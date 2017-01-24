Trump Versus The Dollar, Round 2

The problem is, there doesn't seem to be much he can do about it.

A strong dollar is bad for US exports and corporate earnings, but there are also other ramifications.

President Trump has argued that the dollar is too strong, and he does have a point.

President Trump has blamed trade for working class woes, disappearing manufacturing jobs and offshoring companies. He has mostly singled out bad trade deals as the main culprit, but lately he has also turned on the strong dollar.

He indeed has a point:

With the president speaking out against the strong dollar, this looks like a break from previous US policy, which is either benign neglect or Rubin's "a strong dollar is good for the US" mantra. Trump speaking out in public had an immediate effect on the dollar, but without policy action to back it up, that isn't likely to last.

So one might wonder what his policy actions are. Before we get to that it has to be pointed out that for investors, what happens to the dollar is pretty important going forward:

A strengthening dollar will eat into earnings of most big US companies in several ways. It reduces their competitiveness and the value of overseas earnings, for instance.

A strengthening normally has a negative effect on the price of commodities, like oil and gold.

A strengthening dollar could even threaten the stability of the financial system, as corporations in emerging economies have gorged on US dollar denominated debt.

A strengthening dollar could lead to a less aggressive Fed in terms of policy tightening, as it tends to reduce US inflation and dampen demand for US goods.

But what, apart from complaining about it in public (which is likely to have some temporary effect) can the president actually do about a strengthening dollar? Well, in principle quite a lot but Trump is unlikely to do that, as we will explain.

Trump's main beef is with the US trade deficit, more especially that with China. But one has to realize that, following from national accounting identities, a country's trade deficit is simply the result of it being a net dissaver.

TB = (S-I) - (G-T)

The above equation states that a country's trade deficit is the result of either a public sector deficit (the public sector spending more than it gets in tax revenues) and/or a private sector deficit (the private sector investing more than it saves).

Basically, what you have to take away from that accounting identity is that the trade deficit won't disappear if nothing happens to the underlying financial balances of the public and/or private sectors.

If Trump manages, for instance through restrictions like tariffs, to reduce the trade deficit with China, trade deficits with other countries will simply increase if nothing in the underlying balances has changed.

It also illustrates what Trump could do to reduce the trade deficit. He could try to reduce the public sector deficit (currently some $500B or around 3% of GDP). He could try to get the private sector to save more and/or invest less, increasing the private sector financial surplus.

It will also become clear why this isn't very likely and Trump, as we argued before, will probably be good for the dollar, despite his recriminations:

Nobody will argue that reducing private sector investment is desirable

Increasing private sector savings look like the most plausible way in which Trump could reduce the trade deficit. This is likely as the outcome of his tax policies, which are liable to shift income from low savers to high savers.

Trump's policies are liable to significantly increase the public sector deficit, which is liable to add to the trade deficit.

One caveat is that the above equation is an accounting identity, it isn't an established economic relation or theory, therefore one should not generally apply it as an explaining mechanism. However, identities hold (by definition, needless to say), and one has to uncover the underlying economic mechanisms.

For instance, how would an increase in the public sector deficit 'produce' an increase in the trade deficit? It isn't actually so hard to uncover a few plausible mechanisms:

Increased demand for goods and services will also increase demand for imports.

A higher public sector deficit has a tendency to boost domestic interest rates (by reducing the availability of savings, for instance). Higher interest rates induce capital inflows, which increases the demand for US dollars in the forex markets, makes it more expensive and thereby reducing competitiveness, which increases the trade deficit.

Capital might also flow to the US on the higher growth and expectations of higher interest rates in the future.

Conclusion

While many of Trump's policies are likely to have an effect on the value of the dollar and the size of the trade deficit, there doesn't appear to be a golden bullet available to lower the dollar and the trade deficit.

His tax policies, which involve a significant amount of redistribution from low to high savers might be one way, but this is the same avenue that is likely to blow up the public sector deficit and it might also increase economic growth. So on balance, it's likely to be bullish for the dollar.

There are of course wildcards. If the Trump government decides to embark on protectionism then basically all bets are off as this is liable to create its own dynamic.

