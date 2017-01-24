As Blackstone Readies Massive IPO, We Look Inside Single Family Rentals

We use various metrics to compare the Single Family Rental REIT sector against other REIT sectors and recap recent developments and performance over the past quarter.

As the Invitation Homes IPO has neared, though, the SFR sector has performed well, returning 26% in 2016. Q3 earnings continued a positive trend of operational improvement.

SFR REITs have struggled during their 4 years of existence. Critics continue to question the sustainability of the business model, particularly if home price appreciation outpaces potential rent growth.

SFR REITs and other large private institutional SFR operators emerged in the wake of the massive market dislocations that occurred during the financial crisis.

This week, Blackstone set terms for the IPO of their massive single family rental portfolio. Invitation Homes is will be the largest SFR REIT with a portfolio of 50,000 homes.

REIT Rankings Overview

In our "REIT Rankings" series, we introduce readers to one of the thirteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments.

Single-Family Rental Sector Overview

Single-Family Rental REITs comprise roughly 1% of the REIT ETFs (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and (NYSEARCA:IYR). Within our market value-weighted single-family rental index, we track three of the four of the SFR REITs within the sector, which account for roughly $9 billion in market value: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), Colony Starwood (NYSE:SFR), and Silver Bay (NYSE:SBY).

Altisource Residential (NYSE:RESI) is not in our coverage universe, but the underlying themes discussed throughout this report apply.

Above we show the size, geographical focus, property focus, and quality focus of the three single-family rental REITs we track. SFR REITs currently focus in markets that were hit particularly hard by the housing bubble where they were able to buy distressed properties in bulk from banks. The "quality" is largely a function of the average age of properties within a portfolio (older houses require substantially more initial capex) and location and features of the properties.

(Colony Starwood Investor Presentation)

The US housing market is the single largest asset class in the world. There are roughly 120 million households in the United States, and 72 million of those are single-family houses. Single-family housing has a combined asset value of over $30 trillion. For context, the entire US equity market has a market capitalization of roughly $20 trillion.

Within that category, 20% of single-family houses are rented, while 80% are owned. Single-Family Rentals are nearly 40% of the total rental housing supply. SFR's have grown from just 10 million units in 2005 to over 16 million units today. Of the 16 million SFR houses, a tiny fraction - just 200,000 - are owned by institutional investors, and 85,000 owned by Single-Family Rental REITs.

(American Homes 4 Rent Investor Presentation)

More than any other financial market, the financial crisis resulted in massive dislocations within the single family housing market. Out of this dislocation emerged the institutionalization of single-family housing whereby well-capitalized companies, including newly-formed public REITs and large private equity firms, purchased distressed properties by the thousands. Between 2009 and 2014, over 150,000 single-family homes were purchased by public REITs and private equity firm Blackstone.

Even after the devastation of the financial crisis, for most Americans, the desire to raise a family in a spacious house in a good school district remains as appealing as ever. The willingness or ability to actually own that house, however, is another story. Housing affordability has become a significant issue in recent years as home price appreciation has significantly outpaced income growth.

In a twist of fate, a significant share of the renters in SFR homes are, in fact, former homeowners that were foreclosed on during the crisis. More than half of the foreclosed homeowners ended up moving into a SFR.

That being said, an increasing amount of SFR demand is from the "rent by choice" segment. Demographic trends over the next decade are highly favorable to increased rental demand.

The homeownership rate is near its lowest level in the past 50 years. We identify four primary reasons: lack of affordability, negative attitudes towards homeownership, demographics that are more favorable towards renting, and delaying major life events like marriage and children. We discuss these themes in greater detail regularly in our published research.

For decades preceding the crisis, the SFR business was controlled by small, local mom-and-pop landlords, and for good reason. Single-family homes, which have historically traded at significant 10-20% premiums to their implied rental value, simply didn't generate the yield necessary to justify institutional ownership. Prices were too high, rent was too low, and high maintenance costs - particularly with portfolios of homes scattered around various markets - eliminated any chance of building a sustained institutional business model around SFR.

This changed in the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis as national home prices plunged 33%, but rents stayed firm, and have continued to increase at an accelerating rate every year since the crisis. The potential returns from higher gross yields (10%+ on the average home) were compounded by the ability of cash-rich institutions to buy-up distressed and foreclosed homes in bulk at steep discounts. Technology and productivity improvements cannot be overlooked either. The past decade has seen dramatic improvements in the ability to acquire, manage, and maintain numerous properties at a fraction of the overhead cost.

Critics of SFR REITs question the sustainability of the business model and contend that the institutionalization of SFR was merely a result of a short-term dislocation of the housing market and that further potential growth will be far more difficult. The fundamental issue is that rent is not necessarily tied to home prices. Over the past several decades, we've seen times where home price appreciation (HPA) has exceeded potential rent growth. Much of this appreciation is a direct result of the presence of these massive institutional buyers competing over homes.

This can create a problematic situation for SFR REITs: future acquisitions become less accretive as REITs are forced to pay higher prices for the same cash flow. Meanwhile, property taxes and other expenses tend to increase with rising home values, for which the REIT would be on the hook for. For other REIT sectors, this is less of an issue: as asset value rises, even if cash flow projections stay the same, investors are willing to value the firm at higher multiples based on higher levels of net asset value.

Ultimately, it is our belief that, over the long term, home price appreciation should moderate to levels in line with inflation plus a risk premium, which will be roughly in line with rental growth. Under this assumption, the business model is not substantially different than multifamily REIT operators. Our analysis of SFR REITs has shown that gross margins and capex are actually similar between multifamily and single-family REITs. SFR REITs spend more per unit on taxes and initial capex, but save on common area expenses, utilities, and lower lease turnover.

Therefore, beneath the boom-bust cycles, the viability of the SFR REIT model is really an issue of operational efficiency: can large portfolios of individual homes be managed efficiently? Do large institutional owners (and REITs specifically) have a competitive advantage over smaller private owners?

Can these REITs streamline costs in an ethical way that does not compromise the reputation of the firm? (Read: American Homes 4 Rent: Plenty of Red Flags)

For other REIT sectors, the answer has been a resounding "yes." The young SFR REIT sector still has to prove its worth.

Recent Developments and Performance

Single Family Rental REITs have gained 3% over the past 13-week quarter, slightly underperforming the broader REIT sector, which gained 4% during this period. Single Family Rental REITs were among the strongest performing REIT sectors in 2016, delivering a 26% total return.

Q3 results were generally better than expected and continued a strong recent trend of operational improvement. American Homes 4 Rent, which we view as the bellwether for the industry, reported a 33% YoY rise in Adjusted Funds From Operations and recorded the fifth straight quarter of double-digit percent growth in core NOI. Same-home rental revenues grew 5.5%, driven by higher occupancy and 3.7% average rental growth. The firm achieved rental growth of 3.4% on new leases and 5% on re-leases which is expected to slightly moderate in the forthcoming quarters. AMH reported significant progress in streamlining the maintenance and repair processes and expects to continue to achieve impressive 60-65% core NOI margins.

While we expect rent growth to decelerate slightly in the coming quarters as a result of moderating apartment rents, we will be closely watching SFR REITs operating expenses and NOI margins for signs of continued improvement. We believe that if SFR REITs can continue to show progress in streamlining their capital expenditure and repair/maintenance expenses, we will see a convergence in valuations with the lower-quality apartment REITs, which would imply significant upside potential. In short, SFR REITs need to continue to prove that they can operate at margins comparable to the multifamily alternatives.

Below is our REIT Heat Map, showing the quarterly performance in relation to other sectors. We also highlight the strength in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) gains in the 10-Year Yield (NYSEARCA:IEF).

American Homes 4 Rent, holding the highest quality portfolio, has consistently been the strongest performer in the space.

Valuation of Single Family Rental REITs

Relative to other REIT sectors, SFR REITs appear fairly-valued or expensive based on current and forward free cash flow yields. At 26x, the sector trades at a premium to the REIT average of 23x current and 22x forward FCF.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

When we factor in two-year growth expectations, though, the sector appears far more attractive. We use a modified PEG ratio, using the forward FCF multiple divided by the expected 2-year growth rate which we call FCFG. Based on FCFG, single family rental REITs are the cheapest REIT sector. Expected to grow FCF at 16% over the next two years, single family rental REITs are among the fastest growing REIT sector, well above the REIT average of 7%.

Across the sector, all three names appear very cheap based on FCFG but rather expensive based on current FCF.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Followers of our research know that we put a lot of emphasis on factor analysis, specifically looking at how REITs have historically responded to changes in the broader equities market, interest rates, and to movements in the REIT index itself. We believe it is critical that investors understand how their investments will respond in different economic environments.

Using our Beta calculations, we see that single family rental REITs are among the most equity-like REIT sectors. The sector is the second least sensitive to interest rates, and the sixth most sensitive to movements in the equity markets.

Within the sector, we classify the seven names as either Yield, Growth, or Hybrid REITs based on our calculations. All three REITs are Growth REITs, which means these REITs should be relatively immune from movements in interest rates, but are more exposed to broader economic growth conditions.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, single family rental REITs rank towards the bottom of the REIT universe, paying an average yield of 1.8%. Single Family Rental REITs payout just 55% of their available cash flow, so these firms have greater potential for dividend growth than other sectors.

Bottom Line

The forthcoming Invitation Homes IPO seems to serve as a much-needed stamp of approval on the youngest REIT sector. Until 2016, SFR REITs were among the perennial worst performers, plagued by operational challenges and outright skepticism of their entire business model. While many of these questions will persist for many years, we believe the positive optics associated with Blackstone and their operational expertise have alleviated many of the more immediate concerns. While cynics will contend that Blackstone is skillfully getting out right at the peak, we think there is far more of the SFR story left to be told.

The critical supply/demand dynamics continue to be quite favorable for SFRs. New construction of single family homes continues to sputter along as an increasing share of housing starts goes towards luxury multifamily units. Meanwhile, the demographic trends, along with a number of other factors we cited, continue to provide a tailwind for rental demand.

After the strong performance over the past year, these REITs are no longer cheap and, in fact, now trade at premiums to their more established apartment REIT peers. These SFR REITs will need to continue to show sustainable margin improvement to justify these extended multiples.

Investors considering SFR REITs have a lot to consider. Institutionalization of single-family rentals, to the scale that it exists today, has existed for less than a decade. Other REIT sectors, all of which operated before, during, and after the financial crisis, have shown resilience through a full real estate cycle. SFR REITs are essentially writing their own rules as the industry matures, getting cues from investors and the broader market as to what works and what does not.

The market has conveyed several important lessons. First, SFR REITs should focus exclusivity on SFR assets, not portfolios of NPLs. Second, scale is important. A certain level amount of local inventory is critical to minimize the per unit costs of maintenance and leasing. Third, technology and productivity are the wild cards that will determine the fate of the institutional SFR industry. Logistically, managing portfolios of thousands of SFR homes was impossible less than a decade ago. If SFR REITs can continue to harness and develop cost-saving technologies that streamline the acquisition, disposition, leasing, maintenance processes, and be leaders in this field, we expect the SFR business to not only be sustainable, but for the SFR REIT model to exhibit a competitive advantage over smaller private equity players in the space.

SFR REITs exhibit unique investment characteristics that add countercyclical balance to a portfolio without sacrificing growth potential. SFR REITs are in a unique class of REITs that exhibit low sensitivity to interest rates and moderate sensitivity to equity markets, which offers attractive diversification benefits. At initial glance of the above-average current FCF valuations, it appears that the market recognizes these positive qualities despite the "newness" of the sector. When factoring in the expected near-term growth of these companies, though, the FCF/G multiple shows that SFR REITs may still be undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purpose only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.