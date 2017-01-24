What Bulls Say, What Bears Say - Boeing

Boeing (NYSE:BA) reports Q4 earnings tomorrow pre-market. Conference call at 10:30 AM ET, 800-288-8974 password: Boeing.

Focus will be on 2017 cashflow guidance, 787 commentary, book-to-bill, and buybacks.

Consensus: EPS: $2.34. Revenue: $23.2B.

What bulls say:

"The thing is that while earnings are important for BA, FCF is even more so. The main reason I've liked BA is because of its huge capital returns including a very nice dividend and a massive buyback. In addition, BA's FCF shows that its earnings are of very high quality because they are not only backed entirely by FCF generation, but even more. And in Q3, that terrific record of producing enormous FCF continued." (Josh Arnold)

Reinforced FCF profile "likely outweighs any light commentary on margins and EPS;" believes BA well positioned to continue delivering on strong FCF profile. (Morgan Stanley)

Recent 30% dividend raise "a powerful message" for those who doubt BA's ability to continue to grow free cash flow. Pulling down 747 / 777 production addresses obvious risk of overproduction, will make widebody order book more stable. (Deutsche Bank)

What bears say:

"We believe that Boeing, as a proxy for industrial America and global growth aspirations, is simply trading beyond its ability to deliver. Cash flow will be plentiful based on the current backlog, but does not come without downside risk (U.S. inflationary pressures leading to a recession, trade wars and a slowdown in passenger demand to name a few). The recent bump in the dividend and the announced share repurchase program echoes our belief that management knows what lies ahead and are using these as proactive measures to try to keep the share price at its lofty valuations. We are not convinced they will be successful." (TrendSpotting)

"Although Boeing looks great on paper, the airline producer is going through a brief period of turbulence. With a cloudy future for the U.S. economy, expect Boeing to expand into foreign markets. We will see Boeing adapt in the next quarter in an attempt to counteract their losses in wide body jet supply. Investors will enjoy their future dividend profits but keep an eye on Boeing as they enter a challenging 2017." (Sam Warren)

"We see initial 2017 EPS guidance a dollar below lowered consensus. Expectations are high for the free cash guide, and we expect it to benefit from unsustainable positive working capital help." (Goldman)

1-, 5- and 10-year price charts:

BA data by YCharts

BA data by YCharts

BA data by YCharts

And here's that closely watched dividend:

BA Dividend data by YCharts

And finally, FCF:

BA Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts