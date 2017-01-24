Fifth-Third Bancorp.: Biding Its Time

Importantly, FITB is not priced for any kind of growth pickup, meaning there is upside if such a development occurs.

Fifth-Third Bancorp's 4Q numbers aren't going to excite too many people, and this echoes my conclusion when I previously wrote about the stock. As I said then,

"The stock is not pricing in any kind of blue sky Trump scenario, and the business does not need one for its generation of appealing value dynamics. If you wish to catch up with the bank story, FITB is a low risk way of doing it."

This still holds, here is an updated outlook and valuation:

That 2018 PE is low for its peer group (which is the $20-50bn market cap range of regional banks). There, 13-14x 2018 is more typical. It also comes with a 2% yield.

So far, so easy. The issue is just that the stock is presently low growth. Across regional US banks we are seeing some impressive operating profit growth already in 4Q while going into a supposedly stronger growth and inflation environment under Trump. Investors need to weigh the stocks in which growth is already underway against FITB. Here the P&L story is pretty quiet, and management - as you see in the chart below - has a very conservative approach to expansion of the loan book.

Company Data

This is all a little bit "mid-2016", when banks were talking in terms of permanently low interest rates and capital return as the best way of generating shareholder value. FITB did enjoy residential and commercial real estate loan growth, but this just offset withdrawals from commercial and industrial loans whose economics did not meet internal thresholds.

To my mind the conservatism of the bank should be no barrier to holding a position because the stock is not pricing in more ambitious growth assumptions. On the shorthand model above, it is mainly buybacks that are driving EPS growth.

One thing to be aware of with FITB is the high level of non core non-interest income items in the previous two years, which has jacked revenues from time to time. In the chart below we show non-interest income as reported and adjusted for the non-repeatable items.

Company Data

As you can see, core non-II is steady, but at a markedly lower level than headline. This is one of the things that hampers the forecast for 2017 as going forward we don't assume a repeat of the non-core items.

To put this in context, the following table compares some of the main operating metrics of FITB opposite some similar banks from its peer group. We find that in respect of net interest margin, income mix and cost income efficiency (CIR) then FITB clearly fits into the sample but stands out in having a higher cost/income ratio in 2016, whereas the other banks shown below all improved cost efficiency. We use the core non-interest income line for this table.

Broadly speaking, this shows that FITB is structurally similar to its peer group and faces similar opportunities should management look to step a little harder on the gas.

Conclusion

I would expect the market ask FITB for a little progress on operating leverage going forward and would assume management is aware of the comparative lag it is showing in this area. A little volume growth and improved operating leverage will go a long way in this stock and as I said above, FITB is not priced for a more dynamic outlook. I would remain long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.