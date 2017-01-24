Is It The Right Time To Buy Foot Locker?

The current RSI for the Foot Locker is under 35, which indicates that the stock is well in the bullish territory.

Investment Thesis

The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) has been under pressure since December, 2016, due to negative consumer sentiment in the retail industry. Analysis of the Foot Locker indicates that the recent price drop from its $80 high (in December) to $69 doesn't match the company's business performance. This looks like a pure sentiment-driven drop resulting from the massive sell-off of its competitor, Finish Line (NASDAQ: FINL). This pullback has created a wonderful investment opportunity. I calculate a fair value of $87, meaning there is upside potential of 26%. Additionally, the stock offers a good forward dividend yield of 1.6%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Business Performance Analysis

The U.S. retail industry has come under scrutiny in the last few years due to some macroeconomic headwinds resulting from the slow growth in the world economy, unemployment, low consumer spending, and severe competition. The global political and economic insecurities further fuel the cautious behavior of shoppers in the discretionary space. Many companies saw margins contract, while a few even went out of business. Foot Locker wrestled and posted improving results, period-after-period.

The following table depicts the trend in Foot Locker's revenues and gross margins over the last four years. As you can see, the revenues and gross margins have consistently outperformed previous periods. The company's total revenues increased from $6.18 billion in 2013 to $7.41 billion in 2016, (a solid 6.27% average annual growth rate). In similar fashion, the gross margin increased to $2.50 billion from $2.03 billion in the same period (an average annual growth rate of 7.21%). Foot Locker's bottom lines even saw better performance, as both operating margin and net margin increased with an average annual growth rate of above 11% in the aforementioned four-year period.

Source: Nasdaq.com

According to the most recent financial results, Foot Locker reported total sales of$1.89 billion, which was an increase of 5.1% as compared to the $1.79 billion in the same period last year. The company posted strong earnings also. The company repurchased 1.15 million shares for $76 million, which is a good use of a cash-rich balance sheet for the benefit of shareholders. Foot Locker's balance sheet still has $865 million of cash with only $127 million of long-term debt, which provides flexibility to further repurchase shares in the coming years.

The company's reported performance versus expected financial performance might have some predictive power for its future business prospects. As shown in the earnings surprise graph below, Foot Locker has consistently outpaced the expectations since January, 2015. Although the history may not repeat itself; however, the company's better than expected performance during the macroeconomic headwinds in the last few years is a good indication of its inherent business strength.

Source: Nasdaq.com

Foot Locker is expected to report full year's EPS of$4.76 (a strong 11%+ growth rate). Additionally, the company is expected to record$7.77 billion in revenues as compared to the $7.41 billion in the last year. Foot Locker's management is very excited about the business performance, as Richard Johnson, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Our outstanding track record of meaningful sales and profit growth over several years is a strong testament to Foot Locker, Inc.'s solid position at the center of sneaker culture. Our associates work hard every day to make our Company the sneaker lover's preferred destination for the best footwear and apparel assortments across our array of outstanding athletic vendors. That work translated once again into an exceptional quarterly sales and profit performance."

Analysts are optimistic about Foot Locker's business prospects due to its unique mix of products, making the company less vulnerable to changing consumer spending trends. According to the Canaccord Genuity:

"Foot Locker's differentiated banners (Foot Locker, Champs, Foot Action, FL Europe, SIX: 02) enable it to sit at the center of athletic, performance, and fashion, thereby creating and sustaining a virtuous cycle of demand that can not only withstand but flourish during times of changing trends and brand shifts within the category."

Valuation

Foot Locker is trading relatively at cheaper valuation multiples. First, look at the Foot Locker's investment prospects in terms of EV/EBITDA model (enterprise level valuation). The company is trading at 7.25x of EBITDA as compared to the industry's multiple of 8.06x, meaning there is upside potential of 11%. More specifically, using the Foot Locker's EBITDA of $1.14 billion, the model derives company's fair value of $11.32 billion. By applying further mathematics, the company's equity value results to $12.06 billion. Further, dividing the total equity value with the shares outstanding, I calculate the intrinsic value of $75/share, which offers 9% upside potential from the current market price.

Source: Author Calculations/ Seeking Alpha

Now, look at the equity level valuation multiples shown in the below table. Almost all of the four multiples are 25%-to-30% discount to the industry's average multiples. On the forward-looking basis, Foot Locker is trading at 14.78 times of its forward earnings as compared to 20.52x of its industry's forward multiple. The P/E model brings me with a fair value of $97.68/share ($4.76*20.52) based on the expected EPS of$4.76. Moreover, the P/E multiple is looking more favorable for the shareholders (shown in the P/E ratio graph) based on the strong expected earnings growth rate of 10% in the next five-year period.

Source: Morningstar

Source: Author Calculations

Source: Nasdaq.com

An enhancement over P/E ratio is the PEG ratio, which may tell the story more clearly. The PEG ratio under 1 is considered a strong undervaluation signal. PEG ratio less than 1 means that the price of the particular stock is undervalued as compared to its potential earnings growth rate. The PEG ratio of Foot Locker is 0.60 as compared to the industry's PEG ratio of 1.56, which indicates that the stock of the company is undervalued, both on a stand-alone basis as well as on a relative valuation basis.

The consensus analysts' forecast price target for Foot Locker is in the range of $71-to-$92, with the median estimate of $80/share.

Source: Financial Times

Technical analysis also supports my investment thesis. The relative strength index (RSI) is a famous technical indicator used in the investment analysis. The RSI below 50 is a bullish indicator while RSI above 70 is a bearish indicator. The current RSI for the Foot Locker is under 35, which indicates that the stock is well in the bullish territory. Moreover, the 50-day moving average is 73.10 that also support the investment case. Additionally, the short interest as a percentage of float is 6.54% with the short ratio of 5.89, which means that, given the current volume, only 5-to-6 days are enough to cover all short positions in the stock.

Source: Bloomberg

To cut the story short, I am little pessimistic here in my valuation approach. I take the average of the two prices derived through EV/EBITDA model and P/E model to calculate the target price of $87 for the company's stock. Foot Locker should hit this price in the next one-year period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.