

Chinese investors are buying HSBC

Last September, several investment banks suggested that a part of HSBC's re-rating could be attributed to an increase in demand for the bank's stock in Hong Kong from mainland Chinese investors via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect. As Deutsche Bank put it, 'with a closed capital account, expectations of further RMB depreciation and limits on how much RMB can be converted to US$ mainland investors have increasingly looked to HSBC's shares in HK to gain US dollar exposure'.

Indeed, as the chart below shows, there is a correlation between HSBC's shares and the Chinese yuan.

One can argue that HSBC is not the only way to gain USD exposure and Chinese investors can also buy Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF). However, we note that HSBC is positively geared to rising US rates due its low loan-to-deposit ratio. While Standard Chartered should also benefit from higher yields, it is key to realize that more than 60% of its interest-earning assets are not geared to US rates.

Other HK banks, including Hang Seng Bank (OTCPK:HSNGY) (OTC:HSNGF) and BOC Hong Kong (OTCPK:BNKHF) (OTCPK:BHKLY), are also a good hedge against CNY devaluation. That being said, higher capital returns make HSBC more attractive to Chinese investors, in out view.

Higher rates should bode well for revenue growth

Although HSBC's shares enjoy solid support from capital returns, the company's financial results have been disappointing. With that being said, the recent increase in interbank interest rates should be a tailwind for the bank's margins and supports revenue growth in 2017-2018.

Valuation

As the chart below shows, HSBC is trading at a premium to European banks.

European banks: RoE vs P/B

However, the stock does not look overvalued when compared to HK banks.

HK banks: RoE vs P/B

Bottom line

HSBC remains an attractive capital return story and we believe the shares can re-rate further driven by a pick-up in demand from Chinese investors. The recent increase in interest rates is also a positive for the bank's margins. With that being said, HSBC still needs better revenue growth, which remains sluggish due to weak lending dynamics in HK. Moreover, given that HSBC bank has a sub-70% loan-to-deposit ratio, much higher rates may be needed to improve the bank's NIM.

