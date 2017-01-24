AppDynamics' IPO Only Days Away

AppDynamics (Pending:APPD) is an application intelligence software company that competes with a variety of companies including, Dynatrace LLC, CA Technologies, New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), etc. Founded less than 9 years ago, AppDynamics has already achieved 9-digit annual revenue and geared up for an important IPO. This will be the first unicorn tech company to test the IPO market for 2017.

Growth Is Huge

AppDynamics is the definition of a growth stock. Their topline with what you would expect from a tech unicorn valued over a billion dollars and ready for an IPO. AppDynamics grew revenue from $23.6 million for fiscal year 2014 ending January 31st, to nearly $150.6 million for 2016. I am projecting them to close revenue on January 31st at $232.5 million for 2017. This would represent a 3-year CAGR of over 114%. If you are looking for the first big growth stock of 2017 then look no further. The markets' reaction to this offering can set an interesting pace for future tech unicorn IPOs this year.

They Are Not Profitable

Not profitable and not surprising. I don't think anyone minds that a company with a 114% CAGR isn't turning a positive net margin quite yet. And although not profitable, they look promising for future cash flows. Currently they have a gross profit margin around 75%, however it is their operating costs that drive them to the red, most notably their sales and marketing costs. In order to grow their topline, AppDynamics has used a big sales and marketing budget which accounted for 88% of their sales in 2016.

Source: AppDynamics' S-1

Their Book Is Upside Down

AppDynamics' balance sheet has a huge stockholders' deficit which is an added level of risk to investors. Their liquidity isn't great considering how quickly they are burning through cash, however the IPO proceeds should add some relief to that. Given the large operating losses, AppDynamics will likely worsen their deficit of $476.8 million. They plan on continuing to increase their operating expenses over the next several years to support their growth, which is likely to contribute to the deficit. Even the IPO proceeds will not be enough to break their book even.

Source: AppDynamics' S-1

Valuation

Between their offering price of $10-$12 per share, AppDynamics' equity would be valued between $1.26 - $1.51 billion. I can see the top range of that valuation being a little difficult for some investors to swallow. By my projection, it would equal a multiple of 6.5 times revenue for fiscal year 2017. Not too bad considering the company's growth, however their liabilities exceed their assets and there is no current sign of positive cash flow soon. So, while I believe the $1.5 billion valuation may be justified, we need to expect that AppDynamics is likely going to need to raise more money. They can burn through the $165 million in IPO proceeds very quickly. In 2016, they took a net loss of over $134 million. Whether they decide to raise more money by saddling their balance sheet up with more debt or diluting shareholders, it is likely on the horizon.

Conclusion

AppDynamics was founded in 2008 and didn't launch their first product until September 2009, so there isn't much of a track record here in which we can use to evaluate this company. And considering most of their revenue is from a subscription model, one might have concerns about long-term renewals by customers given the limited operating history. Huge growth, upside down balance sheet, early negative operating margins, etc. really magnifies this as a typical tech unicorn IPO. While the growth is certainly attractive, $1.5 billion is not cheap, and while I can see this stock hitting $20 on its opening day of trading, I think it will eventually correct itself. At the right price this can be a good choice for growth investors, however I'm expecting some serious volatility over the short-term. For the risk averse investors, I would take a pass here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.