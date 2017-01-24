Institutions Unloading Citi In Dark Pools

Institutions Unloading Citigroup In Dark Pools

Last month, we noted some buying of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in private "dark pool" exchanges by institutions, but we wondered whether this might represent year-end windowdressing (Citi On The Edge Of Forever). In that article, we also asked whether shares of Citi had gotten ahead of themselves, and presented a hedge in the event they slid in the new year. Citi shares have slid a bit since then.

We were reminded of that article on Monday, when we received the email below from Squeeze Metrics (reminder: we have an affiliate relationship with that site and are compensated when readers join it).

Hey there, Looks like there was some unusual dark pool activity in some of the tickers you follow. C had a DPI of 25%. Click through to your dashboard for more info: here

Readers of our previous articles on dark pools may recall that "DPI" stands for the Dark Pool Indicator, which measures the ratio of buying to selling on those private exchanges where institutions trade to avoid the transparency (and front runners) associated with public stock exchanges. A DPI of 25% is bearish: Three out of four dark pool trades in Citi on Monday were sells.

A DPI of 25% alone isn't enough to trigger an email from the site though. For that to happen, there has to have been a one-standard-deviation move in the amount of dark pool activity relative to the last 120 trading days.

Going to the link, we pulled up the chart below.

We initially were going to post a chart that stretched back to last December, but the details in this one going back eight trading days will be easier to view. We picked that time frame for two reasons:

It straddles Citi's earnings release last week. It represents the streak of consecutive trading days with bearish DPIs.

There was one potential silver lining in the dark pool data for Citi on Monday: the GEX, or gamma exposure, of -24,133 shares. We elaborated on GEX here, but, in a nutshell, Monday's figure for Citi means that, for each 1% the share price goes up, option market makers would need to buy back 24,133 shares they are currently short.

The DPI and GEX on Citi may warrant watching in the near future. Let's see where you'd be had you hedged your Citi shares with the collar we presented last month, then we'll consider where to go from here. First, we'll recap that collar.

The December 20th Optimal Collar Hedge:

As of December 20th's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of C against a greater-than-14% drop by mid-June while not capping an investor's upside at less than 11% by the end of that time period (screen captures via the Portfolio Armor iOS app).

As you can see at the bottom of the screen capture above, the cost was negative, so an investor would have collected an amount equal to $190, or 0.31% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls). Let's see where you'd be had you hedged and held until January 23rd.

How The December 20th Collar Responded To C's Drop

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Monday:

And here is an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated C's Drop

C closed at $60.80 on Tuesday, December 20th. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $60,800 in C shares plus $1,610 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call leg, he would have needed to pay $1,800 to do that. So, his net position value on December 20th was ($60,800 + $1,610) - $1,800 = $60,610.

C closed at $55.68 on Monday, January 23rd, down about 8.4% from its closing price on December 20th. The investor's shares were worth $55,680 as of 1/23, his put options were worth $1,985, and if he wanted to close out the short call leg of his collar, it would have cost him $280, using the midpoint of the spread, in both cases. So: ($55,680 + $1,985) - $280 = $57,385. $57,385 represents an 5.3% drop from $60,610.

More Protection Promised

Although C had dropped by about 8.4% at the time of the calculations above, and the investor's hedge was designed to protect him against greater-than-14% drops, he was down 5.3% on his combined net hedge plus underlying stock position by this point.

What Now?

Citi currently fails one of our website's two screens to avoid riskier investments, specifically, the second screen mentioned in that article. As of Monday's close, it was too expensive to hedge Citi against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months with an optimal collar, even if you capped that collar as low as 1%. As a gauge of option market sentiment on where Citi will be several months from now, that's inauspicious.

Based on that, and the dark pool activity after earnings, you might want to consider exiting here for a 5.3% loss, rather than risking a larger one later. But since the hedge doesn't expire until June, you have time to monitor both metrics for a bit and consider your options (no pun intended), while your downside risk remains strictly limited.