CVS Health - Is It A Better Buy Than Walgreens?

We also present the Dividend Safety Rating and the Relative Rating Score for each company using our Rating models.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) may be a better buy than Walgreens at current valuation, especially if you were to invest only in one of the two securities.

Recently we published an article on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA). During the analysis, we realized that though Walgreens remains a compelling growth story, CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) may be a better buy at current valuation, especially if you were to invest only in one of the two. Incidentally, Walgreens' share price was hit on last Friday when it dropped slightly over 2% due to the adverse news that the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) isn't fully satisfied with the pending acquisition of Rite Aid Corp (NYSE:RAD). Regardless, it will be interesting to compare and analyze CVS vis-à-vis WBA on various metrics like current valuation, total returns over the last few years, growth in revenue, income, EPS, dividend, and cash-flow. We will also use our Dividend Safety model and the Rating Score to compare the two companies and see if CVS was a better buy.

CVS Health needs no introduction. It is one of two largest pharmacy companies in the United States. It has nearly 10,000 retail pharmacy stores and holds either first or second position in most markets in the US. It has four major business segments, retail pharmacy, pharmacy benefit management and prescription mail order services, MinuteClinic offerings at more than 1,100 locations and CVS Speciality services.

Our recent article on Walgreens can be seen here.

(ImageSources: CVS Health and Walgreens website)

Analysis

We will compare the two companies on various metrics and maintain a simple point (scoring) system.

Revenue Growth:

CVS had a revenue growth of 9.39% during the last five years compared to 10.8% for Walgreens. In the most recent year (trailing 12 months), CVS grew the revenue at 12.75% compared to 13.44% for Walgreen. Though both companies had impressive growth, Walgreens edged out CVS slightly. So, we will give slight benefit to Walgreens for this round and award one point to CVS, and 1.5 to WBA.

CVS = 1 WBA = 1.5

EPS Growth:

Ultimately earnings drive the stock prices. Without growing earnings, a company cannot hope for rising share prices, at least in the long-term. CVS's EPS grew 13.12% during the past five years, slightly edging out Walgreens EPS growth of 12.1%. In this case, the difference in EPS growth is very small; we will award one point to each company.

CVS = 2.0 (1+1) WBA = 2.5 (1.5+1)

Current Yield and Dividend Growth:

CVS has a higher current dividend yield compared to Walgreens. After the recent dividend increase, CVS's projected dividend yield is 2.45% compared to 1.83% for Walgreens (as of 01/20/2017 prices). The dividend growth during the last five years was 27.17% for CVS and 13.87% for Walgreens. Walgreens will need to grow its dividends at a much faster pace for many years just to match the yield from CVS. To provide a perspective on how much difference it makes to have a low starting yield, let's assume we invest $10,000 today each in CVS and WBA. Let's also assume that CVS will grow the dividend at a 15% rate for the next five years (though their past 5-year growth rate was much higher at 27%), resulting in a dividend payout of $493 after five years (4.93% yield on cost), without counting reinvested dividends. To match the same payout after five years, Walgreens will need to grow its dividends at nearly 22% rate. In other words, WBA will need to support nearly 47% higher dividend growth rate than CVS, just to match the same yield on cost. It is quite possible but highly unlikely, considering that Walgreen's dividend growth being 13.87% during the last five years and only 4.16% in 2016.

This round clearly goes for CVS, we will award 1.5 points to CVS, and 0.5 points to WBA.

CVS = 3.5 (2.0+1.5) WBA = 3.0 (2.5+0.5)

Cash Flow Growth:

A company can support dividend growth by growing its operating cash flow. CVS grew its cash flow at 13.46% and 16.18% during the last five and ten year period. Walgreens grew at 15.3% and 10.4% respectively. Both companies grew the cash flow at a decent pace, though WBA did better in the more recent period but lags CVS when compared to the 10-year period. We will consider this a tie and will award one point to each company.

CVS = 4.5 (3.5+1) WBA = 4.0 (3.0+1)

Total Returns:

Here is the recent history of the two companies regarding yearly returns/performance in comparison to the performance of S&P500.

We would compare the five-year growth of $10,000 if you invested each in CVS and WBA. There is no guarantee that the future growth will be similar. However, for the sake of comparison, it is important to know how the investment in each company would have fared.

Five year growth of $10,000 (total-returns) for CVS = $20,886 (CAGR of 15.87%

Five year growth of $10,000 (total-returns) for WBA = $27,885 (CAGR of 22.77%).

Five year growth of $10,000 (total-returns) for S&P500 = $19,745 (CAGR of 14.58%)

The five-year CAGR (Cumulative Average Growth Rate) for CVS was quite impressive and beat S&P500. However, it was no match for WBA's performance. This round goes to WBA, we will award 1.5 points to WBA, and 1 point to CVS.

CVS = 5.5 (4.5+1) WBA = 5.5 (4.0+1.5)

Current Valuation:

(as on 01/20/2017) CVS WBA Current P/E 17.9 22.1 Dividend Yield (projected) 2.45% 1.83% Forward P/E 13.0 14.9 PEG Ratio ** 1.26 1.54 Price to Book 2.5 3.1 Price to Sales 0.5 0.8 Price to Cash Flow 7.9 11.9 % below 52 week high 23.5% 9.29%

** PEG ratio based on forecasted growth rate and forecasted earnings over the next 12 months, (source: Nasdaq)

Looking at the various valuation metrics, CVS is a clear winner (8 out of 8 factors). The above data show that CVS is much cheaper than WBA at this point, in fact, CVS appears to be a screaming 'buy' compared to WBA. As is obvious, this round goes to CVS. We will award 1.5 points to CVS for this round, and 0.5 to WBA.

CVS = 7.0 (5.5+1.5) WBA = 6.0 (5.5+0.5)

Dividend Safety:

CVS has a higher current yield, especially after the most recent dividend increase. WBA's current dividend yield is 1.83%, which is lower than its five-year average of about 2%. However, when it comes to dividend history, Walgreens has at least 41 years of yearly increases to just 14 for CVS, but CVS has consistently paid dividends for the last 20 years. Dividend growth in the last five years has been excellent for both CVS and WBA. CVS's dividend grew at nearly 27% in the past five years and ten years, whereas it was 13.9% and 19.8% respectively for Walgreens. Our 'Dividend Safety Model' resulted in similar scores for CVS and WBA and rates them "very safe" with regards to dividend safety.

Please see our disclosures for the Dividend Safety model.

This round ends in a tie; we will award one point to each of the companies.

CVS = 8.0 (7.0+1) WBA = 7.0 (6.0+1)

8. Fair Value Estimates:

The below table shows the fair value estimates calculated based on the DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) model and so-called Buffett's Valuation model (not designed by Buffett as such). Note that to be conservative, we are applying a 30% margin of safety on Buffett's valuation model. We will be using a discount ratio of 8%, a projected earnings growth rate of 11.34% for CVS and 9.6% for Walgreens for the first five years (source: Nasdaq) and 2% after that. For Buffett's model, we will use projected earnings for the first five years and 0% after that, with a Treasury yield of 2.5%.

From the discounted cash flow model, it is clear that at current market prices, CVS provides a much greater margin of safety. CVS handily beats WBA in this round. We will award 1.5 points to CVS for this round, and 0.5 to WBA.

CVS = 9.5 (8.0+1.5) WBA = 7.5 (7.0+0.5)

9. Relative Rating (per FFI Rating model):

In this model, we will assign a rating to each of the companies using a simple rating system that we have created for own use and is available here. This system takes into account three sets of elements: fundamental ratios, growth estimates and the dividend strength of the company. Each of the criteria gets assigned a rating based on certain pre-defined rules. The net rating is the sum-total of individual ratings and results in value in the range of 0 - 10, ten being perfect and 0 being the worst. Like any other mechanical rating system, this system is not perfect by any means and would not substitute other means of research, but what it can do is to offer an unbiased decision point, providing a bird's eye view. Please see the complete rules and disclosures about this rating system here.

**Net rating is derived by adding the ratings from 15 criteria and dividing the sum by 1.5. Note that this rating model is weighted heavily towards the past than the future. Only three criteria out of fifteen are based on future expectations, so it should be viewed with a grain of salt.

Rating between 8.0 to 10 Excellent Rating between 6.5 and 8.0 Good (above average) Rating between 5.0 and 6.5 Average Rating between 3.0 and 5.0 Below Average (Use Caution) Rating below 3.0 Poor

The above model gives a much higher rating to CVS, though both CVS and WBA are rated as Above-Average. This round goes to CVS as well. However, since both scored above-average, we will award 1.5 points to CVS for this round, and 1.0 to WBA.

CVS = 11.0 (9.5+1.5) WBA = 8.5 (7.5+1.0)

FINAL SCORE: CVS = 11.0 WBA= 8.5

Concluding Remarks:

Without a doubt, both CVS and Walgreens are great companies, and together they dominate the pharmacy market in the US, even without considering the pending acquisition of Rite-Aid by Walgreens. In our opinion, each of them will fit nicely in any DGI portfolio. Though WBA's current yield is less than desirable, CVS's current projected yield is quite decent at 2.45%. Both companies are well managed, even though, their growth models differ from each other. Walgreens has been trying to grow by way of acquisitions and cost efficiency. On the other hand, CVS has grown organically and also by having its own PBM (pharmacy benefits manager). Its legacy "Caremark" PBM unit is an important part of the business, contributing more than half of its revenue and consistent cash flows, though with less of profit margins.

Our comparative analysis as presented above gives a clear edge to CVS at present. We compared the two companies on nine different criteria. In almost all cases, CVS either matched or beat WBA, especially on valuation front. Sure, one can buy both companies and certainly benefit from the diversification, dividend growth and capital appreciation over the long-term. However, another conservative approach would be to buy CVS now as it presents a better value and waiting for WBA to become more affordable at some time in the future, especially now when there is some cloud of uncertainty hanging over their acquisition of Rite-Aid. Below is what we would consider:

CVS WBA Existing full position Hold Hold No existing position Buy the first 50% position at current prices (in the range of $80 - $83) Buy the first 1/3 rd position in the range of $75-$80 per share. Existing partial position Buy second 50% position in the range of $68 - $71 Buy second 1/3 rd position in the range of $64-$68 Buy third and the last 1/3 rd position in the range of $57-$60

Note: Above should not be considered as buy or sell recommendations, please do your due diligence before making any such decisions.

NOTE:

If you liked reading this article, please click on the FOLLOW button at the top of the article.

Full Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for information purpose only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendations to buy or sell any securities. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim for 100% accuracy. Further, the comparative analysis, the Rating System and the Dividend Safety model presented in this article are not based on any proven scientific techniques, and the reader should do their due diligence before making any conclusions.

============================

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA, CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.