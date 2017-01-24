Platinum Group Metals Announces $ 28.8 Million (Up To) Bought Deal Financing

I recommend to accumulate cautiously at or under $1.46. However, management should be replaced.

PLG has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up 15% more.

PLG entered into an agreement under which underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 17.125 million shares, at a price of US$1.46.

Platinum Group Metals, Ltd. (NYSEMKT:PLG)

This article is an update to my previous article on Platinum Group Metals on January 16, 2017.

Note: WBJV Project 1 will be named the Maseve Mine.

Investment Thesis:

Platinum Group Metals is a small start-up mining company established in Vancouver, Canada, with two main interests in South Africa (see the map above).

The Maseve mine that has laboriously started its condensate production. PLG held an 82.9% working interest as of 11/30/16. The New Waterberg JV which is an interesting project, three to four year before completion and commercial production. PLG held 58.62% of the working interest of the New Waterberg JV as of 11/30/16.

I will talk essentially about the Maseve mine in this article.

As I said a few days ago, the Maseve mine has been plagued by sheer incompetence and lack of adequate supervision by a management totally cut off from the mine's daily needed requirements. While Mr. Michael Jones, CEO, was sitting in its Vancouver office doing "who knows what," the mine completion and production schedule has been beaten out by recurring delays, due to a lingering incompetence from mining contractors left without any adequate control and leadership, in my opinion of course.

The situation was finally exposed publicly to PLG shareholders, with the recent results. The company released finally the monthly production in 2016, and it was disheartening.

It turned out again that everything indicated previously about what to expect was totally overstated and misleading, raising the question of competence and simple honesty from this management.

In fact, since April 2016, the company managed to produce a total of 15,534 Oz 4E only compared to the first year production estimated initially at 110,000 Oz 4E later reduced to 91,500 Oz 4E.

A recent production update indicated:

Monthly production at Maseve is increasing. During the month of August, 2016 the Maseve Mine produced 1,893 ounces 4E and associated copper and nickel in concentrate. Production is expected to double in September, 2016 from August levels and then continue to increase monthly into 2017. Guidance for concentrate production for the Maseve Mine (100% project basis) from April 2016 to April 2017 is amended from 110,000 4E to 91,500 ounces 4E.

Month Tonnage G/T % recovery 4E Oz Before April 138889 0.69 65.2% 2013 April 83866 0.86 72.7% 1682 May 97542 0.77 67.0% 1620 June 55945 1.11 74.6% 1488 July 54420 1.01 76.8% 1362 August 50306 1.48 79.1% 1893 September 55897 1.29 78.4% 1823 October 22316 1.59 79.3% 907 November 29945 1.58 81.4% 1237 December 39297 1.51 79.2% 1509 Total 628423 1.19 75.4% 15534

Finally, the management indicated that it was trying to remedy to the problem by hiring Redpath Mining South Africa Pty Ltd., as the principal mining contractor at the Maseve Mine.

Redpath Mining South Africa Pty Limited, a subsidiary of Canadian headquartered Redpath Mining Contractors and Engineers ("Redpath"), recently won the tender to provide bord and pillar mining, hybrid mechanized mining and ore transport from Block 11. Since June 2016 Redpath has been providing efficient long hole mining services in Blocks 9 and 12 of the Maseve Mine. The changeover to Redpath as the principal mining contractor at the Maseve Mine was undertaken with affected parties during the latter part of the first fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2016 and into early January 2017. The operational and administrative changeover is now well advanced.

This delays forced the company, a few days ago, to renegotiate and modify some loans covenants with Sprott and LMM at a cost of another 568,819 shares. Bringing the total shares outstanding to 113,372,438.

However, to add insult to injury, PLG warned again that further financing is needed.

At November 30, 2016, the Company held $27.507 million in cash. In order to achieve positive cash flow and to maintain its working capital covenants under existing loan facilities, the Company estimates that it will need to source $5 million to $15 million of additional funding by way of refinancing its existing debt, the issuance of new debt, private or public offerings of equity or the sale of project or property interests.

Today, The company announced the following:

It has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 17,125,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), at a price of US$1.46 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately US$25 million (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or about January 31, 2017 and is subject to customary closing conditions including, but not limited to, Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE MKT approvals. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering [I] for underground development and production ramp-up of the Maseve Mine; [II] for working capital during start-up; and [III] for general corporate purposes.

Assuming that the additional 15% will be exercised which is almost always the case, the company will issue a total of 19,693,750 shares at $1.46 or a total proceeds of $USD 28.753 million. This is another dilution of 17.4% with a new total shares outstanding now at 133,066,182 shares.

This raises, again and again, a grave question of honesty and competence that has been a constant issue with this management for already far too long. How can we trust anything indicated as "expected" anymore?

In my view, it is clear that management has breached its basic responsibility to shareholders by misleading them to believe their interests were protected by a professional team. However, all I see is the total opposite. Where is the board of directors and how can they allow this total mismanagement of PLG assets for so long?

Conclusion:

I am torn between two opposites thinking here.

On the one hand, I am very upset with PLG management that I consider irremediably incompetent, which pushes me to contemplate a sell-off of my entire position.

On the other hand, when I look at the two assets, the metal in the ground and production potential, I am tempted to accumulate more on any weakness, especially with the solid response from investors.

Technically, PLG is forming again a perfect falling wedge (bullish pattern) and in fact, the stock was ready to break out this pattern today.

However, after this bought deal financing announced, it is clear that the stock price will probably retreat within the falling wedge range indicated in the chart above.

Which means that, in my opinion, PLG may trade as low as $1.35 and as high as $1.55. I do not expect any break out for the next month though, because of the extra 15% shares that have been granted at a price of $1.46, which creates a good support.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on PLG. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.