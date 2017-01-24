Plug Power: Prepare For Dismal Q4 Numbers

Despite numbers being readily available at this point, no other financial metrics were disclosed.

Note: I have covered Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

With Plug Power's stock slowly approaching the all-important $1 Nasdaq minimum share price requirement, management obviously felt the need to take some action. Accordingly, the company released the following news this morning:

Plug Power Inc. ((NASDAQ:PLUG)), a leader in providing energy solutions that change the way the world moves, announced that it has set a Company record for deploying its GenDrive fuel cell units for the full year 2016. For the full year 2016, Plug Power deployed 4,010 units, exceeding the Company's previously disclosed annual guidance of 3,800 to 4,000 units. Plug Power's global set of high-profile customers who received product in 2016 include Carrefour, Walmart, BMW, and Home Depot. "Plug Power's record-setting deployments of GenDrive fuel cell units in 2016 supports the importance of hydrogen fuel cell technology and our suite of products to our global materials handling customers," said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. "Our commitment to operational excellence and industry-leading technology contributed to solid operational performance in 2016. With a robust pipeline, including ongoing discussions with customers on long-term, multi-site agreements, we are confident that we can continue our success into 2017 and beyond." Full fourth quarter and full year 2016 results will be provided on Plug Power's earnings call, expected to be held in early March 2017. Full earnings call access details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Clearly, the release has been prepared to suggest investors that business is running ahead of expectations while actually the opposite might very well be the case as management refrained from providing preliminary financial numbers despite these figures being readily available almost four weeks after the end of the company's fiscal year.

In fact, we already know that Q4 has been dismal from a cash flow perspective as the company was surprisingly required to enter into a toxic equity financing transaction after another breach of debt covenants required Plug Power to repay a $25 mln credit line just entered into earlier this year at very substantial costs.

In conjunction with the toxic equity financing, the company had to disclose its remaining cash balances, which as of December 12 were down by another $16.4 mln from the end of Q3 despite management's guidance implying positive cash flows from operations of at least $10 mln in the final quarter of FY16.

The ongoing cash drain is actually a strong indicator of just another quarter dominated by a very substantial number of Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) deployments which due to their operating lease character do not qualify for immediate revenue recognition. In consequence, management's once again lowered revenue guidance from the Q3 conference call might still prove too high.

Plug Power's seemingly ever increasing dependence on Wal-Mart has actually caused the company's current, dire financial situation.

While management has promised on multiple occasions to diversify the business and even re-negotiate the harsh Wal-Mart deal terms, absolutely nothing has happened so far. In fact, for the first nine months of 2016 business derived from Wal-Mart had ballooned to roughly 70% compared to 56.7% for the first three quarters of FY15.

I have long scrutinized the company's ability to get significant traction with other customers than Wal-Mart and have been proven right so far. Despite an expected non-GAAP revenue growth rate of 50% for 2016, the projected growth rate of the company's business with other customers than Wal-Mart will be an anemic 10-15% for the full year, with Wal-Mart again being the company's major growth driver.

That said, 2017 will be an even tougher year for Plug Power as the company has now lost the long-standing tailwinds of the fuel cell investment tax credit (FTC) which has expired at the end of 2016.

Without tax incentives, the company will run into problems on both selling its solutions to customers and refinancing the ongoing operating leases to Wal-Mart.

In consequence, Plug Power will continue to burn substantial amounts of cash from operations in 2017 in addition to requiring roughly $20 mln per quarter to finance new Wal-Mart deployments.

As the company lacks adequate refinancing options, interest obligations will continue to rise and put a further strain on the company's cash balances. At current refinancing rates, every new Wal-Mart deployment immediately turns into a substantial loss for the company.

Bottom line:

Today's news is nothing but an eyewash. Instead of cheering the slight outperformance on GenDrive deployments (which are actually only up a mere 10% from 2015 levels), investors should rather ask management why they chose to refrain from providing the all-important preliminary 2016 financial numbers in the release. Particularly the bookings number would have been a strong indicator of recent business performance and future revenue expectations.

In fact, thanks to the required disclosures in conjunction with the recent toxic equity financing, we already know that Q4/2016 was actually just another dismal quarter from a cash flow perspective.

Accordingly, expect the company to miss management's operating cash burn guidance by a mile while revenues might come in at the low end or perhaps even below the low end of recently (again) lowered expectations.

Moreover, 2017 will most likely prove to be even more challenging for Plug Power as the expiration of the FTC will put additional pressure on the business. Expect just another year of elevated operating cash burn and substantial refinancing needs due to ongoing Wal-Mart deployments.

Lastly, investors should recognize the fact, that this time management will seemingly abstain from holding its traditional business update call at the beginning of the fiscal year which is just another red flag with regard to the company's expected business performance in 2017.

Given the issues discussed above, investors should use any major uptick caused by today's news to unload their shares or outright enter a short position. As always, don't bet the farm and adequately manage your risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PLUG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.