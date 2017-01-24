Johnson And Johnson: And We're Off

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a name that I continue to be bullish on long-term as a dividend growth name. I have said that this year, 2017, is a key year for the company. Now, longer-term, JNJ will not make you a millionaire overnight, but it grows the dividend and has delivered capital gains since I have been following it. It is a great name to own in a retirement account for decades. The company continues to grow earnings. As a stock, I feel I can never go wrong recommending it. You just can't lose in the long run it seems like. I got behind JNJ because it is a stable, slow growing, safe play. You have to pick your spots. The market gives you opportunities to get long the name on dips and when it does, you have to seize the opportunity. I have said many times that when the stock was $100 it was a buy. Well were up nearly 20% from there but should you be holding? Well, the company just reported Q4 earnings that have caught my attention.

So how did the company do? The company's most recent quarter saw sales of $18.11 billion. This was a slight uptick in sales of 1.7% year-over-year. I was a bit surprised that this figure missed estimates slightly by $170 million. It is worth noting that like many other domestic U.S. companies, the changes in currency year-over-year are having a negative impact on the absolute numbers. That fact is that businesses with a lot of international business are hurting from the stronger dollar. Taken independently, operational sales results increased 2.3% and the negative impact of currency was 0.6%.

On an absolute basis, domestic sales increased 2.6%, while international sales were up just 0.6%. Why? Well, this perceived weakness in international sales reflects actual operational growth of 1.9%, which is strong but also a negative currency impact 1.3%. Johnson & Johnson is one of the harder hit companies by negative currency impacts, but the magnitude of the currency impacts seems to be decreasing each quarter. The company itself continues to move forward, but investors want growth. That is what they are looking for. Well, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 2.6%, domestic sales increased 6% but international sales fell 0.9%. This excludes the impacts of acquisitions and sales over the last year.

Taking into account the company's operational expenses and sales data, the company saw net earnings come in at 3.8 billion. Taking into account the existing number of shares this translates to net earnings per share of $1.38. After further taking into account special items, adjusted net earnings were $4.4 billion and adjusted earnings per share were $1.58. The adjusted earnings per share rose 9.7% over last year. The $1.58 in adjusted earnings represented a year-over-year increase and this beat analyst estimates by $0.02. The company continues to deliver. Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO, said:

"We are pleased to report that we accelerated our adjusted growth for 2016 over the prior year, and delivered a strong total shareholder return of greater than 15 percent. The strong adjusted sales and EPS growth was driven by the impressive performance of our Pharmaceutical business and continued momentum in our Medical Device business and share gains while improving profitability in our Consumer business. Looking forward to 2017, we expect to continue driving sustainable, long-term growth through the new products, science and innovation that our talented colleagues and partners of Johnson & Johnson are advancing to positively impact human health."

The quarter was a bit lackluster but I was pleased with the slight profit beat. Sales missed the mark on international weakness that we have to keep an eye on. Looking ahead, the company sees 2017 sales of $74.1 billion to $74.8 billion reflecting expected operational growth in the range of 4.0% to 5.0%. If we exclude the potential impact of any acquisitions and divestitures, operational sales growth is expected to be in the range of 3.0% to 3.5%. Adjusted earnings guidance for full-year 2017 is $6.93 to $7.08 per share reflecting expected operational growth in the range of 4.8% to 7.0%. All things considered, I continue to love this stock but, I would wait for a further pullback before buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.