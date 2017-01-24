Ambarella: Well Positioned And Attractively Priced

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is a fabless semiconductor company that is a leading developer of low-power, high-definition and Ultra HD video compression and image processing solutions. They have been profitable every quarter since 2010, have margins of around 66%, generate significant free cash flow, and have no debt - holding $372 million in cash. The company is led by CEO Fermi Wang and won two GSA awards in 2015 for "most respected public semiconductor company" and "best financially managed semiconductor company."

The company has been on a rollercoaster ride since its IPO in October 2012. Once one of the hottest growth stocks around, the stock price plunged at the end of 2015 from $125 to $33. Ambarella is again enduring a tough time, with a recent sell off caused by disappointing Q4 guidance placing revenue between $84-87 million, below the analysts' consensus estimates of $90.3 million. Today I'm making the argument that the company is promising for several reasons and priced attractively following the recent sell off, meaning it has a place as a growth stock for an investor with a long-term horizon and a slightly higher tolerance for risk.

The key factor behind Ambarella's success is its continued investing into research and development, with approximately 72% of its 658 employees classified as R&D personnel. Thus, they can produce technology their competitors cannot match, giving Ambarella products a price premium. However, more significantly, these patented technologies allow Ambarella to become the single source supplier to its customers, developing strong relationships and giving the company pricing power.

Financials

The company's fundamentals appear solid after a few recent setbacks, with Q3 2017 results reported on December 1st. Revenue increased by 7.8%, up $100.5 million from $93.2 million, and bettering the $97.30 million consensus of the 10 analysts covering the company. Using its patented technology, Ambarella increased its impressive generally accepted accounting principle (GAAP) gross margin from 65.7% in Q3 2016 to 66.0% in Q3 2017. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on hand at the end of Q3 2017 total $372.1 million, leaving the company secure financially with no long-term debt. Next year's forward P/E is around 19.

Why the stock is exciting now

The business is well positioned in some exciting markets, some of which I will discuss.

Ambarella is particularly strong in the drone market, helping it to become a more multidimensional company. Its system-on-a-chip (SoC) technology was found on drones produced by GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) (despite its botched release), Xiaomi,and DJI, among others, in 2016. With a huge number of commercial applications for drones looking to become a reality soon the industry looks set to continue its growth and Ambarella looks set to profit from this trend.

After acquiring Vislab, primarily known for its cutting-edge autonomous vehicle technology, in mid-2015 for $30million Ambarella gained access to advanced intellectual property in computer vision technology. However, Ambarella CEO Fermi Wang has previously stated that the company sees "significant opportunities for computer vision technology across multiple markets, including drone, IP security camera and automotive camera," and are on course to ship their first computer vision chip in early 2017. These are promising developments and the response to the chips release will have a significant impact on the company's prospects.

In the automotive industry we are seeing increasing adoption by car manufacturers of dash camera video recorders. In Europe, this is primarily being led by European regulations stipulating that all new vehicles be equipped with eCall technology starting in April 2018, requiring cameras for incident recording. Mercedes-Benz started shipping its integrated eCall system this quarter, featuring Ambarella-based HD cameras. In addition, Japanese company Toyota last quarter also launched a family of dealer option drive recorders based on Ambarella SoCs.

Concerns

A key concern relates to Ambarella's dependence on a limited number of customers for an excessive portion of their revenue. Thus, their revenue is overly dependent on retaining these relationships, in addition to the success of their customers' product offerings. The most significant of these customers is GoPro, which is still responsible for around 30% of Ambarella's revenue. GoPro has had a poor year, with numerous issues including the recall of its Karma drone and delayed release of its HERO5 cameras due to production issues (down 44% from its year high). However, management is aware of this risk and AMBA is diversifying its revenue streams. Despite this, uncertainty regarding GPRO is putting pressure on AMBA and positive news from GPRO's Q4 earnings in February will bode well for the company.

The second major concern for the business' future relates to an inventory issue. During the December 1st conference call CFO George Laplante told investors that visibility of inventory levels at its "primary consumer product customers indicates there is potential for a negative impact to revenue in the early part" of the year. This is a reference to, among other issues, the company's relationship with GoPro and its wearable-camera product. While Ambarella's other business areas look set to perform well this still poses a threat to revenue, at least in the short term. However, it is important to remember that management has a track record of underestimating and, thus, I feel investors who can afford to take a long-term focus should not be overly concerned as the company is still fundamentally solid.

Summary

I argue that the company has promising long-term prospects which investors can currently take advantage of at an attractive price given the recent sell-off. Management is taking proactive steps to address the company's key weakness, its dependency on GoPro, and Ambarella looks to be well connected and positioned in some exciting industries. Thus, I feel Ambarella is attractive as a growth stock in the portfolio of an investor with a long-term horizon who can tolerate the volatility and risk.