Silver Bullets - 3 Emerging Mid-Tier Silver Producers

At least 50 Moz of silver resources as well as a flagship project with an annual output of at least 2.5 Moz of silver.

Investment Thesis

Silver is largely produced as a by-product meaning there is a very limited number of listed primary producers compared to other metals such as gold. Yet investor demand for silver companies is strong which leads to high ratios - for example most major primary silver producers are currently trading at more than three times their annual revenues. In September 2016, Joshua S. Hall wrote a very compelling article titled Benchmarking The Primary Silver Miners. That piece showed that many silver producers had mine lives of less than 10 years based on proven and probable reserves and that most had high costs of current operations - an average of $11.70 per ounce of silver. What about the small primary silver producers then? Well, most of them lack critical mass and are operating at a loss due to high administration costs. So I decided to look for bargains among emerging mid-tier primary silver producers using several criteria. These include a planned start of production or a construction decision within the next calendar year; at least 50 Moz of silver resources; at least eight years life of mine (LOM); a project with an expected annual production of at least 2.5 Moz of silver; a minimum market capitalization of $50mn; and a price to expected annual sales ratio of less than two.

I managed to find three such companies and I think the criteria I used would make them attractive to investors. However, one should also consider several other metrics and make discounts in valuations based on the red flags associated with each company. I concentrated on the flagship project of each company and since all mentioned projects contain significant amounts of silver, zinc and lead, keep in mind that the closing prices of these three metals as of 20 January stood at $17.07 per ounce, $1.25 per pound and $1.05 per pound, respectively.

Bear Creek Mining Corp

Bear Creek Mining Corp (OTCPK:BCEKF) owns the Corani silver-lead-zinc project in southeastern Peru:

It's one of the largest undeveloped silver projects in the world with proven & probable (2P) reserves of 228 Moz of silver and 449 Moz of silver equivalent. It also has a very long LOM of 18 years:

Note that the reserves are calculated at $20 per oz of silver, $0.95 per pound of lead and $1.00 per pound of zinc. The resources use $30 per oz of silver, $1.425 per pound of lead and $1.00 per pound of zinc.

The Corani project is shovel-ready. Also, its reserves are expected to provide an annual production of 8.4 million oz of silver over its mine life at an all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $3.80 per oz of silver net of base metal credits:

Bear Creek recently undertook a Phase I Detailed Engineering work at the project based on a projected 2018 construction start up and is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2017. The company disclosed in its financial report for the third quarter of 2016 that it hopes to have a construction permit for Corani in the second half of 2017. A construction decision is therefore expected before the end of the year.

Projected cash flows after tax also look quite impressive, especially during the first five years of operation:

It sounds like a compelling investment opportunity but Bear Creek faces a huge challenge - Corani has an initial capital cost of $625mn. Also, its net present value is highly leveraged to silver prices - each change of silver prices of $1.00 per oz combined with proportional increases in lead and zinc prices leads to a change of $120mn. With silver prices barely above $17 per oz today, the NPV and IRR don't look that well:

While Bear Creek had no debt and $34.6mn in cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments at the end of September 2016, it still hasn't secured financing for Corani.

However, one interesting thing I noticed is that the largest shareholder in Bear Creek is Silver Wheaton (NYSE:SLW), the world's largest precious metals streaming company. This leads me to think that a streaming option may be in the cards:

Another potential source of funding that doesn't include dilution is a compensation that Bear Creek is currently seeking for the expropriation of Santa Ana, its other significant project in Peru. I won't go into much detail on the project itself, but the company is seeking a total damage award of $525mn. Some Peruvian courts have already ruled in Bear Creek's favor on key issues and the company expects a decision on this case during the second half of 2017.

Investment case

Bear Creek holds one of the largest undeveloped silver projects in the world with significant 2P reserves and LOM of 18 years. The Corani project is shovel-ready but NAV and IRR are low at current silver prices. However, these two metrics are highly leveraged to silver prices and begin to really shine at silver over $20 per oz. Bear Creek still hasn't secured funding for Corani's construction but I think that a streaming deal could be reached with Silver Wheaton (as the latter is the largest shareholder in Bear Creek). Also, Bear Creek is seeking over $500mn from the government of Peru in an arbitration action. I think that the company doesn't look that attractive at current prices, but it provides a good leveraged opportunity in a silver bull market. Also, a funding agreement for Corani or an arbitration award (or settlement) regarding the Santa Ana project could provide a major boost.

Alexco Resource Corp

Alexco Resource Corp (NYSEMKT:AXU) owns the historic Keno Hill Silver District in Canada's Yukon Territory:

As of 3 January 2017, the property had the following estimated resources:

Source company news - Alexco Expands Bermingham Indicated Resource to 17 Million Ounces Silver, Remains Open

Note that the latest estimates for the Bermingham deposit were reported using $20 per oz of silver, $0.95 per pound of lead, $1.00 per pound of zinc and $1,300 per oz of gold.

Alexco currently has a six‐year, three million oz annual silver production mine plan. Yes, this falls short of my selection criteria but I think that this will change very soon as the company plans to release an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) during the first quarter of 2017 which will include the latest resource estimate for the Bermingham and Flame & Moth deposits. Considering that the updated resource estimate for the Bermingham deposit adds almost 17 million oz of silver resources, I think it's safe to say that the potential LOM will be increased significantly. Also, Alexco is planning a minimum 5,000 meter surface diamond drilling program at the Bermingham deposit in 2017.

What Alexco really impressed me with is the very short runway to production - just seven months:

Source company presentation January 2017

The company has a processing mill at Keno Hill with a 400 tpd capacity and had over CAD 23mn ($17.6mn) in cash and cash equivalents as of 30 September 2016. Alexco has no debt, but there was a CAD 18.1mn ($13.8mn) silver streaming interest with Silver Wheaton listed under non-current liabilities. According to Alexco's latest corporate presentation, the targeted AISC for Keno Hill is estimated at $14.50 and there is a streaming arrangement with Silver Wheaton under discussion.

It's also worth noting that Alexco has a profitable environmental services business, which generated revenues of CAD 8.42mn ($6.38mn) and a gross profit of CAD 1.99mn ($1.5mn) in the first nine months of 2016.

I think that the major risks associated with Alexco include the liabilities related with Silver Wheaton and the high operating costs of the flagship project (just like Bear Creek).

Investment case

Alexco holds significant silver resources in a very mining-friendly jurisdiction. While the flagship project is not as large as Bear Creek's, it has much lower development costs and a very short runway to production. The company has a working mill and sufficient cash so funding should not be an issue. Also, Alexco plans to release an updated PEA in the first quarter of 2017 as well as carry out a minimum 5,000 meter surface diamond drilling program at the Bermingham deposit in 2017. However, the company has significant silver streaming liabilities and its project has high AISC. The latter means that Alexco's NAV and IRR are highly leveraged to silver prices just like Bear Creek and these metrics could really get a boost at higher silver prices.

Golden Arrow Resources Corp

Golden Arrow (OTCQB:GARWF) owns the Chinchillas silver-lead-zinc project in northwestern Argentina within the Bolivia tin silver belt:

It's a solid project with significant silver, zinc and lead resources:

Source Golden Arrow corporate presentation October 2016

Note that the mineral resources are contained within a pit shell generated using a silver equivalent price of $25 per oz. Also, silver equivalent grades as well as a base case cut-off grade of 45 g/t per silver equivalent are based on $19 per oz of silver, $1.00 per pound of lead and $1.00 per pound of zinc.

What makes Chinchillas stand out is its incredible synergy potential with the nearby Pirquitas project of Silver Standard (NASDAQ: SSRI). In October 2015, Golden Arrow and Silver Standard signed an option agreement under which they can combine the two projects in a new company in which Silver Standard will hold a 75% stake. Also, Silver Standard made a commitment to invest up to $12.6mn to advance Chinchillas. The option expires on 30 March 2016 and if exercised, Golden Arrow will also get an amount equal to 25% of Pirquitas' cash equivalent earnings during the 18-month period of pre-development activities (less certain expenditures for exploration). As of the end of September 2016, Silver Standard had invested around $11mn to advance Chinchillas towards pre-feasibility.

Pirquitas is one of the largest silver mines in the world with a record annual production of 10.4 million ounces in 2016. In the fourth quarter of 2016, ore at the project was milled at an average rate of 5,175 tpd (compared to a nominal design of the mill of 4,000 tpd). However, the resources are depleted and open pit mining was scheduled to stop in January 2017. In 2017, the mill will process medium grade stockpile material and low grade stockpiles may be processed in late 2017 (and potentially in early 2018). The 2017 guidance for Pirquitas stands at 4.5 Moz - 5.5 Moz at cash costs of $13.50 - $16.00 per oz.

Chinchillas is located just around 30 km from Pirquitas, which is within trucking distance meaning that ore from Chinchillas may be used as feed for Pirquitas' mill. According to Golden Arrow CEO Joseph Grosso, Pirquitas' infrastructure would cost around $300mn to replace and Chinchillas can add nine more years to the life of mine of the project. Therefore the agreement to combine the two projuct presents a strong win-win situation.

The obvious upside potential for Silver Standard is that it can avoid shutting down Pirquitas and keep it going for at least nine more years (around 70% of Chinchillas' area is unexplored) while Golden Arrow will avoid dilution worth around $300mn as well as put Chinchillas into production almost immediately.

Regarding Pirquitas' cash equivalent earnings during the 18-month period of pre-development activities, the project managed to achieve very impressive savings over 2016:

Source Silver Standard corporate presentation January 2017

So what are the red flags? Well, Silver Standard's estimates for the resources at Chinchillas are much more conservative as they highlight cut-off grades of 150 silver equivalent g/t and 170 silver equivalent g/t (they reflect the historically used ones for mine planning purposes at Pirquitas):

Source Silver Standard corporate presentation January 2017

This means that while Golden Arrow calculates Chinchillas' resources at 245 Moz of silver equivalent, Silver Standard calculates them at just 87 Moz - 102 Moz. It's a large difference and the most significant risk for Golden Arrow shareholders is that Silver Standard may choose not to exercise the JV option.

Investment case

Golden Arrow's Chinchillas project and Silver Standard's Pirquitas project have incredible synergy which creates a win-win situation - Golden Arrow can save $300mn on development and Silver Standard can extend the LOM of Pirquitas by at least nine years. I think that there's a very high chance of the option agreement getting exercised as Silver Standard doesn't have a plan B for Pirquitas - either use Chinchillas as a feed deposit or shut down the mine. There just aren't any other major silver deposits nearby. Silver Standard might be waiting for the results on the environmental report for Chinchillas before making a decision on the project. This report is the major mine permit application and was submitted to the authorities by Golden Arrow in September 2016.

Conclusion

I think that Bear Creek, Alexco and Golden Arrow are all undervalued compared to existing primary silver producers and provide tremendous long term upside potential - especially in a rising silver price environment.

My top pick is Golden Arrow, but that's just me being cautious and conservative (for a gold bug) as I think that it has the shortest and surest path to become a producer. I think that the Chinchillas project is just too attractive for Silver Standard to pass and the exercise of the option will effectively give Golden Arrow shareholders a 25% interest in a project which managed to produce over 10 Moz of silver in 2016. However, if investors expect silver prices to go much higher, Bear Creek and Alexco offer very strong leverage due to the high AISC of their flagship projects. On one hand Alexco has sufficient cash on hand to fund its project as well as a shorter time to production. On the other hand Bear Creek holds one of the largest undeveloped silver projects in the world and its finances could get an incredible boost from a $525mn arbitration case against the government of Peru. Of course, the two parties could potentially settle before that time and I think that a streaming deal with Silver Wheaton is also possible on account of the fact that the latter is currently the largest shareholder in Bear Creek.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GARWF.

