Why Would Anyone Trust Yahoo?

By Scott Tzu

We don't think at this point that it is going to come off as surprise to anyone that we have a certain level of skepticism when it comes to Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO). We were one of the few contributors writing seriously about Yahoo's data breaches potentially setting back or compromising the company's buyout deal with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) over the last couple of months. In addition, we were certainly one of the only analysts or pundits anywhere who thought that Yahoo's failure to disclose these data breaches to Verizon could be material in nature and may want to be investigated not only by Verizon, but also potentially by the SEC.

Sure enough, the discrepancy was enough to catch the attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission recently. USA Today reported,

The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly investigating whether Yahoo should have notified investors sooner about the two massive data breaches that occurred at the company. Last month, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it had begun an investigation into a 2013 data breach that involved more than 1 billion users' accounts. That followed Yahoo's disclosure that a 2014 intrusion involved about 500 million accounts. The SEC's investigation looks into whether Yahoo disclosed information about the data breaches in timely enough fashion, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. SEC rules require companies to disclose data breaches and cyber attacks as soon as it is determined the incidents could have an effect on investors.

Now it seems as though some of our predictions are becoming a reality. Despite what is clearly increased scrutiny around Yahoo regarding these data breaches, the company has told investors that it simply sees its deal with Verizon being pushed back one quarter to Q2 2017. Investors Business Daily reported,

Verizon in July reached an agreement to buy the core Yahoo Web portal business for $4.83 billion. Verizon also assumed $1.1 billion in employee stock costs, bringing the total cost closer to $6 billion, though reportedly Verizon is looking to lower the price because of the breaches. "Yahoo has continued to work with Verizon on integration planning for the sale of its core business," said the internet company in its earnings release. "In terms of timing, Yahoo had previously stated that it expected to close the transaction in Q1. "However, given work required to meet closing conditions, the transaction is now expected to close in Q2 of 2017. The company is working expeditiously to close the transaction as soon as practicable in Q2."

A lot of the pieces to this puzzle still don't add up to us. It certainly seems from the nature of their disclosure that Yahoo believes this deal is still going to push through. To us, the entire situation still smells kind of funny.

It was this kind of smell that prompted us to write an article called "Something Weird is Happening at Yahoo." In that article, specifically, we wrote,

As we stated previously, it was only months ago that there was significant public skepticism around Tesla not disclosing their auto pilot death in a prospectus for a capital raise. People are still up in arms about this and many have called on the SEC to investigate. We are not sure how this data breach, or the previous one, is any less material of an event. Whether or not these data breaches would actually allow Verizon out of their deal with Yahoo is another item that will be handled by lawyers. We looked at the merger proxy again to try and figure out if Verizon has a potential out due to this and our results, like the last time we looked, were inconclusive. It seems as though only standard force majeure situations would give them an out.

Long ago, we learned that if things simply don't feel right, that in and of itself can be enough of a red flag to deter us from investing in a company or trusting a Board of Directors and management. In this case, Yahoo wants the market to trust it that the deal is just going to be pushed back one quarter and that everything is likely going to turn out fine. What has Yahoo done to earn that trust from its shareholders and potential investors? Certainly nothing that we can point to.

The entire tenure of Marissa Mayer at Yahoo has been one let down after another. The initial plans for a turnaround didn't work and the process of trying to sell off the core business has been lengthy and far too tedious since day one. Now, during the sale process, we find out that Yahoo failed to disclose to immense data breaches to its potential acquirer. This sparked a little controversy about the deal, but most analysts simply conceded that it may wind up with Verizon asking for a lower price. We didn't simply concede this and questioned the answers that we were given,

We would take a couple of exceptions with this line of thinking that analysts have put forth. First, it seems as though they are making excuses for Yahoo's poor performance. Where are the analysts holding Yahoo management's feet to the fire? While management might enjoy analysts making excuses for them, we are not sure that shareholders find this amusing. Putting out the fact that Yahoo may wind up losing money on the deal in a cavalier fashion should only irritate and annoy Yahoo shareholders further.

Now, Yahoo's management team comes to you, the investor, again asking for your trust in believing that not only is the deal going to close, but it will just be a slight delay of about 12 weeks before it happens.

Even the most adamant Yahoo bulls probably can understand our reasons for skepticism at this point. Now, consider this. Disclosing the second breach after the first one had been uncovered seems like an event that was completely improbable. If I told you now that the company was going to come out and disclose a third breach, you would probably think the same thing. Just remember, many people thought the first data breach was a non-event, except for us. When the news of the second breach came out, people started to take it far more seriously. If any other data breaches are revealed or uncovered, whether it be from Yahoo or from another interested party like Verizon or the SEC, it could very easily completely derail the deal as we know it. There is no margin for error now.

As a Yahoo shareholder, what happens if the SEC comes to the conclusion that this information was purposefully withheld during the due diligence process? There could be implications not only for Yahoo's management team and the acquisition but for the company itself.

Nobody ever expects the worst to happen. We are not this group of company loathing pessimists, but we have seen enough in our years to understand why expecting the worst isn't such a bad scenario when it comes to investing. Is it more likely than not the deal will simply close with a delay? Yes, although the chance of it happening is now probably meaningfully smaller than it was a couple months ago, which was probably meaningfully smaller than it was a couple months before that. Yahoo's management and Board of Directors have asked for your trust as current investors and potential shareholders. We would be in no rush to give it to them, and we have stayed out of the entire Yahoo saga. There are too many variables and too many changing stories for us to believe that anybody should be involving themselves in Yahoo at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.