Why Apple's Unique Compromise With Netflix Is Important

While the battle between Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for original content supremacy is regularly in the press, all eyes have recently turned to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its potential involvement in the space. Yet for Apple, it has been more focused on its "TV" app and recently it made a deal with Netflix that should be of note to investors even though it mostly went under the radar.

As you may remember the Apple "TV" app (not to be confused with the Apple TV device) was recently rolled out at the end of 2016 and was Apple's version of a digital TV guide. Channels from many of the different OTT/streaming services and networks were accessible so users can more easily track down programs in one place.

Of course, Netflix opted out of participating.

This wasn't a big surprise and Netflix wasn't the only one to do it, but for Apple it was still a bit of a blow given Netflix's vast catalogue of original and licensed content. In fact, for a company that has long teased its investors with creating its own originals, the overall app itself was even taken to task by tech sites.

Take The Verge's review for example:

"The TV app is neither what Apple really wants to deliver nor is it even a remotely suitable stopgap until the company can realize its vision for the future."

The article went onto to call the product a "hollowed-out husk of (its) vision, waiting to fulfill its true potential." While harsh, analysts and investors understood that it was essentially true.

This was a "win now" short-term play for Apple to capitalize on the rise in streaming popularity. In the long run, Apple doesn't want to just stream content from others - it wants people to stream its content. Yet for now with that content available and "TV" not having Netflix, it makes the guide incomplete and not anywhere achieving its true potential.

Well over the last week Apple took a big step towards that potential by finally convincing Netflix to join its party. Of course…there's a twist not all investors may have been aware of at the time.

Yes Netflix content will now show up on "TV," but largely only non-Netflix exclusive content. In other words, want to re-watch your favorite Friends episode? You're in luck. Want to catch up on The Crown? Not so fast.

As someone who follows this field and finds it fascinating, this was one of those deals that seems like a perfect contradiction but yet still has value. It's a compromise that moves the ball "just a bit" down the field, but not enough to get into scoring range.

So why can't Apple users get Netflix originals?

Well it's basically for the same reason Apple and Netflix couldn't make a deal in the first place. Netflix is notoriously anti-ratings. They set the standards that Amazon and company follow in that they will never release ratings - not even to the show's creators.

If Netflix gave Apple access to its originals through "TV," all of sudden Apple has access to the secret sauce. Apple's executive team would know which shows were watched and in turn which type of shows appeal to audiences. For a company like Apple that is clearly looking to enter the original market area, that would be dangerous and you can't blame Netflix for opting out.

Yet this way Apple's shiny new toy gets some of its luster back with an influx of new programming and Netflix can get more mileage out of its paid-for content. It's a win-win, but with a very low bar.

Now keep in mind there are exceptions to the rule. House of Cards is available on "TV" but that's because Cards isn't purely exclusive to Netflix - you can also buy episodes on iTunes.

Again, The Verge gives the best deception of the trade-off:

"For instance, you can use the TV app's universal search function to find a Netflix show like House of Cards, and you can even then pop over to Netflix to watch it. But you can't sync your Netflix account with the TV app. That means your viewing habits and past behavior don't get incorporated into the "Watch Now" panel."

And that's important because the whole allure of Apple's "TV" is that everything is in one place. If you have to jump in and out of a program it can defeat the purpose of using it in the first place.

The Cards example is a rarer one as that is also an older show and one Netflix leveraged heavily in the beginning to build its business. Sometimes you do things to start so you don't have to do them as you gain market share.

Yet now that means what we have is a weird balance between the companies but one that makes sense. Succeeding in the streaming landscape is hard and certain precautions have to be taken to ensure that continued viability.

At least if that has to happen, the companies involved are willing to find some way to give consumers a win… albeit a small one. Now though the groundwork is at least there for more - it just may be a long wait until the next phase.