Bank Of America Charts Show Possible 7% Move But Momentum Fading

If we break the current range, watch for $25 on the upside and $20 on the downside for key areas of increased volatility.

Momentum is heading lower while BAC is stuck in a 7.5% range. Any range break could have limited gains if momentum does not pick up.

Bank Of America recently reported a solid earnings report. However, the recent surge in the stock has been largely driven by higher bond yields.

The year-end surge in financials has largely been due to the run-up in bond yields, namely the 10-year Treasury since it's used as a benchmark for many lending products. Typically higher yields boost net interest income or more commonly known as loan spreads for banks. Higher net interest income leads to higher earnings.

As a result of the expected increase in net interest income, Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has surged from roughly $16 to over $22 and has currently settled into a 7.5% range.

CEO, Brian Moynihan echoed this sentiment when he commented on BAC's recent earnings report.

"We believe we surely can [maintain profitability without an interest rate hike]," Moynihan said. "If rates rise, we would expect [net interest income] to grow." CNBC

Although the recent run-up in yields has not yet materialized in the earnings reports of most U.S. financials, stock prices have already factored in the expected higher profits for 2017.

The critical theme in 2017 for U.S. banks is keeping a vigilant watch for movement in U.S. bond yields since any correction lower in yields (higher bond prices); would likely lead to a drop in bank stocks. At the very least; banks would face serious headwinds in a lower yield environment.

Higher Yields = Higher Net Interest Income = Higher Profits

And to say BAC is counting on higher yields to help boost profits is an understatement.

"Net interest income is expected to increase by about $600 million in the first quarter, Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio said Friday on conference call with analysts, helped by the Federal Reserve's quarter-point rate hike in December. " Bloomberg.

Where can BAC go?

In full disclosure, this analysis is not a recommendation to buy or sell at a specific level. I'm not a financial advisor. My goal is to help you identify areas of risk in your portfolio, identify areas of resistance and support, and areas where volatility is likely to rise.

Chart Analysis:

As you can see from MACD at the top of the chart, momentum is heading lower despite BAC trading in a 7.5% range since December.

If BAC stock breaks higher to new highs and MACD does not make a corresponding new high, this divergence between price and the indicator increases the risk of a correction.

If BAC stock breaks out of the current 7.5% range, this range-break can sometimes, (not always) propel the stock to travel the length of the range.

As a result, a range-break could translate to a 7.5% move higher to the $25 area. Or if BAC breaks lower, $20.25 could be the next possible support and target on the downside.

It's likely the $20 and $25 price targets will have many take-profit orders or stop-loss orders. The result will likely be increased volatility. Please tighten up your stops if BAC approaches these price targets or employ risk management strategies.

In looking at RSI, we see a bearish break in trendline support (green line). This bearish signal could indicate that any rise in BAC would likely face headwinds since RSI would likely be divergent.

Watch RSI for a break higher back to the green trendline as the market loves to retest trendlines after a break. A higher move in RSI could correspond to BAC price break to the $25 price target.

Caution: If RSI bounces higher, back to the trendline, fails and falls, risk increases dramatically for BAC to fall as well.

Risk Management Takeaways:

We may see a bounce towards the $25 resistance area or a 7.5% move. However, if MACD fails to make a new high (along with price); and RSI fails to break the green trendline; the rally may be short-lived. Watch for $20.30 on the downside and $25 on the upside as areas of sell orders and subsequently volatility. Keep an eye out for any drop in 10-year yields (currently 2.5%) to ensure that the expected increase in bank earnings and net interest income show up in the next earnings report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.