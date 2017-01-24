What's Wilbur Ross' Exposure To Shipping Now?

TO become the next US Secretary of Commerce, billionaire investor Wilbur Ross has apparently wilted most of his ties to shipping - at least on a personal level.

According to filings to the Office of Government Ethics, Mr Ross will resign as chairman and chief strategy officer of WL Ross & Co, the investment firm founded by him in 1997, upon confirmation of his appointment.

WL Ross has a 39.5% stake in New York-listed Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS), a specialist in handysize liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and investments in Nautical Bulk Holdings, which according to Clarksons owns nine ultramax bulkers. It is Mr Ross' known vehicle in shipping.

And this seems to be a clean cut. One of the filings also said the 79-year-old will "divest" from his namesake investment firm, which was acquired by Investco in 2006, within 90 days of confirmation. Mr Ross has also requested the company to stop using his name except for initials.

That said, Mr Ross confirmed that he would not be divesting from Diamond S Shipping and Diamond S Shipping Group, which together own 12 suezmax tankers and 33 medium range product carriers. Mr Ross will also retain financial interests in nine entities, including some linked to shipping.

But he will resign as chairman of the Diamond S firms. "I'll have no involvement with the business," Mr Ross told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation during his confirmation hearing last week.

He was also proud of the tanker firms' eco records. "[The vessels] are the best we can do environmentally… we don't take any risk with the cargoes."

Mr Ross's apparent departure is to avoid conflict of interest, and he has planned to sell many more assets and quitted many more senior positions outside of shipping. As he said during the hearing, "I intend to be quite scrupulous about recusal."

But that doesn't mean Mr Ross is really out of shipping. By becoming the next commerce secretary, he is likely to become the person responsible for renegotiating the country's trade agreements worldwide.

The result of such negotiations will greatly influence world trade and the shipping industry as a whole and will likely dwarf any influence Mr Ross could have through personal exposure to shipping.

Punishment for breaking trade rules

During the hearing, Mr Ross argued that trade needs to be sensible and countries that violate rules need to be punished severely, with China specifically pointed out.

The remarks, though not surprising given President Trump's trade stance, are expected to draw much attention in shipping, potentially foreshadowing the trade relationship between the world's largest economy and top seaborne trading nation.

"I am not anti-trade. I am pro-trade but I am pro-sensible trade, not pro-trade that is to the disadvantage of the American worker and American manufacturing community," he said.

During the hearing, Mr Ross stressed that the US should provide market access to countries that played fair and by the rules and those that did not should be punished severely. Trade barriers, including non-tariff ones, imposed by other countries were part of the of the challenge for US exports, he added.

Mr Ross warned that he would not shy away from using the department's self-initiation tool of countervailing duties and anti-dumping investigations when concerns arose. It would also be a good way to show the negotiators that they were willing to self-initiate.

"We are a country of the rule of law. Some of these countries are instead the law of the ruler. That is an asymmetry that permeates all kinds of sectors of their economies and ours and we need to deal with that," he said on enforcing punishment against trade violators.

Within the context of reducing the US trade deficit, Mr Ross prioritized export growth as the effective means to this end, subsequently expressing his preference for bilateral over multilateral treaties, with the former being easier and more effective while the latter involved more compromise.

Mr Ross revealed that he was initially very favourable to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but as he explored it more carefully he identified certain problems related to insufficient protection of members against those outside of TPP.

Addressing the question of whether he agrees with 35% tariff proposed by Mr Trump on cars, Mr Ross said it was a complicated issue of whether you should have one flat tariff or more tailored tariffs play a role as a negotiating tool and a punishment tool.

Mr Ross said that he expected the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Mr Trump criticized as the worst trade deal the US has ever signed, would be the first agreement that the new Trump administration would deal with, adding that it was more reasonable to take on the issues closer to home.

He pledged to restore US growth rates of above 3% through regulatory reform, becoming more energy self-sufficient, improving the balance of trade by increasing exports and addressing the country's "monumental infrastructure improvement".

China and steel

Mr Ross said China, the world's second-largest economy, was the most protectionist country out of the very large countries, using high tariffs and high trade barriers.

He said that China talked a lot more about upholding free trade than it actually practized, and that he wanted to bring the reality close to its rhetoric.

In response to concerns over the US steel industry, Mr Ross identified global overcapacity, particularly in China, as a fundamental problem.

With China often resorting to dumping steel, the US needed to pay more careful attention to anti-dumping requirements that it would impose on the steel and aluminium industry, he said.

Jones Act

As for shipbuilding, Mr Ross lauded that the Jone Act has had positive impact for creating jobs in the US.

"I've never voiced any opposition to it," he said.

"The Jones Act has been useful in continuing US shipbuilding… I think without the Jones Act you'd have even less US shipbuilding than you have now."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.