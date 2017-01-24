Syncora Offers Upside With 3 Major Catalysts

The company could be structured as an acquisition platform to use its valuable NOLs.

Lawsuits against Macquarie and Capital One may be worth $290M or more.

History

Syncora Holdings (OTCPK:SYCRF) is a bond insurer in runoff. After being spun off by XL Capital in 2008, Syncora incurred major losses during the financial crisis. It was on the brink of bankruptcy in 2008, and the New York Department of Financial Services put the company in remediation to protect policyholders.

However, the company has fought its way back to solvency. Over the past 8 years, it has recovered substantial value through legal settlements, commutations, and restructuring. As a result, Syncora's equity value is far greater than the market's perception and is likely to increase further.

In recent years, the company's results have been heavily influenced by one-off items, including lawsuits over mortgage-backed securities. Syncora insured mortgage-backed securities which held mortgages issued by banks and subprime lenders. In many cases, these banks and lenders committed fraud when reselling and packaging mortgages.

Syncora successfully extracted a $375M settlement from Bank of America in 2012 and $400M from JPMorgan in 2014. The following chart shows many of the recent recoveries and losses which have brought the company to its current point.

Major recoveries and losses Date Profit or loss Bank of America Settlement Q3 2012 $375M American Roads Bankruptcy (71% recovery) Q3 2013 ($250M) Jefferson County Bankruptcy (62% recovery) Q4 2013 ($154M) JPMorgan Settlement Q1 2014 $400M Detroit Bankruptcy (17% recovery) Q4 2014 ($277M) Syncora Preferred Buyback Q2 2016 $110M Lehman Estate Settlement Q2 2016 $13M Bank Settlement (likely RBS) Q3 2016 $40M

Credit Exposure

Syncora's credit exposure falls into three major categories: municipal, corporate infrastructure and mortgage-backed securities. Mortgage-backed securities caused Syncora's collapse in 2008, but it has reduced its MBS exposure significantly since then.

The company does business through its subsidiaries Syncora Guarantee Inc. and Syncora Capital Assurance Inc. SGI mainly insures corporate infrastructure, while SCAI mainly insures less risky municipal bonds.

SGI and SCAI are in runoff and actively reducing their leverage and insurance in force. The company has reduced its insured portfolio by $10.8B in the last year, although this pace has slowed to $1.9B in the last quarter. The current exposure in each business line is listed below.

Investment Grade % Below Investment Grade % Municipal $11,504M 50.5% $1,067M 4.7% Infrastructure $7,888M 34.6% $1,482M 6.5% MBS & CDO $424M 1.9% $400M 1.8% Total $19,816M 87.0% $2,949M 13.0%

Syncora has identified some of their below investment grade credits, but others have only been identified by type and rating. The table below is based on combining various Syncora disclosures with original bond documents and credit rating actions. This is the most comprehensive list of Syncora's problem credits ever published.

BIG Municipal & Infrastructure Estimated Exposure Internal Rating Due Date Reliance Rail $850M b+ 2018 Newcastle Hospital $353M bb 2041 Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal $253M bb 2021 Hilton Baltimore Convention Center $234M bb 2028 Puerto Rico GO $217M d 2036 PREPA $209M c 2031 Offutt AFB America First Communities $136M bb+ 2050 Southern California Logistics Airport Authority $128M bb 2043 Arkansas River Power Authority $109M bb- 2040 Auvisa EIB loan $100M b 2030 Alabama State University Lease Revenue Bonds $42M bb+ 2036

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico and PREPA are clearly the weakest credits. Puerto Rico has been in recession for the last decade, resulting in a fiscal crisis. The government is currently restructuring under the 2015 PROMESA Act, negotiating with its creditors to reduce debt and set the island on a path to recovery. The outlook has improved with lower oil prices over the last two years, and the most recent proposal calls for a 26% haircut.

New governor Ricky Rosselló also appears to be more willing to compromise than the previous governor. However, there are still major legal issues to be worked out over the next one to two years before the restructuring goes through.

PREPA, the Puerto Rican public electric utility, has slightly better prospects. PREPA is restructuring under the PREPA Revitalization Act, which is on a faster track than government debt. The utility and its creditors have agreed to a 15% haircut on the bonds, but legal challenges have prevented this transaction from being finalized. When these cases are resolved, it will be a significant step towards removing the overhang affecting all bond insurers.

Syncora's total Puerto Rican exposure is $558M. This includes not only bonds that Syncora has insured, but also bonds they have purchased and unpaid interest. Based on the current status of negotiations with the government and PREPA, Syncora has set aside reserves of $108M. Barring a major legal surprise, these reserves will be sufficient to avoid any earnings impact from Puerto Rico and PREPA bond haircuts.

Other Problem Credits

Among the remaining credits, Reliance Rail is the largest and earliest due. Reliance is an Australian light rail operator which ran into serious trouble when train deliveries fell several years behind schedule. However, in the last four years, the company has rebounded and its debt has been upgraded several times.

Reliance is currently working on refinancing its debt due in 2018. This refinancing appears to have relatively low risk because the state of New South Wales has signed an agreement to backstop the debt.

The company has highlighted a "liquidity mismatch" in its previous financial statements, and Reliance Rail appears to be the main source. If Reliance Rail can refinance its debt, the company could potentially eliminate the mismatch.

Most of the remaining credits also seem to be improving. Each of these credits is backed by significant hard assets which could be used to repay Syncora in a worst-case scenario.

Syncora has total reserves of $317M, including $108M for Puerto Rico (19% of Puerto Rican exposure), and $209M for the rest of the insured portfolio (8% of other BIG exposure). These reserves appear appropriate, and there may even be upside if excess reserves can be released to equity.

Current Equity Value

Insurers generally trade at a multiple of book value, not a multiple of current earnings. Syncora's current book value is $522M, or $542M after adjusting for preferred shares and the present value of insurance and derivative contracts. With a market cap of $150M, the current price is 29% of book value.

This is the lowest price to book value among its peer group, despite Syncora's capital structure and credit exposure being less risky than Ambac and comparable to MBIA. Syncora has the lowest percentage exposure to Puerto Rico. On the other hand, a higher percentage of Syncora's par outstanding is below investment grade.

Bond Insurer Market Cap Debt / Equity NPO / Equity BIG / Equity P/BV Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) 5600 0.20 49.7 2.3 0.84 MBIA (NYSE:MBI) 1700 0.79 41.8 3.9 0.46 Ambac (NASDAQ:AMBC) 1000 6.83 78.3 10.4 0.52 Syncora 150 0.72 42.2 5.3 0.29

The appropriate book value multiple depends on the company's prospective return on equity. In the first three quarters of 2016, Syncora earned $128M. Stripping out all one-time gains and losses would have resulted in a $2M loss. However, the trend for operating income is clearly positive. Legal fees should decline over time and investment returns should climb as interest rates increase over the next year.

Overall, I believe Syncora should trade at approximately 0.5x price to book value, similar to MBIA and Ambac. However, book value may have significant upside within the next few years. I have identified the likely sources of upside below.

Toll Roads

Syncora received toll road assets as a creditor in the American Roads and Detroit bankruptcies. American Roads consists of the Detroit Windsor Tunnel and four toll roads in Alabama: Beach Express, Emerald Mountain Expressway, Montgomery Expressway, and Tuscaloosa Bypass.

American Roads generated $27M in toll revenues over the last twelve months, up 8.8% year over year. The roads have good growth prospects, especially the Gulf Coast assets which benefit from tourism and population growth.

As an insurance company, Syncora is not a natural toll road operator. They may be able to create significant value by selling American Roads to an infrastructure fund or pension fund. A strategic buyer which operates other US infrastructure projects could realize cost efficiencies and fund the business with a much lower cost of capital.

Toll roads typically sell for high multiples of revenues and earnings because they offer a predictable stream of cash flows. This is especially true for US-based toll roads, as there is high demand and limited supply of high-quality infrastructure assets.

On the other hand, American Roads is smaller than many comps, which will reduce the multiple. Overall, I believe 15x revenue would be a reasonable estimate of the sale price. Syncora carries the lease, property and equipment for $145M, so a $405M sale price would result in a gain of $260M.

Transaction Comps Year Lease Term Revenues Price/Revenue Price Chicago Skyway 2016 89 $81M 34.6 $2,800M Rutas de Lima 2016 30 $33M 22.5 $754M Indiana Toll Road 2015 66 $243M 23.5 $5,720M Queensland Motorways 2015 34 $330M 20.3 $6,700M Circuito Exterior Mexiquense 2015 35 $82M 29.8 $2,440M Intoll 2010 45 $162M 18.5 $3,000M Average 22.8 American Roads 75* $27M 15.0? $405M?

*Average lease term is based on a weighted average of the Detroit Windsor Tunnel (18-year lease) and the Alabama toll roads (fully owned, equivalent to 99 years).

Macquarie Lawsuit

Syncora's lawsuit against Macquarie Capital is another source of upside related to American Roads. The lawsuit claims that Macquarie arranged for a consultant to provide unrealistic traffic, revenue and earnings projections to Syncora so that the company would insure American Roads bonds. Syncora has accused Macquarie of working with the consultant to create inaccurate projections and concealing the nature of their relationship with the consultant.

So far, Syncora appears to have the upper hand in court. Macquarie's motions for dismissal have been swatted down, and the parties are currently in pretrial discovery. Discovery is expected to conclude in April, when the next phase will begin.

A toll road transaction is unlikely to occur until after this lawsuit is resolved because it could have a negative impact on the value of a settlement or ruling. Syncora incurred a loss of approximately $250M based on the current balance sheet, but a sale could show that the actual loss was much less. I believe that the parties could potentially settle for $100M, but the court could award Syncora over $200M if the case goes to trial.

Capital One Lawsuit

Syncora incurred a large loss insuring a mortgage-backed security containing loans originated by GreenPoint Mortgage Funding. They claim that GreenPoint violated its contract when it sold these mortgages, and have pursued legal recourse on two fronts. The first target was the Lehman Brothers estate, which they settled with in 2016. The second target is Capital One, the current owner of GreenPoint.

GreenPoint originated subprime mortgages and sold them to Lehman Brothers, which then appointed US Bank as trustee. Syncora was not a party to the sales, so they were dismissed as a plaintiff in 2010. However, US Bank continues to pursue the case against Capital One as the "Indenture Trustee for the Benefit of the Insurers and Noteholders." If US Bank is successful, approximately 75% of the recovery will flow through to Syncora.

This lawsuit is one of many against subprime mortgage originators. Bond insurers have been very successful in prosecuting these cases, winning many legal battles and recovering over $5B. However, trustees have moved more slowly and their cases are still winding through the court system.

Based on previous cases, this case may see a recovery of 70% to 90%. Syncora suffered approximately $272M in losses, so its potential recovery may be $190M to $245M.

Major MBS Settlements Estimated Loss Recovery Value MBIA v. Countrywide 55% $1700M Assured Guaranty v. Bank of America 67% $1100M Syncora v. JP Morgan 100% $400M Syncora v. Bank of America 93% $375M Assured Guaranty v. UBS 100% $358M Assured Guaranty v. Flagstar 100% $105M US Bank v. GreenPoint 70% - 90%? $190M - $245M

Syncora has already achieved major settlements with Bank of America and JPMorgan, despite the banks having much greater resources. They have also achieved modest settlements with the Lehman Brothers estate and an undisclosed fourth bank. This track record of success in previous lawsuits suggests that Syncora has a good chance in its final MBS battle.

Net Operating Losses

Syncora incurred $2.6B in net operating losses during the credit crisis which are a potential source of value. These NOLs are currently not admitted as a deferred tax asset on the balance sheet because the company is unlikely to earn enough profit to use them. However, they could be very valuable in a merger or acquisition. At a 35% corporate tax rate, these NOLs could reduce taxes by $910M.

Many prominent investors have used companies with net operating losses as an acquisition platform, including Sam Zell (Par Pacific), David Einhorn (Green Brick Partners), Warren Lichtenstein (Steel Partners and ModusLink), Craig Bouchard (Real Industry) and KKR (WMI Holdings).

Based on comparable NOL shells, the market generally prices NOLs at approximately 5-10% of face value. In Syncora's case, that suggests an additional $130M to $260M, which is not reflected in the current price.

As part of its 2016 restructuring transaction, Syncora received permission from the New York Department of Financial Services to transfer $1.75B of these NOLs from Syncora Guarantee to Syncora Holdings. This is an important first step in monetizing the NOLs.

However, it will take time to structure an appropriate transaction because the NOLs would lose much of their value if a change of control is triggered. The company would likely need to issue preferred shares to raise equity capital without triggering a change in control.

Conclusion

The next two years will be a critical period for Syncora, answering most of the questions above. Syncora will be much less risky if it can continue reducing its insurance in force, eliminate the overhang from Puerto Rico and make progress towards resolving its lawsuits.

My short-term target for the company is $3.12 per share, or 50% of adjusted book value. However, if positive developments continue to occur in the next two years, I believe Syncora is likely worth $7.50 per share.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYCRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.