Qualcomm: Apple War Could Ravage Chipsets Or Licensing Fees

QTL has an 84% EBIT margin and make up 70% of QCOM's EBIT. Any hit to licensing fees could be devastating to QCOM.

Success creates enemies and everybody seems to want a piece of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Friday Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) filed a $1 billion lawsuit for charging excessive licensing fees:

Apple has filed a $1bn lawsuit against Qualcomm accusing the chipmaker of abusing a monopoly position, after the US and South Korean regulators argued it exploited its market dominance at the expense of handset makers. Shares in Qualcomm fell 2.4 percent to $62.88 just before the markets closed on Friday when the lawsuit was published. This is the first direct challenge by one of Qualcomm's major customers but it follows a lawsuit by the US Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday, and an $890m fine from the South Korean antitrust authorities late last year. Apple is demanding a payment of $1bn it believes is due as a rebate for licensing fees, which it claims the chipmaker is holding back as punishment for Apple "responding truthfully" to the South Korean investigation ... "Qualcomm built its business on older, legacy, standards but reinforces its dominance through exclusionary tactics and excessive royalties," Apple said in a statement. "We are extremely disappointed in the way Qualcomm is conducting its business with us and unfortunately after years of disagreement over what constitutes a fair and reasonable royalty we have no choice left but to turn to the courts."

Apple claims Qualcomm charges at least five times more than that charged by other cellular patent licensers combined.

Qualcomm Under Attack

Qualcomm is under attack by a few regulatory bodies. Last month South Korea fined the company $854 million for using its market dominance to charge smartphone makers excessive licensing fees. Last week the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") accused the chip giant of giving Apple rebate payments of royalties in exchange for using Qualcomm processors exclusively in its devices.

The EU also started an antitrust investigation into Qualcomm for its alleged "predatory pricing." If the EU can prove Qualcomm sold chipsets to customers at or below cost in order to displace rivals then it could have a strong case. If Qualcomm is found guilty it could face fines of up to 10% of global revenues. Given Apple's current lawsuit against Qualcomm who is to say it would not become an ally to the EU in its case as well?

Qualcomm's Royalties Could Be In Jeopardy

Qualcomm's $975 million antitrust settlement with China's National Development and Reform Commission ("NDRC") nearly two years ago opened a Pandora's box. It also set off a wave of similar investigations. Many QCOM bulls dismissed the South Korea probe as a "copycat" investigation that could potentially garner better terms for that country's smartphone makers. Apple's lawsuit appears to buttress South Korea's argument of Qualcomm's "excessive licensing fees." Why would Apple make a similar claim if it wasn't true? Everybody can't be wrong or can they? In my opinion, Apple's claim could be particularly damaging to Qualcomm because it does not appear to be politically motivated.

Qualcomm has a $32 billion war chest - a $1 billion lawsuit would not have a material impact on the company. However, a reduction of its licensing fees could.

Qualcomm's computer chip segment ("QTC") represents about 69% of segment revenue. Licensing fees ("QTL") represent 31% of segment revenue, but 70% of EBIT. QTL has EBIT margins of 84% - for every dollar reduction in licensing fees the company's operating income would fall by over 80 cents. Any major hit to licensing fees would likely have an outsized impact on earnings and sentiment for the stock.

A Forbes contributor went even further - he predicted the lawsuit could threaten Qualcomm's entire royalty patent licensing business model:

The biggest risk to Qualcomm from Apple's lawsuit filed last week isn't the potential $1 billion in damages, but a threat to the dominant mobile chip maker's entire patent royalty licensing business model, according to a leading Wall Street analyst. In a report entitled "The march to war," Bernstein Research analyst Stacy Rasgon says Apple is seeking to undermine Qualcomm's ability to reap a percentage of the sales price for every smartphone sold-including as much as 4% of every iPhone sold.

If Apple were to garner lower licensing fees then Qualcomm's other customers could make similar demands. On the surface this sounds rather foreboding.

Does Apple Want Out?

Apple is notorious for squeezing suppliers to extract better pricing/terms to help improve its gross margins. In the past Apple has included Intel's baseband modems in certain of its iPhones at the expense of Qualcomm. According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple's suit alleges Qualcomm "blocked Apple's ability to choose another supplier for chipsets."

Apple is one of Qualcomm's largest customers. Qualcomm's loss of part of Samsung's business likely gives Apple an outsized share of Qualcomm's chipset shipments. If the lawsuit were to allow Apple to [i] skirt what it alleges as Qualcomm's "onerous, unreasonable and costly" terms for patents and [ii] choose another supplier of chipsets, such an event could hurt Qualcomm's chipset shipments. In its most recent quarter chipset shipments were 211 million, up 12% sequentially and 4% Y/Y. If Apple were to leave then chipset sales and the segment's 17% EBIT margins could take a major hit.

Takeaway

Qualcomm's royalties, chipset shipments or both could be ravaged in its war with Apple. QCOM is a sell.

