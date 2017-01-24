Union Pacific: Too Far, Too Fast

With the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump, I've been giving a more earnest look to economically sensitive, 'cyclical' stocks, in the belief that a nicer regulatory environment, among other things, will result in accelerated GDP growth in the US, and perhaps accelerated growth elsewhere around the globe as well.

With that in mind, today I'd like to look at Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), a leading railroad company in the US. Union Pacific ships freight, linking approximately 20 states in the western two-thirds of the country. The company ships agricultural, automotive, chemical, coal and industrial products. This article takes a look at Union Pacific's past performance, as well as guidance and valuation.

Trying to turn things around

In 2015 and 2016 earnings per share declined in both respective years. Both analysts and management expect a turnaround in earnings in 2017, which is part of why shares have appreciated sharply as of the last couple quarters. Have a look.

From a technical perspective, this is an awfully nice chart, and it goes to show just how much confidence investors have gained in this stock over the last twelve months. Even more than that, notice the upward action since November 8th - which I believe is ultimately attributable to a 'great migration' into cyclical stocks thanks to Trump's electoral victory.

Over the fourth quarter, overall volume shrunk 3% year on year, so things are still not great. Coal volumes in particular dropped 9%, as that industry suffers from increasing 'climate' regulations and also a mild winter and stiff competition from natural gas. Industrial products volume dropped 5%, and chemicals also dropped 5%. Agricultural products volume increased 8%, on a continuously favorable environment there, but this was not enough to turn the tide.

Taking a more granular look, grain volumes increased 22% on record export volumes and strength in import beer. Crude oil shipments got killed, decreasing 71% year on year. Much of this is because of lower crude oil volumes thanks to lower prices, but it is also due to pipelines getting built, which have taken relatively more volume away, and that trend will only continue to squeeze crude by rail volumes.

Freight revenue fared slightly better, but revenue still edged down by 1%. Core pricing increased 1%, but that was more than offset by lower volumes mentioned above, as well as a 'fuel surcharge.'

Expectations for 2017 are considerably brighter: Low single-digit volume growth, rail pricing gains which will outpace inflation, and continued employee productivity gains, this time somewhere between $350 million and $400 million. Next year Union Pacific was originally going to acquire 100 new trains, but that number has been reduced to 60, with the remainder being delayed.

Management's optimism comes from rising energy prices, a favorable agriculture environment, and most of all rising economic confidence in general. For a cyclical stock, this is often an inflection point and an "all-clear" to buy. However, I am a bit more cautious on this. Allow me to explain why.

Valuation

Union Pacific is a dividend-grower, with a streak of ten years of consecutive dividend growth, averaging 11.5% per year since 1998. I believe there is more room for dividend growth as the dividend is only 44% of EPS. As of now the yield is just over 2.2%. That's not a huge dividend yield, but it is a meaningful one.

According to data from FAST Graphs, Union Pacific has averaged a valuation of 17.2 times over the last ten years. Right now shares trade at 21.3 times operating EPS. Normally, in highly cyclical industries, a high valuation can be a good thing because it often signifies that earnings are low (after all, earnings are the denominator in the price-to-earnings ratio).

However, going back and looking at historical data, it appears that Union Pacific actually trades more like a secular stock, and less like a cyclical stock. Looking at some twenty years worth of data, the best time to buy has typically been when the P/E ratio is significantly below its average, and the worst times to buy have been when the price is significantly above its ten-year average P/E.

With that in mind, Union Pacific trades at almost a 24% premium to its average valuation. Therefore, I think this instance is one of those cases where investors should be cautious, even if economic sentiment is improving. I prefer buying shares at closer to 17 times trailing earnings, which would put shares at around $85; significantly lower than the $108.60 of today. Investors should wait for a pullback.

