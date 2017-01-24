Stocks Advance In The Face Of Political Change

Q4 Recap

Equity markets continued their ascent higher in the quarter by putting in fresh new highs to close out a year marked by dramatic political and economic change. Markets got off to a slow start as concerns around higher interest rates and the U.S. Presidential election weighed on sentiment. But the surprise victory of Donald Trump helped stoke investor enthusiasm and markets rallying into year end on the hopes of business-friendly policies like corporate tax cuts and looser regulations from the incoming administration. A hallmark of the rally was the continued rotation away from previously-strong defensive, high-yielding sectors toward more cyclical areas of the market. In all, the S&P 500 finished the quarter with a 3.8% gain to finish up 12.0% for the year.

International markets, as measured by the MSCI EAFE, declined 0.7% in the quarter to finish the year with a modest gain of 1.0%. While most regions posted gains in local terms, a surging U.S. dollar wiped out any notable gains for dollar-based investors. Emerging markets bore the brunt of the losses abroad predicated on concerns the new administration would seek protectionist trade policies. Despite a 4.2% decline, Emerging Markets finished the year with a 11.2% gain, snapping a threeyear losing streak.

The quarter’s risk-on rally proved to be far less welcoming for bond investors. The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index declined 3.0% during the quarter, marking the worst quarterly decline since 1981. The bond sell-off was triggered by a late-year rate hike and rising inflation expectations that sent U.S. Treasury yields soaring in December. The yield on the 10-year Treasury finished the year at 2.45%, 0.85% higher than where it began the quarter and 1.1% higher than the all-time lows in July.

Key Themes for 2017

As we look to what the market has in store for us in 2017, its likely that many of the trends that shaped returns during the year will continue, if not accelerate in the new year. With many of the same political and economic issues that defined markets still in place, we’ve identified three major themes that are poised to occupy headlines and drive investor returns in the coming year.

Reflating Inflation

Since the financial crisis, inflation has consistently fallen short of expectations as a combination of lower global growth, increased government austerity, and heightened central bank intervention extinguished any signs of higher prices. But renewed inflationary trends are expected to take center stage in 2017 amid signs of a tighter labor market and increased wage pressure (Figure 1). Further, the new administration’s policy agenda points to increased government stimulus through lower taxes and higher government spending, helping to fill any void stemming from higher interest rates and tighter monetary policy. With markets scrambling to price in potential policies of the new administration, inflationary signs have manifested in a steepening yield curve, suggesting investors are expecting an environment of higher growth and subsequently higher inflation in 2017.

Correlations at a Crossroads

Central bank accommodation since the financial crisis has been supportive of most risk assets leading to a rising tide that lifted all boats. With the current policy regime shifting from one of monetary support to fiscal support, the era of all stocks moving higher in tandem may be drawing to a close. Historically, this has led to an environment with a much larger dispersion between winners and losers and an environment ripe for stock pickers.

Additionally, traditional correlations between asset classes may be approaching a unique inflection point as rising yields may challenge the longstanding relationship between stocks and bonds. Should bond yields continue higher due to rising inflation and stronger growth, the historical inverse relationship between stocks and bonds may come under pressure. While bonds are still the preferred asset class for “risk-off” markets, the new frontier of rising bond yields may force investors to rethink traditional portfolio construction theories.

Politics and Policy Risks Abound

With the changing of the political guard in the U.S., there is the increased uncertainty surrounding timing and implementation of policy. There is a great deal of optimism that Presidentelect Trump will be able to enact significant economic change, but markets could react negatively if we end up with the same old political gridlock or if there are serious policy missteps. With the markets largely pricing in the expectations for extensive tax reform, a robust infrastructure bill, and regulatory relief, investors should expect markets in the near-term to oscillate around what has been promised and what is legislated.

Abroad, many of the same political risks exist that we saw in 2016. This year will prove pivotal for the future of the EU with significant elections in the Netherlands, France, and Germany where voters will decide on issues of security, migration and authority. At the same time, the UK will begin the formal process of leaving the EU. All of these events will be critical to the future of these countries and for the continent as a whole.

Equities Push Higher Into Year-End

U.S. equities posted solid gains in the quarter with the S&P 500 ending 3.8% higher, though it really was the tale of two halves as separated by the U.S. Presidential Election on November 8. Heading into the election, U.S. equities were down modestly as the divisive presidential campaign and associated political uncertainty paralyzed market participants. Through November 8, the S&P 500 was down 1% QTD while Small Cap indices were down 3-6% QTD after posting solid gains earlier in the year.

The election of Donald Trump served as an end-of-year catalyst for equities since his campaign promises included tax cuts and infrastructure spending that are perceived to be positive for growth. Investors, and the general public, also seemed happy to move on from the chaotic campaign. Needless to say, U.S. equities spiked on the heels of the election and finished the year higher. Post-election, the S&P 500 rallied more than 5% in eight weeks to end the quarter 3.8% higher and the year 12.0% higher. Small Cap stocks surged postelection since it is perceived that Trump’s pro-growth policies will have the largest benefit for smaller domestic companies. The Russell 2000 rallied 19% in 2016 with 14% coming postelection.

Rotation to Cyclicals as Income Lags

The election of Donald Trump prompted a sector rotation in equities that favored Financials given the concurrent rise in interest rates and to a lesser extent cyclicals including Industrials, Materials, and Energy that would benefit from an infrastructure build out, higher oil prices, and economic growth (Figure 2). While the rotation out of traditionally defensive, higher yielding sectors started earlier in the year, it continued through 4Q16 as Real Estate was the worst performing sector.

Consumer Staples and Utilities also posted negative returns in the quarter, continuing the reversion that started in 3Q16. For 2016 Health Care was the worst performing sector and capped the year with a -5% return in 4Q16. An early decline in Biotech and regulatory uncertainty stemming from the election weighed on the sector this year. Interestingly, there was little relief in Health Care post-election as regulatory uncertainty still looms.

Value vs. Growth

The aforementioned sector rotation was most beneficial for traditional Value managers given their higher allocation to top performing sectors, including Financials and Energy, when compared to the appropriate Growth benchmark (i.e. Russell 1000 Value vs. Growth). A relative underweight to Health Care and Technology also helped more recently. Conversely 2016 was extremely challenging for Growth managers since its largest sectors (Technology, Consumer, and Health Care) were among the worst performing sectors this year. Growth managers were further disadvantaged by the underperformance of high growth stocks, a reversal of recent trends, in favor of low-growers and even those with negative earnings growth. All in, value outperformed growth by a wide margin across all market capitalizations in 2016 but it was most pronounced in small cap (Figure 2).

International Markets Mixed

Markets outside the U.S. were largely mixed during quarter and throughout the year. A combination of economic growth uncertainty and rising populism abroad weighed on investor sentiment throughout the period. After selling in the aftermath of the U.S. election, the MSCI EAFE needed a 3.4% rally into year end to push the index into positive territory in 2016. A particularly strong U.S. dollar also proved to be a significant headwind for dollar-based investors as tighter U.S. monetary policy pushed the dollar to a 14-year high against a basket of currencies (Figure 4). In all, the MSCI EAFE posted a modest 0.7% loss for the quarter to finished up 1.0% on the year.

Within the index, there was a notable rotation away from more defensive, “bond proxy” sectors towards valueleaning areas of the market that would benefit from rising interest rates and a pickup in economic activity. Financials was one of the strongest performing sectors during the quarter as rising bonds yields helped ease concerns around bank profitability. Additionally, economic-sensitive sectors like Energy and Materials were noticeably higher despite the overhanging themes of weaker global growth and persistently low inflation.

EM Reacts Negatively to Trump

Emerging markets were one of the biggest casualties of the Trump election in the fourth quarter. Concerns surrounding the President-elect’s antitrade policies and a resumption of the dollar’s appreciation were the main culprits for EM’s selloff. With the Federal Reserve set to continue on its path of tighter monetary policy, many of EM’s worst decliners, like Turkey (- 13.7%), Indonesia (-7.8%), and Malaysia (-8.4%), were those perceived to the most sensitive to higher U.S. interest rates and a stronger U.S. dollar. As well, major U.S. trade partners like China (-7.1%) and Mexico (-7.9%) also experienced heavy selling due to concerns surrounding the new administration’s cries for protectionist trade policies. In contrast, the continued recovery in energy and commodity prices were beneficial for export-heavy nations like Russia (18.6%), Chile (2.2%), and Brazil (2.1%).

Despite falling 4.2% in the quarter, emerging markets were able to snap their three-year negative return streak, posting a 11.2% gain for the year, a welcome contrast to last year’s 16% decline.

Weak Yen Hurts Japanese Stocks

Even with an equity rally of more than 15% in local terms during the quarter, Japanese equities posted a small loss when priced in dollars. After rallying throughout the year, the yen was noticeably weaker during the quarter as a result of the BOJ’s ongoing commitment to suppress yields at points along the yield curve. Continued central bank intervention was not enough to keep bond yields from rising during the quarter, however, and Finance-related companies like banks and insurance companies were the biggest beneficiaries from a pickup in yields. In all, the MSCI Japan posted returns of - 0.2% for the quarter for a gain of 2.4% for the year.

Eurozone Equities Lag

European equities posted strong gains in local terms, but were modestly positive when priced in dollars. Markets were volatile throughout the quarter as the European Central Bank extended its quantitative easing program due to end in March 2017 to December 2017 while announcing its plan to cut monthly bond purchases. The news sent bond yields higher and proved beneficial to European Financials, which have slowly recovered since the fallout of Q2’s Brexit vote. The MSCI Europe Index declined 0.4% for both the quarter and year.

Trump and Fed Send Rates Higher

The credit markets experienced a substantial turnaround this year. During Q4, market expectations rapidly changed fueled by the expectation of increased growth and a broad pickup in inflation. The potential for fiscal stimulus, new tax reform and infrastructure spending caused a general re-pricing across most markets. What was largely a negative outlook for the U.S. economy filled with risk aversion and fears of recession in the first quarter, shifted to a more confident judgment of the US economy. The shift in sentiment caused a rapid rise in interest rates, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield up 85 bps into quarter end.

The Fed raised the Federal Funds Rate by 25bps in December to 0.5-0.75%, as was widely expected by the markets. Yields continued their upward trend on the FOMC’s revised projected pace of future rate hikes, with the Committee’s median forecast now reflecting three rate hikes in 2017, rather than two. The U.S. dollar benefitted greatly from the continued divergence of global monetary policy. Both the ECB and BOJ continued to provide monetary easing this past quarter through large purchase of open market securities.

Similar Trends Seen Abroad

Rates outside the US have largely followed suit and have continued their trend upwards. European sovereigns have seen yields increase, with peripheral Europe experiencing the most aggressive widening; Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese 10 year yields jumped 51bps, 58bps, and 43bps respectively. In September, the BOJ initiated a new form of monetary easing in which BOJ Governor Kuroda seeks to control the JGB yield curve targeting 0% for 10 year bonds. It has worked beautifully given the rise in global yields. Yield differentials have played out well in an effort to depreciate the Yen, decreasing 12.5% vs. USD through Q4 (Figure 4).

The ECB announced in December that they reduced their monthly purchase of open market securities from €80B to €60B and that they extended the duration of the purchase program out nine months to Dec. ‘17. ECB leaders also implemented a “stealth” rate cut by allowing purchases of securities yielding rates below the key deposit rate of -0.40%.

Structured Sectors Strong

Outside of corporate credit, securitized sectors all posted losses for the quarter. The prepayment risk which was evident in the mortgage-backed securities space earlier this year was swiftly removed as mortgage rates increased dramatically in Q4. Non-agency MBS had another strong year with ongoing improvements across loan fundamentals, increasing home prices and faster loan amortization. CMBS benefitted as demand picked up and supply remained suppressed. Underwriting standards have improved with smaller deal sizes concentrated on higher quality loans leading to better loan-to-value ratios. Asset-backed securities outpaced Treasuries in Q4 and YTD, led by student loan debt, prime auto loans, and credit cards.

Municipal Bonds Erase Gains in Q4

Through the first three quarters municipals saw robust growth supported by a lower yield curve and strong demand. As Trumponomics moved into the spotlight, along with the Fed’s decision to hike rates, yields rose sharply in November and December. The pullback in Q4 wiped most gains seen earlier this year. There was tight dispersion of investment grade returns during Q4 as revenue bonds outperformed local and state GOs. High yield muni performance was more scattered with select industrial revenue and tobacco bonds weighing on returns

