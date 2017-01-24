A Pair Trade Opportunity In AXIS Capital Holdings Preferred Stocks

This morning I was going through the news as I tend to do before the market opens and it seemed to me that every other article was about Trump. Even with the earnings season getting to full speed, it is hard for market participants to take their eyes and minds off of the new US president and focus on other matters. And, honestly, it is hard to blame them. Just for the few days Trump has been into office, he managed to stir the public in so many different ways. Love him or hate him, he is here to stay and it seems to me that the new US president will have a much bigger impact on the global economy and financial markets in particular than I initially expected.

Thinking about the long-term impact of the Trump presidency is something everyone with exposure to the financial markets should do. Sometimes, however, when market participants get too preoccupied with a particular issue, they miss out on profitable opportunities that are right before their noses. In this article I want to talk about one such opportunity in two of AXIS Capital Holdings' (NYSE: AXS) preferred stocks. The ones I have in mind are the Series D 5.50% Non-cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE: AXS-D) and the Series E 5.50% Non-cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE: AXS-E). Let's see how the two securities look from a fundamental standpoint.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Few things grab the attention in the table above. First, both AXS-D and AXS-E sit at the same level in the capital structure and, not surprisingly, bear the same credit risk, being both rated BBB. Also, the two securities have the same nominal rates of 5.50%, which makes them both equally exposed to reinvestment risk. Both AXS-D and AXS-E are callable, but AXS-D has a much earlier call date. I would argue, however, that this fact is of little significance as I see both AXS preferred stocks as unlikely to be called on or after the date at which the parent company could exercise its right to do so.

Why do I think so? Well, just take a look at the yield to call both preferred stocks are currently trading at. It is much higher than the nominal yield they are bearing and I see that fact as a clear indication that the market currently considers AXS's cost of debt being higher than the dividends it is paying on its outstanding preferred stocks. Since AXS-D and AXS-E are unlikely to be called at their respective call dates, especially after one factors in the rising probability of us seeing higher interest rates in the coming years, I think the best way to look at both instruments is as perpetuities. And the proper way to compare perpetuities to one another is by looking at their respective current yields. For AXS-D that metric shows a much lower reading of 5.67% when viewed in the context of the 6.10% that AXS-E yields. What's going on here?

To answer this, you might need to know that AXS-E is a much younger issue (October 31st, 2016) than AXS-D, and a bigger one on top of that - almost three times to be exact. Given that, it is no surprise that AXS-E has a significantly higher average daily volume, more than 10 times the average volume of AXS-D. In fact, the average daily volume of AXS-D is around a modest 25,000 shares. Since the beginning of January, however, maybe due to the fresh new issue of its sibling, AXS-D has been attracting a lot of buyer attention. Without the commensurate increase in supply, the price of AXS-D has strayed too far away from fundamentals as we saw in the table above. At the same time, the price of AXS-E has remained relatively stable due to the stock's higher liquidity.

As my regular readers know, I also like to look at relationships between preferred stocks from a statistical standpoint. This time, however, there is not enough data for me to build a reliable model due to AXS-E's relatively short trading history. So, I will be relying solely on the strong fundamental link between AXS-D and AXS-E to construct my position in order to take advantage of the current mispricing.

How to construct the position? Well, I would suggest a pair trade with two equally valued positions - a short one in AXS-D and a long one in AXS-E. With this trade I am betting on the spread between the prices of the two preferred stocks tightening. Theoretically the proposed trade sound very appealing, but you should bear in mind that the execution is a whole different story. As I mentioned, AXS-D is trading very thinly and it might be difficult to find enough shares to borrow in order to build a sizeable position. Also be mindful of the costs, as borrowing shares to short can sometimes lead to considerable expenses that could render the whole trading exercise meaningless.

One last word of caution - for some preferred stocks that are hard to borrow, the provider of the shares for shorting might sometimes unexpectedly call them and this can result in an unwinding of positions. In an illiquid stock such as AXS-D, that could result in unwanted losses that could have been avoided had the shares not been called.

If you are one of the lucky current holders of AXS-D, my advice would be to consider unloading your position in favor of the much better and more liquid new issue. If, on the other hand, you are a long-term investor and are interested in putting some money somewhere in AXS's capital structure, then AXS-D might not be the best option in terms of bang for your buck. AXS-E provides better returns for the same amount of risk you would be taking.

Author note: As I am writing the article, AXS-D is hard to borrow so the only one who can benefit from the mispricing is the lucky holder of AXS-D.

Conclusion

Sometimes political events could grab the attention of market participants and in the process some mispricings occur. This has happened with two of AXS's preferred stocks. In my opinion AXS-D has moved too far away from its fundamentals under the pressure of market forces. I believe that this creates an excellent pair trade opportunity that can take advantage of the widened spread between AXS-D and AXS-E.

If you are a long term investor and not interested in short term trades, my advice would be to steer away from AXS-D. If you like the parent company, it is better to look into its other preferred stocks, which are offering more attractive yields.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXS-E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short AXS-D with a tiny position