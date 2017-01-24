Soaring Shale Production Should Raise All Sand Supplier Performances

Sand companies are looking for geographic advantages - two that recently acquired acreage close to major shale production areas in the south.

More sand is being used by frackers to extract more oil out of the shale.

There are times when increased demand can overcome most headwinds - it's that time for sand companies supplying shale producers.

source: Stock Photo

One of the more ignored segments of the oil market is the companies providing sand to frackers. Not only is increasing shale production causing demand for sand to climb, but it's also climbing because companies are using more of it in order to extract more oil and gas from each rock.

That means demand is soaring from the increase in production and per well, which means there is a long, upward trend in place for companies providing the sand.

The two things to consider now are how much growth those with sand deposits closer to shale production areas have left in them, and how the market share scenario will play out. A new player is ready to compete in the south, and that will have an impact on the narrative that wasn't considered a few months ago.

Some players in this market have been rewarded some by investors, but I think there's plenty of upside left because I believe demand for sand is being underrated by many. I don't see a lot of change from sand players in Wisconsin in Minnesota, but those gaining geographic exposure in the South should gain a competitive advantage - specifically in the Permian Basin, which favors regional sand providers in the short term at least.

source: Select Sands

Sand demand outlook

A recent report from Credit Suisse gives a good summary of the demand for fracking sand going forward. My thought is the company is understating the demand because of not taking into consideration the completion of wells that I see continuing to grow at a stronger rate in the U.S. than is thought.

One thing I do like in the report is the refutation of the idea regional sand supply in the South is running at full capacity. Credit Suisse sees that as not as not being the case. If it were, than the regional providers wouldn't have any meaningful growth ahead of them. I agree with Credit Suisse here. There is room for upside, and the sand coming from Select Sands Corp. (OTCQX:SLSDF), should add supply to the region.

With the Permian being the busiest basin in North America, it plays well into the regional sand market. The reason for that is the wells there are shallower and require less pressure. That means its performance against white sand from the north is very competitive. For that reason Credit Suisse sees regional sand providers, at minimum, maintaining market share in the first half of 2017.

The general consensus at this time is any growth in demand will have to be met from the north. As Credit Suisse points out, it looks at utilization rates closer to 73 percent. Its reasoning is of the overall capacity of 110M tons, about 25 percent of that is shut-in/idle capacity in the region, representing approximately 35M tons.

While this suggests a tighter regional market, there is also more room to grow as demand for sand increases. With cutting costs still a big part of the strategy for shale producers, this is a significant part of the attraction to regional sands. The only question is how much can be supplied, not if it is desirable to drillers.

As for tons of sand per foot needed, a fairly aggressive outlook of 2 percent is used by the financial giant. Since 2012 the it has grown at a compound quarterly growth rate of about 6 percent. It's looking there for the major growth driver, rather than feet per well. The reason for that is the shale industry has changed its strategy from the smaller wells of the past to the longer wells being completed today.

The 2 percent sequential growth expected from now through 2018 means demand would grow from 33M tons in 2016, to 49.4M tons in 2017 and 62.8M tons in 2018. Presumably regional sand suppliers will outperform in the first half of 2017, with companies with exposure to the white sands of the north performing better from then on.

The key to that narrative is capacity on the regional side of the business. Once regional capacity is reached, the supply will move fully back to the north. I believe there is more potential than being assumed by Credit Suisse, albeit all of that coming from one company.

As for overall demand, even with under 50 percent of the rig count in 2014, the volume of sand needed to frack will surpass that in 2018. This is from the focus on premium wells and increased efficiencies coming from improved methodology, of which sand, which keeps fractured rock open wider and longer, resulting in faster flow and larger quantities of oil and gas.

source: Select Sands

The sand players

In regard to publicly traded companies, the major sand suppliers to shale producers are Emerge Energy (NYSE:EMES), U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA), Fairmont Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) and Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCLP). As mentioned earlier, the upstart is Select Sands Corp., which will probably disrupt the outlook of Credit Suisse as it brings sand from Arkansas to regional locations.

One other major consideration is the fact private companies control the majority of capacity, with the major four publicly traded companies mentioned above providing about 33 percent of total sand supply. That will change some when Select Sands boosts supply levels. The main point is to understand there is a lot of private competition for these companies.

One major private competitor is Belgium-based Unimin, the oil and gas unit of Sibelco, which has far more capacity than its nearest competitors, with more than 18M tons of annual capacity. That's far more than its nearest competitor Fairmont Santrol. It is estimated that Unimin's costs run in a range of $15-20 per ton bucket, which is more than Fairmont Santrol's Wedron and Hi-Crush's Wyeville.

The last couple of months the market took notice of the increased use of sand in fracking, and it rewarded sand suppliers with some big upward moves. For example, Emerge Energy Services LP soared from $1.97 earlier in 2016 to $15.75. It pulled back some, but how much room to move up again is the question.

Another company that recently went public is Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND), which opened with $11 per share and jumped quickly to $18.50 per share as I write. Goldman Sachs recently downgraded Smart Sand, citing the quick upward move of its share price and perceived risk from EOG Resources and Weatherford International. A contract with Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) should offset some of that risk.

I see Smart Sand needing to find its footing, but with the slowly tightening market, it should be a good play over time. There are probably better companies to invest in right now, but those looking for long-term growth will probably do very well with Smart Sand. I would wait until there is more visibility and track record before committing too strongly.

On the other hand, Emerge Energy Services LP has dropped 90 percent from its peak in 2014, against a 21 percent drop by its peers. Goldman sees the company improving earnings per share from $0.52 to $1.58.

Trading at $15.50 as I write, Goldman has a price target of $20 on the stock. It seems to consider it a solid contrarian play, citing its emergence as a "marginal supplier."

As for US Silica, recognizing the obvious value of having closer geographic exposure to the South, it acquired a sand mine in Tyler, Texas, along with a SandBox, a proppant logistics company. The company also raised $0.5 billion in stock in the fourth quarter of 2016, providing it with more capital to grow via acquisitions. I believe it's a significant moat and differentiator against its peers.

Of the four major competitors, U.S. Silica is probably the strongest, with Fairmount Santrol in the second position. I base that primarily on the exposure to logistics and transloads or distribution.

Fairmont has decided to ship its sand to markets before specific orders, understanding demand for sand will continue to increase. While doesn't remove the additional shipping costs that regionals can offer for lower prices, it does help to alleviate the time factor when the sand is wanted by producers. I see sand suppliers able to deliver on schedule outperforming those that struggle to do so.

The market has priced in some of the expected increase in sand demand from frackers, but I think all of these companies still have a lot of room to grow; although obviously not at the triple-digit rate most of them enjoyed last year.

That said, the company ready to take off will be Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands

Select Sands is a small cap sand supplier that announced in November 2016 it has exercised its option on a 520-acre sand property located in northeast Arkansas. The company will competitively benefit from the close proximity to southern shale producers, presumably enjoying a cost advantage over competitors from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Oil producers and companies serving them like Halliburton will continue to look for ways to remove costs out of the process. Closer proximity implies lower transportation costs, which to some degree will be passed on to the customers of Select Sands.

With timing of shipments being important, it's also a selling point to market the closeness of the resource to the surrounding shale basins, which should generate interest from companies needing predictable, consistent and prompt delivery. The only real question is one of capacity.

Also important is the sand has a high quality rating of Premium "Tier 1," according to the company, which is also known as "'Ottawa White' or 'Northern White' frac sand." It has a crush resistance of 7K-10K psi.

The sand at the location meets or exceeds API Tier-1 Specifications, and has includes "finer 40/70 & 100 mesh sand of 99% pure silica."

That Select Sands has a terrific asset is without a doubt. I don't believe it has been priced in yet, and when the company starts delivering product, it should enjoy a nice boost. Any investor interested in investing in fracking sand should at least allocate a little of their capital in Select Sands if it is believed shale production will continue to rise.

Conclusion

My view is shale production isn't increasing because of the production cut deal by OPEC and others, but primarily because of the improved efficiencies and productivity that allow top producers to compete at almost any price point oil happens to be at. Shale producers were going to increase supply no matter what OPEC did. This was planned before the announcement of the deal was made.

Part of the improved efficiencies has been the growth in use of sand, which allows companies to quickly remove more oil from shale than they have been able to in the past. The combination of being able to compete with the price of oil lower and increased productivity, which has encouraged companies to add rigs, puts the companies providing the sand in strong positions on the demand side.

All the sand providers have different strengths and weaknesses, including the ability to raise capital and possible capacity issues to meet demand, among others.

That said, the focus and conclusion of this article is shale producers in the U.S. are going to continue to add rigs and raise production, and that means demand for sand will increase. I see regional sand suppliers getting the immediate benefit of this trend, until they reach capacity, and then companies with more exposure to northern sand getting the advantage later when capacity in the south is reached.

For that reason, in the first half US Silica and Select Sands should outperform, because they have more exposure to sand mines in the south. Even the pre-shipping of sand in anticipation of growing demand won't help companies on the cost side of the equation, although it will help on the predictability and availability of sand when the industry demands it.

Over the next couple of years I see no downside to the sand sector in general. There isn't likely to be a repeat of the torrid rise in share price of the larger sand companies, but for those looking to take on some risk with a strong possibility of good profits, Select Sands is still available to take a position in.

I see the entire sand sector continuing to grow, with it taking time for the companies that sprinted past their value taking a breather before resuming their upward trajectory. Under the trend of growing shale production, it's hard to see what negative catalyst could turn against sand miners at the macro level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.