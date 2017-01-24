Target: Expect More And Pay Less, Following The Sell-Off

Retail sales ebb-and-flow over time and I expect that sales for Target will rebound again -- as they have after other periods of sales decline.

Rather than an indication of long-term secular decline, I believe that the anticipated 1.0 to 1.5% Q4 sales decline is within a normal variation range for a stable retail company.

It's been a tough year for Target's (NYSE:TGT) investors, with shares down about 24% from their 52-week highs (despite the tailwinds of what has been a very strong equity market). Interestingly, the company is guiding for record earnings this year of over $5.00/share. So what has gone wrong and are the shares good value at current levels?

I would (and will) argue yes.

One of the main reasons for Target's recent share weakness is low expectations extrapolated from their weak fourth-quarter sales guidance. This has been interpreted by investors to mean longer-term secular weakness which, in turn, has resulted in a modest 12x forward price/earnings ("P/E") ratio and an attractive 3.6% dividend yield (by comparison, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) forward P/E is currently at around 17x and the dividend yield is 2.15%).

Personally, I believe that this negativity is overdone for several reasons:

To begin with, Target's sales this year are only moderately declining when you remove the impact of the pharmacy divestiture to CVS. For the fourth quarter ending January 31, 2017, comparable sales are expected to decline by 1.25% (at the mid-point of guidance) after being broadly flat for the first nine-months of the year.

Rather than an indication of a secular decline, I believe that this is within a normal range of annual variation for a stable company in a low inflation environment. Retail sales ebb-and-flow over time and I expect that sales for Target will rebound again -- as they have after other periods of sales decline. Target also had negative comparable sales in 2008 and 2009 (during the financial crisis) and in 2013 (following a data breach). In each of these instances, the company returned to growth in subsequent years.

In general, I believe that the market can often overreact to near-term sales data, particularly with respect to negative revisions to prior guidance. A few sets of data points does not a long-term trend make, but the market often doesn't view it that way. While this dynamic can result in a lot of volatility for the shares of retailers, I believe that it can also result in some great investment opportunities at different points-in-time.

Reviewing The Bear Case

I encourage those considering an investment in Target's shares to read the recent bearish article by contributor Hedgeye. While I disagree with many of their arguments (and strongly disagree with their conclusions), it's always useful to read the bearish argument and their article provides a very well-written summary of what I believe is the consensus bearish view on Target.

One of their main arguments against Target is that they have the "least enviable competitive set in retail, stuck between Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), dollar stores (NYSE:DG), grocery stores, and department stores." As someone who is bullish on Target, I obviously have a very different take on the competitive environment.

Yes, Target has a tough set of competitors. The fact remains, however, that they have had those competitors for a long time (during which time they have successfully grown comparable sales).

Target has successfully differentiated themselves amongst their competition -- as the higher-end discount superstore -- and I don't believe that one quarter of (slight) negative sales guidance means that this competitive dynamic has substantially changed.

Some of the Target bears also seem to believe that Amazon's growth is going to inevitably cause Target to go the way of the yellow pages and compact discs. Obviously, I also strongly disagree with assumptions like these. While the relative advantages of on-line versus bricks-and-mortar has been debated exhaustedly (and I'm probably not adding anything new to the debate here), I still believe that it's worth revisiting the many advantages that retailers like Target actually do have over their on-line competition.

Weighing In On the On-Line Versus Bricks-And-Mortar Debate

First of all, I believe that there will always be people who want to buy things on the spot, who want to look/touch before they buy, and who aren't comfortable with on-line sales. Furthermore, even the heaviest on-line customers occasionally fall into that category and periodically buy from traditional retailers. Anecdotally, I can say that my family is a very heavy Amazon Prime user, yet we also purchase A LOT from Target. They are not mutually exclusive sales channels.

Also, while on-line shopping has the benefit of greater convenience, bricks-and-mortar stores also have a number of relative advantages, as well. They have lower costs in many areas because their customers do their own product fulfillment (e.g. finding their items, taking them down from the shelf and to the register, doing returns themselves). Furthermore, they don't require the expensive individual customer shipping costs that on-line retailers do. It's much cheaper to ship 1,000 units of something in one truck to one location than it is to send out 1,000 individual FedEx packages.

Bricks-and-mortar stores also benefit from impulse purchases that on-line retailers don't. In that regard, I don't think there are many retailers that benefit from these impulse purchases as much as Target does (given their broad range of products). If you go to Target to buy a waste-paper-basket, you may come out with a dozen items that you didn't even realize that you needed when you went into the store.

The Numbers Don't Lie

But, let's ignore these qualitative considerations and just look at the numbers. Prior to this year, Target had positive comparable sales growth for six out of previous past nine years (see image 1, below). Importantly, it should be noted that Amazon and other on-line retailers were growing dramatically over this same nine-year period and yet Target was still able to grow. Target's margins have also been stable and have been generally superior to their competitors (see Image 1, below).

Image 1:

Target also has scale advantages within the bricks-and-mortar world. Not only do they benefit from typical scale advantages (purchasing power, operational efficiencies, brand recognition, etc.), but as a huge traffic draw, they can get their properties dirt cheap. As a prized "shadow anchor tenant" (i.e. an anchor tenant that owns their own property), developers often offer Target heavily discounted land in order to get them onto their properties as a draw for their other retailers. They are even more prized than Wal-Mart, in that regard, because of their more affluent clientele.

Target Also Has Some Nice Downside Protection

Target's real estate holdings (which they have been able to cheaply procure) also protects the downside for Target shareholders. Even if you think that Target's sales are going to be hurting for some time, you have some downside protection from the company's extensive real estate holdings. Some have recently even estimated that Target's real-estate assets have exceeded the equity value of the company.

Let's also not forget that Target has a rapidly growing on-line business of their own. In fact, Target recently reported digital sales growth for November and December of over 30% (with over 40% growth for December). This helped offset a 3% decline in comparable sales for Target stores, resulting in a total comparable sales decline of 1.3% for the period.

To be fair, there are both positive and negative takeaways from this data. Positively, digital sales are growing strongly and are helping to offset the recent decline in physical store sales. This provides a nice hedge against the competitive threats of digital (albeit, it could also create some margin pressures).

Negatively, the most recent physical store sales trends were masked by the digital growth and were considerably more negative than what was reflected in the headline comparable sales numbers. This is important to consider because Target's physical store sales still account for the vast majority of the company's revenues.

Another nice hedge for Target shareholders is the healthy dividend yield of the shares (at around 3.6%). With Target's shares, you are paid to wait and the dividend is reasonably well protected by a modest payout ratio of less than 50%.

What About The Transgender Controversy?

Another reason for some of the negative sentiment towards Target surrounds the transgender bathroom controversy (i.e. backlash from Target's public statements that people were free to use the bathroom of their gender identity). While Target has stated that the controversy has had little impact on sales, I'm not sure how they can know the exact impact for sure.

While I'm not sure about the controversy's impact on sales, I do believe that it had an impact on investor sentiment (with many fearing that it did hurt sales and will continue to do so into the future). Importantly, Target has made efforts to appease those concerned (by installing private bathrooms) and I believe that the impact of the controversy will lessen over time. As this happens, I believe it will provide a positive catalyst for investor sentiment which will provide a modest tailwind for Target's shares.

Valuation Looks Attractive Relative To The Comps

With regard to valuation, I believe that Target not only looks cheap relative to the broad markets, but also compared to their peers. For example, Wal-Mart has only moderately better sales growth expected for next year (with a much more saturated retail presence), yet their shares trade at a forward P/E ratio about 30% higher than that of Target (see Image 2, below).

Amazon, on the other hand, trades at an enterprise value/(forward revenue) multiple of over four times that of Target. Put another way, Amazon's revenue would have to quadruple (from their massive existing revenue base) -- while margins would need to also grow substantially -- for Amazon to grow into a P/E ratio similar to that of Target. Undoubtedly, Amazon's growth and growth prospects remain very strong, both on an absolute basis and relative to Target. Nonetheless, that valuation discrepancy now seems overdone to me.

J.C. Penney and Best Buy have modestly lower forward P/E ratios (for Best Buy, after backing out their net cash), but I believe that these companies also face substantially greater business and/or financial risks. Overall, I believe that Target looks to be most attractively valued amongst their peer group.

Image 2:

Conclusion

In summary, with a P/E ratio substantially lower than that of the broader market, there is already much pessimism built into Target's shares. Interestingly, this contrasts somewhat with analyst estimates which forecast both sales and earnings growth for next year. Personally, I don't believe that the situation is as negative as Target's valuation implies.

Target is a great business, with a great brand, that generates substantial free-cash-flow and it is trading at an attractive discount to the broader market (with a healthy dividend that pays you while you wait). Yes, sales will ebb-and-flow over time, but don't take those periods of slight sales declines to necessarily mean a terminal decline far into the future.

At these levels, I believe that risk/reward dynamics are attractive and idiosyncratic downside is limited. In other words, my greatest concern for Target's shares surrounds the risk of an overall equity market sell-off (which could take Target down with it), rather than concerns of Target underperforming the broader market.

