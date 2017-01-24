Pharma's Better Late Than Never Pricing Campaign

The outlook for biopharma pricing is an evolving picture that changes almost hourly with declarations from the US president, a new public image campaign from the industry and a surprise US court decision that could alter the buying power of some payers.

Three years after the hepatitis C drug Sovaldi put price in the forefront of the debate the sector’s lead lobbying group has put together a response that coincided with the inauguration of Donald Trump. Coming as it did on a day when a judge knocked back a bid to merge two of the biggest health insurers, and the cost of rheumatoid arthritis drugs was called into question, the lobby group’s new campaign was well-timed, if a bit late.

Welcome back to the fight

The PhRMA campaign trails by seven months one launched by its member Pfizer, which sought to explain the investment that goes into developing drugs.

The launch of PhRMA’s campaign came just a couple of days after the inauguration of Mr Trump, who has been famously capricious on the issue of drug pricing, and who earlier this month reiterated a long-forgotten pledge to force drug manufacturers to negotiate prices with the national Medicare program (Fickle Trump showers disappointment on biopharma's golden day, January 12, 2017).

It seems plausible that PhRMA planned to coordinate the launch of the campaign with the inauguration regardless of whether Mr Trump or his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton won – Ms Clinton herself was consistently critical of drug prices throughout her campaign.

Nevertheless, given that it was nearly three years ago that the heads of the health insurer lobby group faced off with PhRMA’s chief executive over pricing, it is remarkable that the biopharma trade group took so long (Sovaldi price tag keeps US debate alive, May 22, 2014).

Push and shove

The insurance industry, of course, can equally be portrayed as a villain, and yesterday’s decision in the US District Court for the District of Columbia is an opening for the biopharma sector to reverse the field. This decision shot down Aetna’s (NYSE:AET) $37bn acquisition of Humana, based on the harm done to consumers particularly in Medicare Advantage health plans.

This has prompted speculation that another antitrust case filed by the Justice Department could block Anthem’s (NYSE:ANTM) $54bn takeout of Cigna (NYSE:CI). Those two transactions encompass the health insurers ranked second to fifth in terms of market capitalization.

Blocking both acquisitions would send a signal about further consolidation in the health insurance sphere, which has been under pressure as the market shifted under the Affordable Care Act. By consolidating, insurers can take a tougher negotiating line in particular with hospital and physician groups.

With more buyers, pharma is in a better position to set prices than if the Aetna and Anthem acquisitions were to take place.

Raise prices when you can

This perhaps was not on the mind of Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) when they raised the prices of their respective rheumatoid arthritis drugs Humira and Enbrel by 8.4% on Friday. Both agents are nearing the end of market exclusivity, and their owners need to squeeze every last bit of revenue out them.

However, they are facing close scrutiny. A cost-effectiveness group, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, published a draft assessment of rheumatoid arthritis medications yesterday in which both were deemed to exceed commonly cited cost-effectiveness thresholds.

Compared with disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) alone, Humira with a DMARD costs $279,341 per quality adjusted life year (QALY) and Enbrel with a DMARD $227,774. None of the other targeted immune modulators met that $150,000 per QALY threshold, although several, including Rituxan and Actemra, were judged to be less costly and more effective than Humira.

It is far from clear that pharma prices will be subject to any legislative caps, but three years of shaming have certainly taken their toll. Today, Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Chief Executive, Alex Gorsky, followed industry leaders like Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) Brent Saunders in committing to limits on price increases – though these will still be inflation-busters – and pledged some sort of "expanded disclosures on US pricing and value".

The message has sunk in. The only question is whether the enlightenment of the pharma sector of 2017 will be sustained once the heat is off.