Have Emerging Market Bonds Overshot?

Emerging market bond investors are the most optimistic they have been in years, despite a flurry of threats such as trade wars, currency attacks, and global liquidity shortage crises. Is there a great anomaly in the valuation of EM bonds or does the market correctly anticipate a surprisingly big boost to global growth ahead? Evidence tip in favor of the former; EM corporate bond valuations overshot to the upside, increasing the fragility of the global, and not only the local, economy. In fact, at least in part, the rebound of economic activity in emerging economies (NYSEARCA:EEM) has been based on cheap and ample funding offered to their firms due to the ultra-accommodative monetary policy of the developed world. This ability of EM corporations (NASDAQ:EMCB) to refinance their short-term obligations has attracted global investors amidst a rotation from advanced economy's bonds towards EM higher yielding corporate paper. However, EM bonds currently trade like there is a zero probability that the new US president will engage in some kind of protectionist activity, under-deliver on his pro-growth policy pledges, and that no USD liquidity crunch will ever happen. Either EM bond spreads are too tight or Donald Trump will over-deliver on his promises to jump start not only the US but the global growth engine. Something has to give. Chances are, though, that EM bonds will ultimately prove to be the weakest link.

EM Bonds At The Most Optimistic Valuations In Years!

The spreads of EM corporate bonds over their sovereign counterparts, a gauge of how much premium investors demand for compensation against the risk of default, reached new nine-year lows in 2017. In particular, the BofA Merrill Lynch EM Corporate Plus Index Option Adjusted Spread dropped below 280 basis points over EM govies, for the first time since November 2007. As a reference point, the average spread of EM corporate bonds over their sovereign benchmarks has been trading over 440 basis points since the end of the Great Financial Crisis. As recently as last February, EM bond yields traded at 500 basis points over their sovereign benchmarks. This is definitely a stark improvement in market optimism!

Source: St. Louis Fed

Similarly, the high-yield EM corporate bond spread shrunk to less than 480 basis points over sovereigns, according to BofA Merrill Lynch. This compares with an average spread of 773 basis points over sovereign EM bonds since the end of the Great Financial Crisis. In early 2016 this spread was trading as high as 1000+ basis points. Current extremely tight spreads came as a result of an impressive rally in the underlying EM corporate paper in the last few months. These historically tight spreads show that investors do not demand compensation from EM corporate issuers for any significant risks. Are risks for EM bonds so remote that can be neglected altogether?

Source: St. Louis Fed

Are Risk Factors Priced In?

Although the macro backdrop of emerging economies doesn't seem as risky as in previous episodes of bond market stress, there are hidden risks which make the valuation of EM bonds look too expensive. These risks span from the excessive yield hunting of global investors, the unwinding of the Fed's monetary splurge, and a potential overheating dynamic in Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG), let alone PBOC's newest capital control measures.

The recent pause of the government bond yield rally, across the globe, has masked one particular risk factor; the potential unwinding of carry trades on EM corporate bonds. In their desperate hunt for yield, investors have engaged in a huge carry trade. This involves borrowing in low yielding advanced world currencies, and investing the proceeds in higher yielding EM bonds, denominated either in funding (NYSEARCA:EMB) or in local currencies (NYSEARCA:EMLC). This global carry trade has provided much of the required liquidity in the EM world, and has assisted domestic firms to refinance their long-standing debt obligations with unusually favorable terms. This demand for high yielding EM bonds, mostly corporate issues, has pressurized their spreads over benchmark bonds, i.e. EM sovereign issues. As long as government bond yields were not soaring, the decrease in EM corporate spreads was producing some nice capital gains for their holders. This occurred because the overall drop in corporate yields pushed their prices up, since there is an inverse relationship between bond prices and yields.

However, when benchmark yields started to rebound across the continents, an increasingly shrinking spread was required in order to keep EM corporate bond prices stable at the very least. During the first phase of the Trumpflation trade, from the US election until mid-December, when the 10-Year US Treasury yield peaked at 2.6% pushing up almost all respective sovereign yields across the world, EM corporate bonds suffered. This is evident by the plunge of the BofA Merril Lynch EM Corporate Plus Total Return Index, which is based on the return from accrued bond interest and capital gains or losses from bond price fluctuations. As soon as benchmark bond yields rose, EM corporate yields followed suit, dragging their prices down. Of course this was a relatively minor episode of bond jitters, since benchmark yields backed-off from their highs when the Trumpflation trade faded out. This retracement in sovereign yields, coupled with an on-going shrinking of EM corporate bond spreads, allowed the EM total return bond indices to recover their lost ground and re-approach their highs again.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Nevertheless, this brief episode of EM corporate bond jitters demonstrated the fragile dynamics of this hyper-optimistic bond market. Should the global bond bear market resumes amidst a new up leg in sovereign bond yields, EM corporate bonds will ultimately have to witness capital losses again. That said, a significant drop in EM corporate bond prices could trigger a series of margin calls on global investors' leveraged positions. These margin calls could potentially trigger an avalanche of forced liquidations starting from the most levered portfolios. Should that happen, a generalized EM bond rout would unfold.

Now, except from a resurgence of the government bond bear market, a new round of interest rate increases in the US, which is closely linked with this resurgence though, could bring the same devastating result for EM bonds. An increase of short-term borrowing costs in US dollars would render the carry trades gradually unprofitable or less enticing,, and this would remove a big chunk of the global demand for EM bonds. Some critics of this approach would argue that the euro is increasingly substituting the role of the USD as a funding currency for EM investments. However, as Germany acquires some overheating characteristics, the pressure towards the ECB to reverse some of its ultra-accommodative policy would increase. This could start pushing the short-term borrowing costs in euro upwards, decreasing the margins for carry trades funded by the single currency as well.

Barring the EM reverberations from the new US tightening monetary policy cycle, an additional factor which could impede the rally in EM corporate bonds is the PBOC's latest effort to stem capital flight from China. The PBOC demands from Chinese commercial banks to balance their international flows of yuan. This is done by obliging Chinese banks to match the amount of outgoing yuan remittances with that of incoming amounts, in order to preserve the total amount of money inside the national borders of the Chinese banking system. This way the PBOC hopes that fewer outgoing remittances will have the chance to be converted into foreign currency, weighing on the off-shore price of yuan.

Still, this initiative could produce some unwanted reverberations for Chinese bonds denominated in foreign currencies. Much of these outgoing remittances were converted into dollars, euros or even yen, in order to be invested back in Chinese corporate bonds issued in these hard currencies. This way, a lot of Chinese investors could circumvent capital controls, hedge the risk of a devaluing currency, and still grab the opportunity to invest in domestic household names and brands they feel more confident about. This significant portion of the total demand for Chinese corporate paper is probably going to be taken out of the equation, cutting a vital artery of funding for Chinese firms. As pressures on the yuan intensify and the PBOC is forced to take additional measures to avoid depleting its official foreign exchange reserves, the risk of a significant reduction in demand for Chinese bonds in foreign currencies increases. A potential crisis in Chinese bonds would definitely impact the whole EM corporate debt complex. Chinese bonds accounted for more than half of total Asia-Pacific issues denominated in foreign currency last year, and are deemed an indicator of global EM bond health.

The recent weakening of the US dollar, and the pause in global sovereign yields' rally, provided much relief to the exuberantly priced EM corporate bond market, since it alleviated pressures from both shortage of funding and forced unwinding of carry trades. However, chances are that the global sovereign yield rally will sooner or later resume, and PBOC will have to curb capital outflows more decisively in light of increasing rates in the world's funding currencies. The reflationary scenario for the world economy might prove to be a wish as much as a curse for EM bond holders. The extremely tight spreads of EM bonds seem to be their Achilles heel. The exit door for EM bond investors might prove to be too narrow the next time it will be used.

