Synchrony Financial: The Growth Is Real

The company experienced impressive top-line growth during the quarter and investors should expect more of the same throughout fiscal 2017.

On January 20, 2017, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) reported impressive Q4 2016 results that beat on the top- and bottom-lines. Analysts were expecting for Synchrony to report Q4 2016 EPS of $0.67 on revenue of $3.5b, but the company reported EPS of $0.70 on revenue of $3.6b. For comparison purposes, the company reported EPS of $0.65 on revenue of $3.2b in the same period of the prior year.

This company has come a long way since the mid-2014 initial public offering, but the fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results show that the management team has firmly established Synchrony as a viable standalone company that has the potential to create a tremendous amount of shareholder value in the years ahead.

As Planned, 2016 Was A Good Year

Management did a great job meeting their financial guidance in fiscal 2016, which helped SYF shares outperform the S&P 500 by almost 10 percentage points.

The company's actual results were inline (or better) than the framework that was communicated to the financial community earlier in the year.

The most important takeaway from the table above, in my opinion, is fact that Synchrony reported better-than-expected loan receivable growth and a low-30% efficiency ratio, which shows that management is growing Synchrony's business while at the time expanding margins, i.e. improving Synchrony's top- and bottom-line growth prospects.

The Revenue And Earnings Growth Is Real

Since mid-2014, Synchrony has reported impressive growth in each of the metrics that are tracked by management and the latest quarter was no exception, as the company reported double-digit increases in two of the four "growth metrics".

More importantly, the company experienced stellar growth across its platform of offerings, with each platform having a double-digit increase in loan receivables during the quarter.

During the conference call, management touted organic growth as the key driver to the impressive YoY increases in the growth metrics but they also mentioned the company has been heavily investing in expanding its partnership base. Furthermore, management highlighted Synchrony's 20% growth in online and mobile purchase volume, which was 5 percentage points better than the industry average, as another contributor to the growth.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Synchrony reported double-digit growth in its top-line (13%), i.e. net interest income ("NII").

I believe that Synchrony's growth prospects appear even brighter now than a few quarters ago, because the Q4 2016 results show that the company's platforms are firing on all cylinders. The management team has put Synchrony in a position to take additional market share in an industry that is expected to experience tremendous growth for years to come.

It should be noted that all of the growth did not trickle down to Synchrony's earnings, because several headwinds came into play during the quarter. The company's deteriorating asset quality, and the related negative impact to its earnings, was a major contributor to Synchrony only reporting a 5% increase in pre-tax earnings.

As shown in the slide above, the company's provision for loan losses increased by over 30%, which had a significant impact to earnings. Management mentioned that the charge-offs and provision increases were a "modest degree of normalization from the very low credit trends" that the company experienced in the past. Synchrony's negative credit trends are indeed a concern but, in my opinion, it is not yet a significant concern (full disclosure - I will be publishing an article on Synchrony's asset quality metrics in the next few weeks because this topic warrants a more-detailed review).

At the end of the day, Synchrony experienced impressive top-line growth and good (not great) earnings growth, with all things considered, but more importantly, investors should expect for the company's growth to continue through 2017.

Looking Ahead, 2017 Appears Promising

The Q4 2016 results show that Synchrony's long-term story is still intact, but investors should be encouraged that management expects similar type of results in fiscal 2017.

The high single-digit loan receivables growth is impressive, especially when considering the fact that the growth is no longer off of a small base, but I believe there is a lot to like about all of the 2017 projections, even the net charge-off rate guidance.

Bottom Line

Synchrony reported impressive Q4 and full-year 2016 results, but I believe that the company's fiscal 2017 will be even better. The company should no longer be viewed as a short-term play, but instead, Synchrony has the makings of a great long-term investment. Plus, the company is now paying a $0.13 quarterly dividend so investors are being paid to hold onto their shares while the story plays out.

Synchrony's deteriorating asset quality, as described in this article, is still a concern but this is not enough to scare me out of my SYF position. I will definitely be monitoring the company's key asset quality metrics throughout 2017 but Synchrony should still be viewed as a long-term buy, even if these metrics tick back up to the historical levels.

Note: Synchrony's Q4 2016 Earnings Presentation is the source for all charts/graphs in this article, unless stated otherwise.

