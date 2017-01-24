Amazon: The World's First Quantum Business Model

On January 26, Amazon is expected to announce Q4 earnings. Given the current trend, it is hard to imagine a negative Q4 scenario.

The model is more efficient because it is well diversified and supports synergistic growth by enabling automated error correcting mechanisms at the subatomic (transaction) level.

We now have a new model of retail, and it is as revolutionary to the corporate conglomerate business model as the quantum computer in efficiency and scope.

According to Etrade, analysts "expect" Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock to be earning $23.01 per share by 2019. At the current P/E of 185, that equates to a stock price of $4,255, and those are median estimates. How is Amazon thriving when low-cost retail operations appear to be struggling across the board? The company has employed a new quantum business model that works from the subatomic (or transaction level) up.

The new quantum business model is driven by more than cost savings from market efficiencies of scale. This new business model is driven by a company's reaction time to changes in consumer demand and preference. While some retailers use Omnichannel to gain insights on customer trends, the data is lagging and changes are not real-time. At Amazon, each transaction tailors the experience for both the retailer and customer as it occurs. From an operational perspective, inventory inefficiencies are virtually eliminated and yet, from the consumer's perspective, there is a never-ending supply of inventory. The result is increased sales and lower fixed cost.

The New Global Mall: Amazon Looks Like The Queen Mary, But Moves Like a Starship

Retail activity plays a key role in the U.S. economy, with consumption comprising about two-thirds of total gross domestic product. -William C. Dudley, President and Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Federal Reserve

Trade is at the heart of the U.S. and world economy. The retailer buys inventory from the wholesaler and the consumer buys that inventory from the retailer. It's a business relationship that's been at the backbone of nation state building for centuries. Today, the new nation is a corporate state and Amazon is among the nobility.

Amazon has sellers from more than 130 different countries that fulfill orders to customers in 185 countries. It has created the world's first global mall, and it is a model of "doing business" that is as synergistically revolutionary to the nature of trade and commerce as the quantum computer.

"2016 was a record-breaking year in sales worldwide for sellers on Amazon. The Amazon Marketplace empowers brand owners and retailers of all sizes, many of them small businesses, to reach customers around the world," said Peter Faricy, VP for Amazon Marketplace.

Instant consumer feedback, more sophisticated algorithms for search and product features, and a robust solution center provide automated error correction mechanisms for both the retailer and consumer. These mechanisms work to constantly evolve the user experience with each transaction. They enable Amazon's business model to be more flexible, customizable, reactionary and scalable than peers. The organization is also flatter, wider and more diverse in nature.

It's also worth noting that this technology rich business model creates a need for jobs. Amazon has committed to creating 100,000 full-time jobs over the next 18 months. That's a jump from 180,000 to 280,000 full-time US based jobs. These jobs come with incredible benefits like the Career Choice program that pre-pays 95% of tuition for high demand careers such as nursing, medical lab technologies and machine tool technologies.

Perhaps the engine or lifeblood at Amazon is the small business development program, aka 'Fulfillment by Amazon', which grew more than 50 percent over the holiday season alone. Growth in 'Fulfillment by Amazon' creates a halo effect across other product offerings like advertising. Advertising for sponsored products from these businesses grew more than 150%. The company also hosted 300 women-owned businesses in Seattle for the first Amazon Marketplace Women's Entrepreneur Conference and even provides loans to small businesses through the Amazon Lending program, which it estimates helped to grow sales by $4 billion.

Sellers with over $100K in sales grew by 30% in 2016 and created more than 600,000 new jobs outside of Amazon. These are Amazon's primary customers; not the consumer in retail, but the supplier in Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Amazon's Secret Sauce: AWS

Amazon's operations are organized into three segments: North America, International, and AWS. North America is focused on websites such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, and amazon.com.mx. These segments represent the retail leg in North America. The International retail leg is represented by websites such as amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

The AWS segment earns money from a completely different channel: the global sale of computer, storage, database, and other offerings for small business start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. Amazon is a silent beast in this area.

Let's take a step back and compare Amazon as a whole to Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT).

As you can see from the chart above taken from Wal-Mart's Q3 press release, sales were up .7% while operating income was down -10.4%. The company made up for the shortfall perceptually by gutting capex and increasing share repurchases.

By comparison, the following is a chart of Amazon's Q3 performance:

On a consolidated basis, sales are up by approximately 30% and operating income is up from $1.1 billion in 2015 to $2.9 billion in 2016. What's more interesting is the source of the profitability -- North American retail sales and AWS.

Let's not forget cash flow. While Wal-Mart is repurchasing shares with debt to cover lost profitability, Amazon is investing and paying off debt.

Net income over the last 12 months ending in Q3 was up almost 7x. EPS is up from $.24 in the first nine months of 2015 to $3.36 in the first nine months of 2016. Net cash provided by operating activities is up $5 billion.

Impact on Valuations and 3 Year Outlook

On January 26, Amazon is expected to announce Q4 earnings. Given the current trend, it is hard to imagine a negative Q4 scenario. Any earnings surprise will likely be positive.

Estimates at the high end are around $1.86. Mean estimates by industry analysts are $1.35. Last year, Q4 EPS came in at $1.00. When you consider that net income over the last 12 months ending in Q3 is up almost 7x, it becomes clear what kind of earnings surprise investors of AMZN may benefit from on January 26.

Is 185 a fair P/E? It is hard to say, but it's not unusual for other leading conglomerates. It's also important to understand that it is impossible to find a comparable company. Amazon has components of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Wal-Mart, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and your local corner store all rolled up into one business model. The benefits of scale across these businesses may have an exponential impact on earnings which rationalizes a high P/E.

Get ready for some stock splits over the next three years. This is also the kind of company that might consider an alternative class offering to make the stock more accessible while rewarding current investors.

Bottom line: AMZN is one of only two retail companies that I own and this is still a good time to buy.

