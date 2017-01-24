Tencent Is One Of The Best Chinese Companies On The Market Right Now

Thanks to its ecosystem that consist of different products and services, Tencent is hedged against different market risks and on my opinion is a great ‘BUY’.

Its major holdings are in the businesses like mobile payments, social networks and online games, most of which are operating in the Asia-Pacific region.

In the last 5 years, Tencent had CAGR of more than 40% and has a lot of catalysts that will help the company to grow going forward.

Since its IPO in 2004, Tencent (OTCPK: OTCPK:TCEHY), which was purely a messaging platform at that time, became one of the biggest entertainment and media businesses in Asia-Pacific region with different products and services that serve diversified groups of customers. While the company doesn't have its shares traded directly on the major US stock exchanges, you can purchase its stock on the OTC market.

In the last five years Tencent's CAGR was over 40% and if we look at the chart below, we will see that the company has a strong technical support level at $20 and around $25 along with the upside trend that might continue to help the stock to grow higher.

Source: Bloomberg

The biggest asset that Tencent has at the moment is its ecosystem. With the diversified number of assets in different business areas, the company has access to different market groups, which use its products and services simultaneously. Also, Tencent managed to build a system, where it connects its customers and merchant groups together and makes a profit out of every one of them by giving access to its content, product offerings, services etc. This helps the company to increase its traffic conversion, deepen user stickiness and to stay afloat for the long-term.

Image: Tencent IR

The biggest company's holding are in the businesses like mobile payments, social networks and online games. Its mobile payment solutions are one of the most popular in China with more than 300 million users. Its licensing deals with Western gaming companies to publish their games in Asia-Pacific help Tencent to acquire new customer base with a low customer acquisition costs. And in the end, the growth of its social platforms helps the company to establish a stronger presence in the entertainment and media industry in the region.

These are one of the main reasons why major advisory firms have either 'Hold' or 'Buy' ratings for Tencent and see a lot of upside going forward.

Source: MarketBeat

As for the financials, Tencent continues to show growth and constantly increases its sales and revenues. In the latest earnings report, the company announced that its revenues increased by more than 50% Y/Y, its EPS beat analyst predictions by $0.20 and the major catalysts for such a growth were online games, social media and the adoption of its ecosystem by its other minor products and services. As Tencent's Chairman and CEO Ma Huateng said:

During the third quarter of 2016, we delivered strong financial performance for our core businesses. In particular, our smart phone games and social performance advertising businesses reported above-industry YoY revenue growth rates and continued to generate healthy margins. Meanwhile, our ecosystem infrastructure services such as online payment and cloud-based services saw significant progress in adoption and usage.

Also, Tencent continues to improve its free and operating cash flows and its net income is one of the biggest since its IPO in 2004:

Source: gurufocus

Besides all of that, the company has operating and net margin of 38% and 27%, respectively, and significantly outperforms its industry's average.

Conclusion

As we can see from the facts above, Tencent has solid financials and strong customer engagement that will help the company to stay afloat for the long-term. While it trades on OTC, it's far more reliable in comparison with a lot of companies that trade on major exchanges and doesn't have any problems with growing up and unlocking value for its shareholders. Thanks to its ecosystem that consist of different products and services, Tencent is hedged against different market risks that might occur in the future and on my opinion is a great 'BUY' for a lot of investors who are interested in businesses that are operated mostly in Asia-Pacific region and performed very well historically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.