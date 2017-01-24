Crude Oil Charts Show Momentum Fading And A Possible 6% Move

If we break from the current range, $47.50 and $57.50 may become the next key levels. However, watch RSI and MACD to ensure they follow price.

In analyzing the December rally and momentum indicators, we can see that momentum has decreased, however, there may be more left in the tank.

Crude oil is stuck in a range and may be due for a breakout.

From November to December, we had a $5 bump in crude oil prices and are now stuck in a 6.5% range. An analysis of the charts show momentum indicators are divergent (bearish). However, the charts also show we may have another move higher following a breakout.

By analyzing the move in December and how the indicators reacted during the rally, we can compare the behavior of the indicators today, to see how they're reacting to current market conditions.

This analysis is not a buy or sell recommendation but rather, a risk analysis for where key levels of risk, resistance, and support exist in the market to help you supplement your decision-making process. It's at these key levels where increased volatility is likely to exist.

For those invested in crude like The United States Oil ETF, LP (NYSEARCA:USO), it's important to reevaluate and identify the risks to crude oil prices.

What the December rally tells us about Crude Oil today:

If you follow my articles, you'll remember in December I wrote: Crude Oil Charts Show Area Of Resistance Approaching. We reviewed RSI and MACD indicators to show that if oil were to breakout, these indicators would need to follow for a sustained move.

Here's the chart showing the December move:

We can see the move higher in crude illustrated by the green arrow on the top portion of the chart.

In looking at RSI, we see that RSI broke through the green trendline connecting the RSI highs as price was surging higher.

MACD surged as indicated with MACD moving-average lines crossing the zero line (which is bullish). However, MACD failed to break the October highs in momentum (see the red rectangle box).

As a result of this loss in momentum shown on MACD, crude oil stalled and is currently mired in a 6.5% range.

Please use caution: Indicators are not predictors of the market. However, trendlines connecting highs and lows on MACD and RSI can be quite helpful in showing whether a move has momentum behind it. Please remember, if you use a daily chart, you would want to wait for the daily close before doing your analysis.

Current Daily Chart of Crude Oil:

From the current chart, we see crude is stuck in a 6.5% range and if you subscribe to a range-break strategy, and if oil breaks the current range (higher or lower), it may go the length of the current range.

If we break higher, crude oil may face serious resistance at the 57.50 level.

With a break lower, $47.50 would become a key level of support.

Please use caution if oil breaks outside the range as indicated by the green rectangle on the chart since it's likely volatility will spike as orders are filled above or below.

Watch MACD & RSI:

As you can see, RSI broke the red trendline connecting the lows of the recent rally which is typically bearish. However, oil prices have not yet followed lower.

RSI is still above 50 which is bullish. A break below 50 RSI would be a bearish signal and may lead to a pullback in crude.

Watch price action very closely to determine if crude breaks below the pink trendline connecting the price lows of the recent move higher. A trendline break would also lead to a break outside the rectangle and out of the current range.

Watch MACD for any break lower of the zero line as it may signal a break lower in price, outside the current range in price.

Why we may still see another move higher:

Crude oil could still break higher as RSI is above 50 and MACD is not yet below zero.

Caution: The indicators are signaling divergence (indicators are pointing lower while price is not), and this increases the risk of a correction. Also, any rally higher may be short-lived if momentum is not behind the move.

Remember with indicators, divergence can last for days and even weeks before a correction or retracement in price.

I hope this analysis of indicator trend-line breaks and momentum breaks as they compare to price action aids in your portfolio risk management strategy.

Good luck.

