Zions Bancorp.: One Of The Most Attractive U.S. Regional Banks

Capital is strong, rate sensitivity pronounced and there is still potential in the cost control efforts pursued by management. ZION is a buy.

Looking at the massed ranks of U.S. regional banks, investors should look for rate sensitivity and accommodation valuation. This is ZION.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) produced a strong fourth quarter and the stock is nicely set up on a two year view.

Anything in smaller regional banks with a PE below 15x for 2018 is of interest these days, and Zions ticks some other boxes too in terms of income structure and operating leverage. Here is the outlook and valuation:

What this anticipates is more of the same relationship between income and cost growth that we saw in 2016. Starting the year with a cost/income ratio of 72%, Zions held costs flat while growing revenues 8%. That kind of revenue growth is in no way unusual for regional banks and we are seeing it across the board this results season. It reflects asset growth in the region of 5-8% (on average, with quite wide variance) and the benefits of the December '15 rate increase which has clicked in at different times according to duration gapping and rollover timing in the different banks. It's therein all of them now. In Zions the impact has been profound with a 28% growth in pre provision operating income.

The way to think about the mechanics between the different banks right now is the level of dependency, or sensitivity, on net interest income as a driver of overall revenue in conjunction with the starting point in cost/income. Zions comes out well. First, cost/income is still quite high at 66.5%, so there is much room for improvement. Second, the revenue structure is dominated by net interest income. What's more, with a high NIM relative to many peers, incremental volume growth is worth a bit more at Zions. This can be seen in the charts that follow.

Below net interest margin (NIM) is measured over total average assets, and is way above the 2.3-2.5% you will find in the likes of SunTrust Banks, KeyCorp and Regions. The provision write-back in 4Q won't repeat, by the way, but still energy related losses, which grew in Q1'16, are dropping out.

For the NIM to move from ~3% to ~3.2% would give us nearly 7% growth in net interest income before volume growth also contributes.

This chart gives a sense of how Zions has been able to generate great operating leverage by holding costs more or less flat in absolute numbers while growing income in late single digits.

Crucially, management expects modest growth in fees in 2017 and in non-interest expenses. There is nothing to question in this outlook unless the US economy slows unexpectedly and I would not say that it builds in any kind of a Trump effect, which is more of a question for late 2017 and FY 2018.

Conclusion

Looking again at the forecasts, you could argue that FIG Ideas is being more than a tad conservative. Revenue growth of 8-9% for 2017-18 and cost growth of 2-7% in the same period. On top of that, while LLP charges will go up as loan volume growth accelerates, we could easily have a more benign quarter or two in early 2017. Still, no need to go crazy. With a 12.1% CET1 ratio that argues for higher capital distribution and very attractive relative PE value, Zions will attract switchers and is a good place for fresh money.

